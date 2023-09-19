    checkAd

    Labguru (BioData) Partners with SAP to Provide its Lab Data Management Solution via the SAP Store

    Boston (ots/PRNewswire) - BioData today revealed that Labguru
    (https://www.labguru.com/) , its all-encompassing Lab Data Management solution,
    is now accessible on SAP® Store, the digital marketplace for SAP and Software
    Partner Providers. The addition to the SAP store will increase the ease with
    which customers can access Labguru, ensuring more life science companies can
    streamline lab operations and increase collaboration.

    Labguru is compatible with SAP S/4HANA and SAP Quality Management. Labguru's
    integration with the SAP Quality Management module will introduce a
    comprehensive research-to-production life science activities, sample management,
    and automation layer, enabling the streamlining of processes, reducing
    complexities, and eliminating the need for multiple tools/integrations.

    "Providing an end-to-end life science research to production experience can be
    quite daunting. As a pioneering solution on the SAP store, Labguru empowers
    businesses utilizing SAP technologies for their life science research and
    production," stated Ariel Yarnitsky, BioData CEO. "Collaborating with SAP marks
    a significant milestone in Labguru's rapid global expansion, catering to a
    diverse range of life science customers."

    Labguru enables life science organizations to optimize research and drive
    productivity forward in essential QA/QC processes by leveraging Electronic Lab
    Notebook (ELN) and Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Modules,
    combined with sample management, workflow automation, instrument management, and
    integrations, as well as advanced data depth capabilities, including ontologies,
    AI, and ML.

    "Ecosystem innovations are vital to SAP's vision, particularly for our life
    science customers," said Mandar Paralkar, VP, Head of Life Sciences Industry
    Business Unit at SAP. "We are thrilled to welcome Labguru to the SAP store.
    Partners like Labguru help us deliver a cloud-first strategies with integrated
    innovations proven to create value while addressing critical science and
    business challenges."

    SAP Store, available at https://store.sap.com/ , offers a seamless and connected
    digital customer experience for discovering, trying, purchasing, and renewing
    over 2,300 solutions from SAP and its partners. Here, customers can explore the
    SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions required to grow their businesses.
    Additionally, for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree,
    reflecting its dedication to environmental sustainability.

    About Labguru

    Labguru, the flag ship product of BioData, a subsidiary of the Holtzbrinck
    Publishing Group (https://www.holtzbrinck.com/) , is a trusted provider serving
    Seite 1 von 2



