PAKi Logistics opens sixth office in Italy and continues international growth (FOTO)

Verona /Ennepetal (ots) - In these days PAKi Logistics, the biggest European

Open Pooling service provider headquartered in Germany inaugurated its sixth

international location in Verona, Italy. From there retailers, manufacturers and

transport companies will now receive optimal support in the handling of their

specific load carrier requirements for standardized exchangeable pallets and

boxes in the Southern European region.



At the beginning, PAKi will operate from offices within coworking serviceoffered by Spaces/Regus in a prestigious Business Center to accommodate theexpected growth with optimal space flexibility. Like the office in Poland thatwas recently opened in June the new Italian office will initially host PAKiLogistics team members from Customer Service, Logistics Service, Field Service &Sales. With this step the company aims to further expand its presence in thecoming years to ensure top-quality service for its customers in South Europe."This is the next important step towards our expanding Europe-wide network. PAKiLogistics holds decades of experience, and we bring numerous benefits to ourcustomers. With our new location in Verona, as we did earlier in Warsaw (PO),Eindhoven (NL) & Essen (DE), we aim to offer optimal support to our customers inthe industry, retail and logistics sectors, not only in their native languagesbut also through the enhanced geographical proximity," explains Nicole Oye,Director Operations at PAKi Logistics GmbH.PAKi Logistics continues to grow internationally.The latest expansion marks the consistent growth that started 2019 with theopening of the first European branch office in Toulouse, France. Following thesuccessful entry into the French-Iberian market, where almost 25 employees inFrance now organize pallet pooling for French, Spanish and Portuguese customers,other offices were established in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, and in themetropolis of Essen at the beginning of 2023. The latest opening recently tookplace in Warsaw, Poland.In the last few years, PAKi Logistics has transformed from a Germany focusedprovider of open-pool load carrier management to a truly international company."Being where our customers are is of paramount importance to us. We want tooffer our customers the best possible service in the field of sustainable loadcarrier management in open pools, and that includes being close to them,"explains Marc Groenewoud, CEO of PAKi Logistics. With this strategic move, PAKiLogistics is reinforcing its Europe-wide network, which already comprises morethan 10,000 partners. "As our European network gets more dense we are able toprovide better and better service for our customers," Marc Groenewoud pointsout. "Through this approach, we are laying the foundation for additionalinternational expansion opportunities for our valued customers".About PAKi LogisticsPAKi Logistics is THE open pooling service provider for the management ofstandardized exchange pallets and boxes. We help traders, manufacturers, andtransport companies throughout Europe to manage their specific load carrierneeds. With our experience and know-how, we offer sustainability, reliability,and efficiency in load carrier management.The aspect of reusability of load carriers plays a major role for us and helpsboth our customers and us to improve the CO2 footprint in the supply chains. Byimplementing digitalization in all business areas, we help our customers saveresources and time so they can focus on their core business.Please find pictures on the website. (https://www.paki-logistics.com/en/paki-news/49900/paki-logistics-continues-international-growth-and-opens-new-location-in-poland)Contatto:For more information, please contact:Press contact: Dr. Christina Jacob, SMART PR GmbH, Talstrasse 22-24, 40217Düsseldorf, GermanyPhone +49 (0) 211 2709-251, E-mail: jacob@smart-pr.de