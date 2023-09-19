PAKi Logistics opens sixth office in Italy and continues international growth (FOTO)
Verona /Ennepetal (ots) - In these days PAKi Logistics, the biggest European
Open Pooling service provider headquartered in Germany inaugurated its sixth
international location in Verona, Italy. From there retailers, manufacturers and
transport companies will now receive optimal support in the handling of their
specific load carrier requirements for standardized exchangeable pallets and
boxes in the Southern European region.
PAKi Logistics opens new office in Italy.
Open Pooling service provider headquartered in Germany inaugurated its sixth
international location in Verona, Italy. From there retailers, manufacturers and
transport companies will now receive optimal support in the handling of their
specific load carrier requirements for standardized exchangeable pallets and
boxes in the Southern European region.
PAKi Logistics opens new office in Italy.
At the beginning, PAKi will operate from offices within coworking service
offered by Spaces/Regus in a prestigious Business Center to accommodate the
expected growth with optimal space flexibility. Like the office in Poland that
was recently opened in June the new Italian office will initially host PAKi
Logistics team members from Customer Service, Logistics Service, Field Service &
Sales. With this step the company aims to further expand its presence in the
coming years to ensure top-quality service for its customers in South Europe.
"This is the next important step towards our expanding Europe-wide network. PAKi
Logistics holds decades of experience, and we bring numerous benefits to our
customers. With our new location in Verona, as we did earlier in Warsaw (PO),
Eindhoven (NL) & Essen (DE), we aim to offer optimal support to our customers in
the industry, retail and logistics sectors, not only in their native languages
but also through the enhanced geographical proximity," explains Nicole Oye,
Director Operations at PAKi Logistics GmbH.
PAKi Logistics continues to grow internationally.
The latest expansion marks the consistent growth that started 2019 with the
opening of the first European branch office in Toulouse, France. Following the
successful entry into the French-Iberian market, where almost 25 employees in
France now organize pallet pooling for French, Spanish and Portuguese customers,
other offices were established in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, and in the
metropolis of Essen at the beginning of 2023. The latest opening recently took
place in Warsaw, Poland.
In the last few years, PAKi Logistics has transformed from a Germany focused
provider of open-pool load carrier management to a truly international company.
"Being where our customers are is of paramount importance to us. We want to
offer our customers the best possible service in the field of sustainable load
carrier management in open pools, and that includes being close to them,"
explains Marc Groenewoud, CEO of PAKi Logistics. With this strategic move, PAKi
Logistics is reinforcing its Europe-wide network, which already comprises more
than 10,000 partners. "As our European network gets more dense we are able to
provide better and better service for our customers," Marc Groenewoud points
out. "Through this approach, we are laying the foundation for additional
international expansion opportunities for our valued customers".
About PAKi Logistics
PAKi Logistics is THE open pooling service provider for the management of
standardized exchange pallets and boxes. We help traders, manufacturers, and
transport companies throughout Europe to manage their specific load carrier
needs. With our experience and know-how, we offer sustainability, reliability,
and efficiency in load carrier management.
The aspect of reusability of load carriers plays a major role for us and helps
both our customers and us to improve the CO2 footprint in the supply chains. By
implementing digitalization in all business areas, we help our customers save
resources and time so they can focus on their core business.
Please find pictures on the website. (https://www.paki-logistics.com/en/paki-new
s/49900/paki-logistics-continues-international-growth-and-opens-new-location-in-
poland)
Contatto:
For more information, please contact:
Press contact: Dr. Christina Jacob, SMART PR GmbH, Talstrasse 22-24, 40217
Düsseldorf, Germany
Phone +49 (0) 211 2709-251, E-mail: jacob@smart-pr.de
offered by Spaces/Regus in a prestigious Business Center to accommodate the
expected growth with optimal space flexibility. Like the office in Poland that
was recently opened in June the new Italian office will initially host PAKi
Logistics team members from Customer Service, Logistics Service, Field Service &
Sales. With this step the company aims to further expand its presence in the
coming years to ensure top-quality service for its customers in South Europe.
"This is the next important step towards our expanding Europe-wide network. PAKi
Logistics holds decades of experience, and we bring numerous benefits to our
customers. With our new location in Verona, as we did earlier in Warsaw (PO),
Eindhoven (NL) & Essen (DE), we aim to offer optimal support to our customers in
the industry, retail and logistics sectors, not only in their native languages
but also through the enhanced geographical proximity," explains Nicole Oye,
Director Operations at PAKi Logistics GmbH.
PAKi Logistics continues to grow internationally.
The latest expansion marks the consistent growth that started 2019 with the
opening of the first European branch office in Toulouse, France. Following the
successful entry into the French-Iberian market, where almost 25 employees in
France now organize pallet pooling for French, Spanish and Portuguese customers,
other offices were established in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, and in the
metropolis of Essen at the beginning of 2023. The latest opening recently took
place in Warsaw, Poland.
In the last few years, PAKi Logistics has transformed from a Germany focused
provider of open-pool load carrier management to a truly international company.
"Being where our customers are is of paramount importance to us. We want to
offer our customers the best possible service in the field of sustainable load
carrier management in open pools, and that includes being close to them,"
explains Marc Groenewoud, CEO of PAKi Logistics. With this strategic move, PAKi
Logistics is reinforcing its Europe-wide network, which already comprises more
than 10,000 partners. "As our European network gets more dense we are able to
provide better and better service for our customers," Marc Groenewoud points
out. "Through this approach, we are laying the foundation for additional
international expansion opportunities for our valued customers".
About PAKi Logistics
PAKi Logistics is THE open pooling service provider for the management of
standardized exchange pallets and boxes. We help traders, manufacturers, and
transport companies throughout Europe to manage their specific load carrier
needs. With our experience and know-how, we offer sustainability, reliability,
and efficiency in load carrier management.
The aspect of reusability of load carriers plays a major role for us and helps
both our customers and us to improve the CO2 footprint in the supply chains. By
implementing digitalization in all business areas, we help our customers save
resources and time so they can focus on their core business.
Please find pictures on the website. (https://www.paki-logistics.com/en/paki-new
s/49900/paki-logistics-continues-international-growth-and-opens-new-location-in-
poland)
Contatto:
For more information, please contact:
Press contact: Dr. Christina Jacob, SMART PR GmbH, Talstrasse 22-24, 40217
Düsseldorf, Germany
Phone +49 (0) 211 2709-251, E-mail: jacob@smart-pr.de
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 73 | 0 |