    checkAd

    COP28 UAE President-Designate commits to put health at the center of climate discussions

    New York (ots/PRNewswire) -

    - Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly alongside the Director-General
    of the World Health Organization and President of Malawi, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber
    vowed that COP28 will put health at the center of climate discussions and
    mobilize investment for equitable, climate-resilient health systems.
    - In keeping with this commitment, the COP28 Presidency will join with the WHO
    and several countries to host the first-ever Health Day and climate-health
    ministerial at a COP.
    - Dr. Al Jaber appealed to the international community to support this
    significant event and come to COP28 ready to address the connection between
    climate change and health.
    - He also commended the COP28 Champion Country Group on climate health and their
    role in shaping the ministerial and drafting the political declaration for
    COP28, as well as the leadership of organizations such as the World Bank, the
    Asian Development Bank, the Green Climate Fund, the Rockefeller Foundation,
    and others for their commitment to closing the climate-health financing gap at
    COP28.

    The COP28 President-Designate Dr. Sultan Al Jaber has vowed that COP28 will
    drive international action on climate and health, with the first-ever Health Day
    and climate-health ministerial at a COP acting as a ground-breaking opportunity
    to determine steps towards equitable, climate-resilient health systems and
    mobilize vital investment in the sector.

    Speaking against the backdrop of the United Nations General Assembly and New
    York Climate Week, alongside Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the
    World Health Organization (WHO) and Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, President of
    Malawi, Dr. Al Jaber called on the international community to support the day
    and ministerial, which will be co-hosted with the WHO and several countries.

    Dr. Al Jaber stressed the importance of addressing the crucial connection
    between climate change and health. He said: "The connection between health and
    climate change is evident, yet it has not been a specific focus of the COP
    process - until now. This must change."

    He continued, "As we prepare for the groundbreaking Health Day at COP28, we are
    resolute in our determination to address the challenges posed to health by
    climate change and encourage ambitious investment in the health sector. Our goal
    is to build resilient, equitable health systems capable of withstanding the
    impact of climate change."

    He went on to thank the country champions, Brazil, the UK, the USA, the
    Netherlands, Kenya, Fiji, India, Egypt, Sierra Leone, and Germany for their work
    Seite 1 von 3



    0 Kommentare
    Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
     |  101   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    COP28 UAE President-Designate commits to put health at the center of climate discussions - Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly alongside the Director-General of the World Health Organization and President of Malawi, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber vowed that COP28 will put health at the center of climate discussions and mobilize …

    Nachrichten des Autors

    Countdown zur NUFAM 2023: Mehr Neuheiten gab es noch nie (FOTO)
    168 Leser
    ESR präsentiert die größte und schnellste MagSafe-Kollektion
    156 Leser
    Exporo öffnet seine Plattform für digitale Immobilien-Investmentangebote Dritter und ...
    140 Leser
    Bayerischer Gesundheitsminister Holetschek besucht PUREN Pharma & SaniPlus Apotheke (FOTO)
    140 Leser
    Eine starke LBS für den Nordosten geht an den Start / Mit dem Handelsregistereintrag ist die ...
    136 Leser
    Das Erste, Montag, 25.09.2023, 22.50 Uhr / Wein in Gefahr ? / Eine ...
    128 Leser
    Auf Workation im Kufsteinerland
    128 Leser
    Presse-Grossisten würdigen langjährigen Vorsitzenden Frank Nolte für seine ...
    124 Leser
    Weniger als jedes 5. deutsche Unternehmen hat eine Biodiversitätsstrategie (FOTO)
    116 Leser
    REWE Group erhöht freiwillig Löhne und Gehälter / Vorweganhebung um über 5 ...
    116 Leser
    Industrie-Studie: Silodenken und schlecht aufbereitete Daten verhindern neue Geschäftsmodelle
    476 Leser
    Soziale Kompetenzen stärken - Softskills verbessern
    396 Leser
    LG München I: Telefonica darf Positivdaten von Kunden nicht an Schufa weitergeben / Verbraucherschützer ...
    392 Leser
    Wie Unternehmen von Social Media profitieren können (FOTO)
    388 Leser
    Alexander Leißl wird neuer Prüfungsvorstand beim Genossenschaftsverband Bayern / ...
    356 Leser
    VW-Designchef: Unsere Autos müssen wieder sympathischer aussehen
    352 Leser
    KnowBe4 eröffnet neues Büro in Utrecht
    296 Leser
    LIMINAL BIOSCIENCES REICHT GEÄNDERTES SCHEDULE 13E-3 SOWIE NACHTRAG ZUM ...
    288 Leser
    Abgasskandal: KBA droht Mercedes-Benz mit Stilllegung von Diesel-Fahrzeugen / 21. September 2023: Verhandlung zur ...
    284 Leser
    Vorbild für Wachstum und gesellschaftliche Verantwortung im Mittelstand: Daniel Büchle erhält den Award des 20. Internationalen Marken-Kolloquiums für seine ...
    284 Leser
    Neue Partnerschaft zwischen ELK und KAMPA
    1064 Leser
    Newton Cinema kündigt seinen nächsten Film "PARADISE" an
    1040 Leser
    Hello Chef Gründer Max Kangni sammelt nach anfänglichen Schwierigkeiten Millionen von ...
    864 Leser
    PwC-Studie: Berichterstattung gemäß EU-Taxonomie noch wenig aussagekräftig
    840 Leser
    MediCare Personalmanagement geht neue Wege
    780 Leser
    WAZ: Thyssenkrupp: Ein Weiter so "können wir uns nicht leisten" - Aufsichtsratssitzung zu ...
    756 Leser
    Wechsel im Vorstand: Die Unternehmen der Schwarz Gruppe stellen sich für die zukünftige Weiterentwicklung auf ...
    720 Leser
    Start ins Berufsleben: Deutsche Rentenversicherung Bund begrüßt 470 neue Auszubildende
    656 Leser
    Signia Introduces Hearing Aids That Tackle the Most Difficult Challenge for People With Hearing Loss: Group Conversations in Noise
    604 Leser
    Westlands Advisory's "Industrial Cybersecurity Outlook 2023-2030" prämiert TXOne ...
    604 Leser
    Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
    9311 Leser
    Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
    8084 Leser
    Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
    7967 Leser
    Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
    6191 Leser
    HABAU GROUP vergrößert mit Übernahme der Schick Group seine "Construction ...
    5307 Leser
    Power of Home: EcoFlow präsentiert PowerOcean Heimspeicher-Solarsystem und Innovationen für einfache ...
    5148 Leser
    KLAR Partners unterstützt GMC-Instruments als Wachstumspartner, um ein führendes ...
    5080 Leser
    Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
    4789 Leser
    LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
    4644 Leser
    immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
    4430 Leser