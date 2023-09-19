Labguru (BioData) Partners with SAP to Provide its Lab Data Management Solution via the SAP Store
Boston (ots/PRNewswire) - BioData today revealed that Labguru
(https://www.labguru.com/) , its all-encompassing Lab Data Management solution,
is now accessible on SAP® Store, the digital marketplace for SAP and Software
Partner Providers. The addition to the SAP store will increase the ease with
which customers can access Labguru, ensuring more life science companies can
streamline lab operations and increase collaboration.
Labguru is compatible with SAP S/4HANA and SAP Quality Management. Labguru's
integration with the SAP Quality Management module will introduce a
comprehensive research-to-production life science activities, sample management,
and automation layer, enabling the streamlining of processes, reducing
complexities, and eliminating the need for multiple tools/integrations.
"Providing an end-to-end life science research to production experience can be
quite daunting. As a pioneering solution on the SAP store, Labguru empowers
businesses utilizing SAP technologies for their life science research and
production," stated Ariel Yarnitsky, BioData CEO. "Collaborating with SAP marks
a significant milestone in Labguru's rapid global expansion, catering to a
diverse range of life science customers."
Labguru enables life science organizations to optimize research and drive
productivity forward in essential QA/QC processes by leveraging Electronic Lab
Notebook (ELN) and Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Modules,
combined with sample management, workflow automation, instrument management, and
integrations, as well as advanced data depth capabilities, including ontologies,
AI, and ML.
"Ecosystem innovations are vital to SAP's vision, particularly for our life
science customers," said Mandar Paralkar, VP, Head of Life Sciences Industry
Business Unit at SAP. "We are thrilled to welcome Labguru to the SAP store.
Partners like Labguru help us deliver a cloud-first strategies with integrated
innovations proven to create value while addressing critical science and
business challenges."
SAP Store, available at https://store.sap.com/ , offers a seamless and connected
digital customer experience for discovering, trying, purchasing, and renewing
over 2,300 solutions from SAP and its partners. Here, customers can explore the
SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions required to grow their businesses.
Additionally, for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree,
reflecting its dedication to environmental sustainability.
About Labguru
Labguru, the flag ship product of BioData, a subsidiary of the Holtzbrinck
Publishing Group (https://www.holtzbrinck.com/) , is a trusted provider serving
