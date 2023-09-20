Hamburg (ots) - Quantum sets a strategic signal and expands successfully to the

Danish residential market. The subject of the first transaction is a state of

the art building in Copenhagen. In this line, a new office with local expertise

is opening.



Successful expansion: Quantum Immobilien KVG has acquired a high-quality

residential property in Copenhagen for a club of institutional investors as a

separate account. This marks the company's entry into the Danish market. The

seller of the property is Carlsberg City District P/S.





"Denmark is one of the pioneers in terms of quality of life, digitalisation andsustainability, especially Copenhagen. The city is young, dynamic, digital andgreen. Surveys show again and again: people, who live here, are the happiest,younger than in Berlin and wealthier than in Munich. In addition, excellenteconomic parameters and a reliable legal framework make an investmentattractive," says Frank Gerhard Schmidt, board member of Quantum Immobilien AG,and adds: "We are proud that the acquisition of such a high-quality propertymarks the beginning of our activities in Denmark."200 apartments in an upcoming location in CopenhagenThe Beckmann Tower and Wilhelm House with about 200 apartments on approximately20,200 sqm of lettable area will be completed by spring 2025 according todesigns by architect Dorte Mandrup. The state of the art building is located inthe upcoming Carlsberg City District, which is being realised on the site of theformer Carlsberg brewery. Here, modern architecture meets historical charm andexcellent craftsmanship. This is reflected for example in high-quality brickfacades of the building and the new interpretation and inclusion of older listedbuilding."The resource-saving construction, a connection to Copenhagen's sustainabledistrict heating network, approximately 1,000 sqm of solar panels on the roofand integration into the smart mobility concept of the Carlsberg City Districtcontribute to the property's ESG strategy. In addition, compliance with theParis Climate Agreement has been scientifically confirmed by our Climate Techpartner right°," says Martin Berghoff, Managing Director of Quantum."The Carlsberg City District is further enriched with the addition of BeckmannTower and Wilhelm House, bringing more high-quality rental apartments to thearea and thus increasing the attractiveness of the entire location. We arepleased to have partnered with Quantum, a reliable ally renowned for their highstandards and expertise in the residential asset class. We are especiallydelighted that this will further diversify housing options in the Carlsberg CityDistrict with approximately 200 private rental units, ultimately benefiting theresidents of Copenhagen," says Jens Nyhus, CEO of the seller Carlsberg CityDistrict P/S.Denmark as Quantum's first international office locationWith the acquisition of the first residential property in Copenhagen, Quantumalso opens its first office abroad. A team in Denmark is also being set up.Quantum was able to recruit Niclas Milvertz, now Country Head Denmark ofQuantum, to lead this team.The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price. Accura, PWC, KHRArchitecture as well as NCAP and Nordanö acted as advisors for this transaction.About Quantum Since its founding in 1999, the independent Quantum Immobilien AGhas stood for forward-looking project development, attractive institutionalinvestment products and holistic management of real estate investments.The project development business realises both its own projects and jointventures as part of corporate investments - so far this has resulted in 80properties with a total area of over 1,800,000 sqm. The transaction volumeamounts to around EUR5.2 billion.In the investment business, Quantum offers customised solutions forinstitutional investors via its own capital investment company. Assets undermanagement amount to approximately EUR11.3 billion.Contact:Jana BeckmannCorporate Communicationsphone.: +49 40 41 43 30 - 146mobile: +49 152 0573 46 89mailto:jb@quantum.agAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/163061/5607150OTS: Quantum Immobilien AG