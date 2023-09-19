    checkAd

    PAKi Logistics opens sixth office in Italy and continues international growth (FOTO)

    Verona /Ennepetal (ots) - In these days PAKi Logistics, the biggest European
    Open Pooling service provider headquartered in Germany inaugurated its sixth
    international location in Verona, Italy. From there retailers, manufacturers and
    transport companies will now receive optimal support in the handling of their
    specific load carrier requirements for standardized exchangeable pallets and
    boxes in the Southern European region.

    PAKi Logistics opens new office in Italy.

    At the beginning, PAKi will operate from offices within coworking service
    offered by Spaces/Regus in a prestigious Business Center to accommodate the
    expected growth with optimal space flexibility. Like the office in Poland that
    was recently opened in June the new Italian office will initially host PAKi
    Logistics team members from Customer Service, Logistics Service, Field Service &
    Sales. With this step the company aims to further expand its presence in the
    coming years to ensure top-quality service for its customers in South Europe.

    "This is the next important step towards our expanding Europe-wide network. PAKi
    Logistics holds decades of experience, and we bring numerous benefits to our
    customers. With our new location in Verona, as we did earlier in Warsaw (PO),
    Eindhoven (NL) & Essen (DE), we aim to offer optimal support to our customers in
    the industry, retail and logistics sectors, not only in their native languages
    but also through the enhanced geographical proximity," explains Nicole Oye,
    Director Operations at PAKi Logistics GmbH.

    PAKi Logistics continues to grow internationally.

    The latest expansion marks the consistent growth that started 2019 with the
    opening of the first European branch office in Toulouse, France. Following the
    successful entry into the French-Iberian market, where almost 25 employees in
    France now organize pallet pooling for French, Spanish and Portuguese customers,
    other offices were established in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, and in the
    metropolis of Essen at the beginning of 2023. The latest opening recently took
    place in Warsaw, Poland.

    In the last few years, PAKi Logistics has transformed from a Germany focused
    provider of open-pool load carrier management to a truly international company.
    "Being where our customers are is of paramount importance to us. We want to
    offer our customers the best possible service in the field of sustainable load
    carrier management in open pools, and that includes being close to them,"
    explains Marc Groenewoud, CEO of PAKi Logistics. With this strategic move, PAKi
    Logistics is reinforcing its Europe-wide network, which already comprises more
    than 10,000 partners. "As our European network gets more dense we are able to
    provide better and better service for our customers," Marc Groenewoud points
    out. "Through this approach, we are laying the foundation for additional
    international expansion opportunities for our valued customers".

    About PAKi Logistics

    PAKi Logistics is THE open pooling service provider for the management of
    standardized exchange pallets and boxes. We help traders, manufacturers, and
    transport companies throughout Europe to manage their specific load carrier
    needs. With our experience and know-how, we offer sustainability, reliability,
    and efficiency in load carrier management.

    The aspect of reusability of load carriers plays a major role for us and helps
    both our customers and us to improve the CO2 footprint in the supply chains. By
    implementing digitalization in all business areas, we help our customers save
    resources and time so they can focus on their core business.

    Please find pictures on the website. (https://www.paki-logistics.com/en/paki-new
    s/49900/paki-logistics-continues-international-growth-and-opens-new-location-in-
    poland)

    Contatto:

    For more information, please contact:
    Press contact: Dr. Christina Jacob, SMART PR GmbH, Talstrasse 22-24, 40217
    Düsseldorf, Germany
    Phone +49 (0) 211 2709-251, E-mail: jacob@smart-pr.de



