Labguru (BioData) Partners with SAP to Provide its Lab Data Management Solution via the SAP Store

Boston (ots/PRNewswire) - BioData today revealed that Labguru

(https://www.labguru.com/) , its all-encompassing Lab Data Management solution,

is now accessible on SAP® Store, the digital marketplace for SAP and Software

Partner Providers. The addition to the SAP store will increase the ease with

which customers can access Labguru, ensuring more life science companies can

streamline lab operations and increase collaboration.



Labguru is compatible with SAP S/4HANA and SAP Quality Management. Labguru's

integration with the SAP Quality Management module will introduce a

comprehensive research-to-production life science activities, sample management,

and automation layer, enabling the streamlining of processes, reducing

complexities, and eliminating the need for multiple tools/integrations.





"Providing an end-to-end life science research to production experience can bequite daunting. As a pioneering solution on the SAP store, Labguru empowersbusinesses utilizing SAP technologies for their life science research andproduction," stated Ariel Yarnitsky, BioData CEO. "Collaborating with SAP marksa significant milestone in Labguru's rapid global expansion, catering to adiverse range of life science customers."Labguru enables life science organizations to optimize research and driveproductivity forward in essential QA/QC processes by leveraging Electronic LabNotebook (ELN) and Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Modules,combined with sample management, workflow automation, instrument management, andintegrations, as well as advanced data depth capabilities, including ontologies,AI, and ML."Ecosystem innovations are vital to SAP's vision, particularly for our lifescience customers," said Mandar Paralkar, VP, Head of Life Sciences IndustryBusiness Unit at SAP. "We are thrilled to welcome Labguru to the SAP store.Partners like Labguru help us deliver a cloud-first strategies with integratedinnovations proven to create value while addressing critical science andbusiness challenges."SAP Store, available at https://store.sap.com/ , offers a seamless and connecteddigital customer experience for discovering, trying, purchasing, and renewingover 2,300 solutions from SAP and its partners. Here, customers can explore theSAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions required to grow their businesses.Additionally, for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree,reflecting its dedication to environmental sustainability.About LabguruLabguru, the flag ship product of BioData, a subsidiary of the HoltzbrinckPublishing Group (https://www.holtzbrinck.com/) , is a trusted provider serving