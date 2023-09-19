    checkAd

    nShift 43% of retailers struggle with cross-border delivery challenges

    London (ots/PRNewswire) - nShift and APG eCommerce team up to help ecom
    companies reach new markets

    Global retail spend has reached record levels. Expanding to further-afield
    markets represents a huge ecommerce growth opportunity. But some 42.6% of
    businesses describe getting parcels to international customers on time as their
    biggest cross-border challenge.[1]

    nShift , the global leader in parcel delivery management software and APG
    eCommerce Solutions have teamed up to help online retailers and webshops
    overcome cross-border challenges and deliver for their customers. The presence
    of APG's network within the nShift carrier library, makes it easier for European
    businesses to ship to further afield markets such as Australia, Israel and
    Canada.

    In 2022, Australian shoppers spent a record AU$353 billion on retail. This was
    9.2% higher than the previous year.[2] In Israel, ecommerce spending is expected
    to hit US$12.03 billion by 2025,[3] with Canadian spend predicted to reach
    US$40bn the same year.[4]

    Yet considerable logistical difficulties stand in the way of retailers looking
    to tap into these opportunities. Almost half (44.5%) of global business owners
    face challenges navigating customs requirements. Cross-border logistics create
    issues for 37% of business owners while 33.5% struggle with cross-border
    returns. Over a third (34.5%) came up against issues managing delivery
    expectations while 27.5% had problems tracking deliveries.[5]

    APG offers retailers a combination of a strong partnership network of postal
    operators and best in class local delivery companies integrated in customer
    centric solutions backed up by agile and cutting-edge technology. It has
    established relationships with local carrier companies in key ecommerce regions
    such as APAC, UK, Europe and North America. APG's services are available to
    retailers, webshops and retailers through the nShift carrier library.

    Johan Hellman , VP Product and Carrier Management at nShift said: "Expanding
    into new markets is a major source of growth for ecommerce companies. But to
    encourage new customers to do business with them, retailers and webshops must
    give shoppers confidence that they can ship items quickly and carefully,
    regardless of geography. APG's network of carriers in major and emerging markets
    is available through nShift's carrier library. It enables retailers to deliver
    for their customers and create a positive impression of their brand."

    Hayley Howes , Global Sales and Marketing Director at APG eCommerce Solutions
    said "Collaborating with nShift represents a pivotal step towards overcoming the
    challenges that retailers face when expanding into international markets. Our
