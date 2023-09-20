Körber celebrates partnership milestone with Geek+
Hamburg, Germany (ots/PRNewswire) - Global strategic partnership empowers
businesses to overcome efficiency, scalability and sustainability challenges
across supply chain
Körber (https://www.koerber-supplychain-software.com/en) and Geek+
(https://www.geekplus.com/) , a global leader in robotic solutions for
logistics, are announcing the third anniversary of their strategic partnership.
Geek+ is one of Körber's trusted global robotic partners, making this
anniversary an important milestone in Körber's journey to provide businesses
worldwide with efficient, scalable and sustainable end-to-end logistics
solutions.
With more than 30 implementations in eight regions and thousands of bots
successfully deployed, Körber and Geek+ continue to revolutionize warehouse
operations through an extensive portfolio of Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR)
solutions. Through this partnership, customers have seen productivity gains in
excess of 100%, accuracy improvements of up to 99.99% and a reduction in walking
distances of up to 82% across the warehouse.
Customers throughout Europe, America and Asia Pacific are currently advancing
their supply chain operations with flexible automation solutions from Körber and
Geek+, relying on the combined expertise of a global leader in AMR technology
and Körber's broad capabilities in end-to-end consulting, conceptualization,
integration and support. By increasing picking accuracy, reducing labor costs,
and improving productivity and efficiency, robotics also help create safer and
more ergonomic workplaces where warehouse associates can avoid tedious and risky
tasks, focus on more value-added activities, and enjoy a more collaborative and
satisfying work environment.
One example includes the implementation of a highly innovative logistics
software and automation landscape for the biggest 3PL eCommerce warehouse in
Eastern Central Europe, run by 3PL logistics start-up Boxy. András Táncsics, CEO
of Boxy, stated: "Relying on cutting-edge technology provided by Körber,
together with partners like Geek+, has helped us to maintain an efficient flow
of goods, enhanced shipping performance, and reliability in light of the steady
growing pressure of customer demands. We truly believe that these types of
automation and software solutions are the future of the industry and our
competitive edge on the market. Therefore, we keep a close eye on these
technologies together with our partners and always try to be in the forefront of
innovation."
Recent customer successes also include one of the largest AMR deployments in
Eastern Europe at DB Schenker, one of the leading global logistics service
providers. In Australia, Körber and Geek+ have collaborated with leading
