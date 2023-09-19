nShift 43% of retailers struggle with cross-border delivery challenges
London (ots/PRNewswire) - nShift and APG eCommerce team up to help ecom
companies reach new markets
Global retail spend has reached record levels. Expanding to further-afield
markets represents a huge ecommerce growth opportunity. But some 42.6% of
businesses describe getting parcels to international customers on time as their
biggest cross-border challenge.[1]
nShift , the global leader in parcel delivery management software and APG
eCommerce Solutions have teamed up to help online retailers and webshops
overcome cross-border challenges and deliver for their customers. The presence
of APG's network within the nShift carrier library, makes it easier for European
businesses to ship to further afield markets such as Australia, Israel and
Canada.
companies reach new markets
Global retail spend has reached record levels. Expanding to further-afield
markets represents a huge ecommerce growth opportunity. But some 42.6% of
businesses describe getting parcels to international customers on time as their
biggest cross-border challenge.[1]
nShift , the global leader in parcel delivery management software and APG
eCommerce Solutions have teamed up to help online retailers and webshops
overcome cross-border challenges and deliver for their customers. The presence
of APG's network within the nShift carrier library, makes it easier for European
businesses to ship to further afield markets such as Australia, Israel and
Canada.
In 2022, Australian shoppers spent a record AU$353 billion on retail. This was
9.2% higher than the previous year.[2] In Israel, ecommerce spending is expected
to hit US$12.03 billion by 2025,[3] with Canadian spend predicted to reach
US$40bn the same year.[4]
Yet considerable logistical difficulties stand in the way of retailers looking
to tap into these opportunities. Almost half (44.5%) of global business owners
face challenges navigating customs requirements. Cross-border logistics create
issues for 37% of business owners while 33.5% struggle with cross-border
returns. Over a third (34.5%) came up against issues managing delivery
expectations while 27.5% had problems tracking deliveries.[5]
APG offers retailers a combination of a strong partnership network of postal
operators and best in class local delivery companies integrated in customer
centric solutions backed up by agile and cutting-edge technology. It has
established relationships with local carrier companies in key ecommerce regions
such as APAC, UK, Europe and North America. APG's services are available to
retailers, webshops and retailers through the nShift carrier library.
Johan Hellman , VP Product and Carrier Management at nShift said: "Expanding
into new markets is a major source of growth for ecommerce companies. But to
encourage new customers to do business with them, retailers and webshops must
give shoppers confidence that they can ship items quickly and carefully,
regardless of geography. APG's network of carriers in major and emerging markets
is available through nShift's carrier library. It enables retailers to deliver
for their customers and create a positive impression of their brand."
Hayley Howes , Global Sales and Marketing Director at APG eCommerce Solutions
said "Collaborating with nShift represents a pivotal step towards overcoming the
challenges that retailers face when expanding into international markets. Our
9.2% higher than the previous year.[2] In Israel, ecommerce spending is expected
to hit US$12.03 billion by 2025,[3] with Canadian spend predicted to reach
US$40bn the same year.[4]
Yet considerable logistical difficulties stand in the way of retailers looking
to tap into these opportunities. Almost half (44.5%) of global business owners
face challenges navigating customs requirements. Cross-border logistics create
issues for 37% of business owners while 33.5% struggle with cross-border
returns. Over a third (34.5%) came up against issues managing delivery
expectations while 27.5% had problems tracking deliveries.[5]
APG offers retailers a combination of a strong partnership network of postal
operators and best in class local delivery companies integrated in customer
centric solutions backed up by agile and cutting-edge technology. It has
established relationships with local carrier companies in key ecommerce regions
such as APAC, UK, Europe and North America. APG's services are available to
retailers, webshops and retailers through the nShift carrier library.
Johan Hellman , VP Product and Carrier Management at nShift said: "Expanding
into new markets is a major source of growth for ecommerce companies. But to
encourage new customers to do business with them, retailers and webshops must
give shoppers confidence that they can ship items quickly and carefully,
regardless of geography. APG's network of carriers in major and emerging markets
is available through nShift's carrier library. It enables retailers to deliver
for their customers and create a positive impression of their brand."
Hayley Howes , Global Sales and Marketing Director at APG eCommerce Solutions
said "Collaborating with nShift represents a pivotal step towards overcoming the
challenges that retailers face when expanding into international markets. Our
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 29 | 0 |