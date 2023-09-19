London (ots/PRNewswire) - nShift and APG eCommerce team up to help ecom

companies reach new markets



Global retail spend has reached record levels. Expanding to further-afield

markets represents a huge ecommerce growth opportunity. But some 42.6% of

businesses describe getting parcels to international customers on time as their

biggest cross-border challenge.[1]



nShift , the global leader in parcel delivery management software and APG

eCommerce Solutions have teamed up to help online retailers and webshops

overcome cross-border challenges and deliver for their customers. The presence

of APG's network within the nShift carrier library, makes it easier for European

businesses to ship to further afield markets such as Australia, Israel and

Canada.





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

In 2022, Australian shoppers spent a record AU$353 billion on retail. This was9.2% higher than the previous year.[2] In Israel, ecommerce spending is expectedto hit US$12.03 billion by 2025,[3] with Canadian spend predicted to reachUS$40bn the same year.[4]Yet considerable logistical difficulties stand in the way of retailers lookingto tap into these opportunities. Almost half (44.5%) of global business ownersface challenges navigating customs requirements. Cross-border logistics createissues for 37% of business owners while 33.5% struggle with cross-borderreturns. Over a third (34.5%) came up against issues managing deliveryexpectations while 27.5% had problems tracking deliveries.[5]APG offers retailers a combination of a strong partnership network of postaloperators and best in class local delivery companies integrated in customercentric solutions backed up by agile and cutting-edge technology. It hasestablished relationships with local carrier companies in key ecommerce regionssuch as APAC, UK, Europe and North America. APG's services are available toretailers, webshops and retailers through the nShift carrier library.Johan Hellman , VP Product and Carrier Management at nShift said: "Expandinginto new markets is a major source of growth for ecommerce companies. But toencourage new customers to do business with them, retailers and webshops mustgive shoppers confidence that they can ship items quickly and carefully,regardless of geography. APG's network of carriers in major and emerging marketsis available through nShift's carrier library. It enables retailers to deliverfor their customers and create a positive impression of their brand."Hayley Howes , Global Sales and Marketing Director at APG eCommerce Solutionssaid "Collaborating with nShift represents a pivotal step towards overcoming thechallenges that retailers face when expanding into international markets. Our