Expansion to Denmark Quantum acquires first property in Copenhagen (FOTO)
Hamburg (ots) - Quantum sets a strategic signal and expands successfully to the
Danish residential market. The subject of the first transaction is a state of
the art building in Copenhagen. In this line, a new office with local expertise
is opening.
Successful expansion: Quantum Immobilien KVG has acquired a high-quality
residential property in Copenhagen for a club of institutional investors as a
separate account. This marks the company's entry into the Danish market. The
seller of the property is Carlsberg City District P/S.
Successful expansion: Quantum Immobilien KVG has acquired a high-quality
residential property in Copenhagen for a club of institutional investors as a
separate account. This marks the company's entry into the Danish market. The
seller of the property is Carlsberg City District P/S.
"Denmark is one of the pioneers in terms of quality of life, digitalisation and
sustainability, especially Copenhagen. The city is young, dynamic, digital and
green. Surveys show again and again: people, who live here, are the happiest,
younger than in Berlin and wealthier than in Munich. In addition, excellent
economic parameters and a reliable legal framework make an investment
attractive," says Frank Gerhard Schmidt, board member of Quantum Immobilien AG,
and adds: "We are proud that the acquisition of such a high-quality property
marks the beginning of our activities in Denmark."
200 apartments in an upcoming location in Copenhagen
The Beckmann Tower and Wilhelm House with about 200 apartments on approximately
20,200 sqm of lettable area will be completed by spring 2025 according to
designs by architect Dorte Mandrup. The state of the art building is located in
the upcoming Carlsberg City District, which is being realised on the site of the
former Carlsberg brewery. Here, modern architecture meets historical charm and
excellent craftsmanship. This is reflected for example in high-quality brick
facades of the building and the new interpretation and inclusion of older listed
building.
"The resource-saving construction, a connection to Copenhagen's sustainable
district heating network, approximately 1,000 sqm of solar panels on the roof
and integration into the smart mobility concept of the Carlsberg City District
contribute to the property's ESG strategy. In addition, compliance with the
Paris Climate Agreement has been scientifically confirmed by our Climate Tech
partner right°," says Martin Berghoff, Managing Director of Quantum.
"The Carlsberg City District is further enriched with the addition of Beckmann
Tower and Wilhelm House, bringing more high-quality rental apartments to the
area and thus increasing the attractiveness of the entire location. We are
pleased to have partnered with Quantum, a reliable ally renowned for their high
standards and expertise in the residential asset class. We are especially
delighted that this will further diversify housing options in the Carlsberg City
District with approximately 200 private rental units, ultimately benefiting the
residents of Copenhagen," says Jens Nyhus, CEO of the seller Carlsberg City
District P/S.
Denmark as Quantum's first international office location
With the acquisition of the first residential property in Copenhagen, Quantum
also opens its first office abroad. A team in Denmark is also being set up.
Quantum was able to recruit Niclas Milvertz, now Country Head Denmark of
Quantum, to lead this team.
The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price. Accura, PWC, KHR
Architecture as well as NCAP and Nordanö acted as advisors for this transaction.
About Quantum Since its founding in 1999, the independent Quantum Immobilien AG
has stood for forward-looking project development, attractive institutional
investment products and holistic management of real estate investments.
The project development business realises both its own projects and joint
ventures as part of corporate investments - so far this has resulted in 80
properties with a total area of over 1,800,000 sqm. The transaction volume
amounts to around EUR5.2 billion.
In the investment business, Quantum offers customised solutions for
institutional investors via its own capital investment company. Assets under
management amount to approximately EUR11.3 billion.
Contact:
Jana Beckmann
Corporate Communications
phone.: +49 40 41 43 30 - 146
mobile: +49 152 0573 46 89
mailto:jb@quantum.ag
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/163061/5607150
OTS: Quantum Immobilien AG
