Infosys and NVIDIA Collaborate to Help World's Enterprises Boost Productivity with Generative AI

Bengaluru, India and Santa Clara, Calif. (ots/PRNewswire) -



- Expanded collaboration to provide expertise and technology needed to drive

productivity gains with generative AI applications and solutions across

industries

- New Centre of Excellence will train 50,000 Infosys employees on NVIDIA AI

technology



Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY), a

global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, and NVIDIA

(https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/) (NASDAQ: NVDA) today announced that they have

expanded their strategic collaboration with the aim to help enterprises

worldwide, drive productivity gains with generative AI applications and

solutions.





The broadened alliance will bring the NVIDIA AI Enterprise(https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/data-center/products/ai-enterprise/) ecosystem ofmodels, tools, runtimes and GPU systems to Infosys Topaz(https://www.infosys.com/services/data-ai-topaz.html) - an AI-first set ofservices, solutions and platforms that accelerate business value usinggenerative AI technologies. Through the integration, Infosys will createofferings customers can adopt, to easily integrate generative AI into theirbusinesses.Additionally, Infosys plans to set up an NVIDIA Centre of Excellence, where itwill train and certify 50,000 of its employees on NVIDIA AI technology toprovide generative AI expertise to its vast network of customers acrossindustries."Infosys is transforming into an AI-first company to better provide AI-basedservices to our clients worldwide. Our clients are also looking at complex AIuse cases that can drive significant business value across their entire valuechain," said Nandan Nilekani, Co-founder and Chairman, Infosys . "Infosys Topazofferings and solutions are complementary to NVIDIA's core stack. By combiningour strengths and training 50,000 of our workforce on NVIDIA AI technology, weare creating end-to-end industry leading AI solutions that will help enterpriseson their journey to become AI-first.""Generative AI will drive the next wave of enterprise productivity gains," saidJensen Huang, Founder and CEO, NVIDIA . "The NVIDIA AI Enterprise ecosystem isramping quickly to provide the platform for generative AI. Together, NVIDIA andInfosys will create an expert workforce to help businesses use this platform tobuild custom applications and solutions."Full-Stack NVIDIA Integration Powers Advanced Infosys SolutionsInfosys uses the full-stack NVIDIA generative AI platform(https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/ai-data-science/generative-ai/) , including