    Infosys and NVIDIA Collaborate to Help World's Enterprises Boost Productivity with Generative AI

    Bengaluru, India and Santa Clara, Calif. (ots/PRNewswire) -

    - Expanded collaboration to provide expertise and technology needed to drive
    productivity gains with generative AI applications and solutions across
    industries
    - New Centre of Excellence will train 50,000 Infosys employees on NVIDIA AI
    technology

    Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY), a
    global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, and NVIDIA
    (https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/) (NASDAQ: NVDA) today announced that they have
    expanded their strategic collaboration with the aim to help enterprises
    worldwide, drive productivity gains with generative AI applications and
    solutions.

    The broadened alliance will bring the NVIDIA AI Enterprise
    (https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/data-center/products/ai-enterprise/) ecosystem of
    models, tools, runtimes and GPU systems to Infosys Topaz
    (https://www.infosys.com/services/data-ai-topaz.html) - an AI-first set of
    services, solutions and platforms that accelerate business value using
    generative AI technologies. Through the integration, Infosys will create
    offerings customers can adopt, to easily integrate generative AI into their
    businesses.

    Additionally, Infosys plans to set up an NVIDIA Centre of Excellence, where it
    will train and certify 50,000 of its employees on NVIDIA AI technology to
    provide generative AI expertise to its vast network of customers across
    industries.

    "Infosys is transforming into an AI-first company to better provide AI-based
    services to our clients worldwide. Our clients are also looking at complex AI
    use cases that can drive significant business value across their entire value
    chain," said Nandan Nilekani, Co-founder and Chairman, Infosys . "Infosys Topaz
    offerings and solutions are complementary to NVIDIA's core stack. By combining
    our strengths and training 50,000 of our workforce on NVIDIA AI technology, we
    are creating end-to-end industry leading AI solutions that will help enterprises
    on their journey to become AI-first."

    "Generative AI will drive the next wave of enterprise productivity gains," said
    Jensen Huang, Founder and CEO, NVIDIA . "The NVIDIA AI Enterprise ecosystem is
    ramping quickly to provide the platform for generative AI. Together, NVIDIA and
    Infosys will create an expert workforce to help businesses use this platform to
    build custom applications and solutions."

    Full-Stack NVIDIA Integration Powers Advanced Infosys Solutions

    Infosys uses the full-stack NVIDIA generative AI platform
    (https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/ai-data-science/generative-ai/) , including
