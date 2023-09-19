COP28 President-Designate calls on Private Sector to usher in a new era for sustainable climate finance

New York (ots/PRNewswire) -



- COP28 President-Designate Dr. Sultan Al Jaber is the first COP president to

ring the bell at the New York Stock Exchange.

- Private sector is critical for financial system reform and to providing

available and accessible funding for emerging and developing markets.

- Restoration of trust needed through meeting $100bn a year target,

replenishment of the Global Climate Fund and operationalizing the Loss &

Damage Fund.



This morning, the COP28 President-Designate, Dr. Sultan Al-Jaber opened trading

on Wall Street for the day at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). In ringing the

bell at the heart of the financial world, Dr. Al-Jaber had a clear and decisive

message: the private sector must play their role in ushering in a new era for

sustainable climate finance to ensure the objectives of the Paris Agreement are

met and 1.5C is kept within reach.





Dr. Sultan Al-Jaber is the first COP president to ring the NYSE bell.Dr. Al-Jaber urged the exploration of innovative and new mechanisms which lowerrisk and expand private investment in bankable clean projects. "Collaborationbetween the public and private sector will be key to making the much-needed newfinancial system a reality. Programs such as the $4.5bn Africa green investmentinitiative set a clear example of how public, private and development capitalcan be deployed to mobilize further capital and deliver green projects," hesaid.One of the COP28 Presidency's key objectives is to ensure the world workscollaboratively and effectively to deliver a new framework for global climatefinance that is capable of delivering the $4.5tn necessary to reach urgentclimate targets. There is also a need for domestic financial systems to bestrengthened so local finance can be used to help deliver long-term cleaninvestments.Ahead of his visit to the NYSE, Fortune published an op-ed (https://fortune.com/2023/09/19/cop28-president-unga-transform-climate-finance-bridge-trillion-gap-environment-politics-sultan-al-jaber/) by Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, where he said,"Fixing climate finance is daunting but doable... I therefore call on allgovernments, development institutions, and business leaders to use these crucialnext few months before COP28 to raise their ambitions and deliver on theirpledges. They should also go further, and support fundamental reform of theglobal financial architecture to deliver climate finance at scale. The money iswaiting to be unlocked."At the NYSE, the COP28 President-Designate highlighted the importance ofrestoring global trust through the delivery of previous commitments includingthe $100bn a year target for climate funding, the replenishment of the GlobalClimate Fund and operationalizing the Loss and Damage Fund agreed at COP27."The existing global financial architecture is nowhere near where it needs tobe, with the lack of available, accessible and affordable finance an obstacle toprogress in the fight against climate change. Dr. Al Jaber said. "We need atruly inclusive approach towards tackling climate change, and both developmentbanks and aid programs must help deliver this."About COP28 UAE:- COP28 UAE will take place at Expo City Dubai from November 30-December 12,2023. The Conference is expected to convene over 70,000 participants,including heads of state, government officials, international industryleaders, private sector representatives, academics, experts, young people, andnon-state actors.- As mandated by the Paris Climate Agreement, COP28 UAE will deliver the firstever Global Stocktake - a comprehensive evaluation of progress against climategoals.- The UAE will lead a process for all parties to agree upon a clear roadmap toaccelerate progress through a just and orderly global energy transition and a"leave no one behind" approach to inclusive climate action.