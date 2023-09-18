COP28 UAE President-Designate commits to put health at the center of climate discussions
New York (ots/PRNewswire) -
- Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly alongside the Director-General
of the World Health Organization and President of Malawi, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber
vowed that COP28 will put health at the center of climate discussions and
mobilize investment for equitable, climate-resilient health systems.
- In keeping with this commitment, the COP28 Presidency will join with the WHO
and several countries to host the first-ever Health Day and climate-health
ministerial at a COP.
- Dr. Al Jaber appealed to the international community to support this
significant event and come to COP28 ready to address the connection between
climate change and health.
- He also commended the COP28 Champion Country Group on climate health and their
role in shaping the ministerial and drafting the political declaration for
COP28, as well as the leadership of organizations such as the World Bank, the
Asian Development Bank, the Green Climate Fund, the Rockefeller Foundation,
and others for their commitment to closing the climate-health financing gap at
COP28.
The COP28 President-Designate Dr. Sultan Al Jaber has vowed that COP28 will
drive international action on climate and health, with the first-ever Health Day
and climate-health ministerial at a COP acting as a ground-breaking opportunity
to determine steps towards equitable, climate-resilient health systems and
mobilize vital investment in the sector.
Speaking against the backdrop of the United Nations General Assembly and New
York Climate Week, alongside Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the
World Health Organization (WHO) and Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, President of
Malawi, Dr. Al Jaber called on the international community to support the day
and ministerial, which will be co-hosted with the WHO and several countries.
Dr. Al Jaber stressed the importance of addressing the crucial connection
between climate change and health. He said: "The connection between health and
climate change is evident, yet it has not been a specific focus of the COP
process - until now. This must change."
He continued, "As we prepare for the groundbreaking Health Day at COP28, we are
resolute in our determination to address the challenges posed to health by
climate change and encourage ambitious investment in the health sector. Our goal
is to build resilient, equitable health systems capable of withstanding the
impact of climate change."
He went on to thank the country champions, Brazil, the UK, the USA, the
Netherlands, Kenya, Fiji, India, Egypt, Sierra Leone, and Germany for their work
