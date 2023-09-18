COP28 UAE President-Designate commits to put health at the center of climate discussions

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

New York (ots/PRNewswire) -- Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly alongside the Director-Generalof the World Health Organization and President of Malawi, Dr. Sultan Al Jabervowed that COP28 will put health at the center of climate discussions andmobilize investment for equitable, climate-resilient health systems.- In keeping with this commitment, the COP28 Presidency will join with the WHOand several countries to host the first-ever Health Day and climate-healthministerial at a COP.- Dr. Al Jaber appealed to the international community to support thissignificant event and come to COP28 ready to address the connection betweenclimate change and health.- He also commended the COP28 Champion Country Group on climate health and theirrole in shaping the ministerial and drafting the political declaration forCOP28, as well as the leadership of organizations such as the World Bank, theAsian Development Bank, the Green Climate Fund, the Rockefeller Foundation,and others for their commitment to closing the climate-health financing gap atCOP28.The COP28 President-Designate Dr. Sultan Al Jaber has vowed that COP28 willdrive international action on climate and health, with the first-ever Health Dayand climate-health ministerial at a COP acting as a ground-breaking opportunityto determine steps towards equitable, climate-resilient health systems andmobilize vital investment in the sector.Speaking against the backdrop of the United Nations General Assembly and NewYork Climate Week, alongside Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus, Director-General of theWorld Health Organization (WHO) and Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, President ofMalawi, Dr. Al Jaber called on the international community to support the dayand ministerial, which will be co-hosted with the WHO and several countries.Dr. Al Jaber stressed the importance of addressing the crucial connectionbetween climate change and health. He said: "The connection between health andclimate change is evident, yet it has not been a specific focus of the COPprocess - until now. This must change."He continued, "As we prepare for the groundbreaking Health Day at COP28, we areresolute in our determination to address the challenges posed to health byclimate change and encourage ambitious investment in the health sector. Our goalis to build resilient, equitable health systems capable of withstanding theimpact of climate change."He went on to thank the country champions, Brazil, the UK, the USA, theNetherlands, Kenya, Fiji, India, Egypt, Sierra Leone, and Germany for their work