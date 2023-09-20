Infosys and NVIDIA Collaborate to Help World's Enterprises Boost Productivity with Generative AI
Bengaluru, India and Santa Clara, Calif. (ots/PRNewswire) -
- Expanded collaboration to provide expertise and technology needed to drive
productivity gains with generative AI applications and solutions across
industries
- New Centre of Excellence will train 50,000 Infosys employees on NVIDIA AI
technology
Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY), a
global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, and NVIDIA
(https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/) (NASDAQ: NVDA) today announced that they have
expanded their strategic collaboration with the aim to help enterprises
worldwide, drive productivity gains with generative AI applications and
solutions.
The broadened alliance will bring the NVIDIA AI Enterprise
(https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/data-center/products/ai-enterprise/) ecosystem of
models, tools, runtimes and GPU systems to Infosys Topaz
(https://www.infosys.com/services/data-ai-topaz.html) - an AI-first set of
services, solutions and platforms that accelerate business value using
generative AI technologies. Through the integration, Infosys will create
offerings customers can adopt, to easily integrate generative AI into their
businesses.
Additionally, Infosys plans to set up an NVIDIA Centre of Excellence, where it
will train and certify 50,000 of its employees on NVIDIA AI technology to
provide generative AI expertise to its vast network of customers across
industries.
"Infosys is transforming into an AI-first company to better provide AI-based
services to our clients worldwide. Our clients are also looking at complex AI
use cases that can drive significant business value across their entire value
chain," said Nandan Nilekani, Co-founder and Chairman, Infosys . "Infosys Topaz
offerings and solutions are complementary to NVIDIA's core stack. By combining
our strengths and training 50,000 of our workforce on NVIDIA AI technology, we
are creating end-to-end industry leading AI solutions that will help enterprises
on their journey to become AI-first."
"Generative AI will drive the next wave of enterprise productivity gains," said
Jensen Huang, Founder and CEO, NVIDIA . "The NVIDIA AI Enterprise ecosystem is
ramping quickly to provide the platform for generative AI. Together, NVIDIA and
Infosys will create an expert workforce to help businesses use this platform to
build custom applications and solutions."
Full-Stack NVIDIA Integration Powers Advanced Infosys Solutions
Infosys uses the full-stack NVIDIA generative AI platform
(https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/ai-data-science/generative-ai/) , including
