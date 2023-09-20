Körber celebrates partnership milestone with Geek+

Hamburg, Germany (ots/PRNewswire) - Global strategic partnership empowers

businesses to overcome efficiency, scalability and sustainability challenges

across supply chain



Körber (https://www.koerber-supplychain-software.com/en) and Geek+

(https://www.geekplus.com/) , a global leader in robotic solutions for

logistics, are announcing the third anniversary of their strategic partnership.

Geek+ is one of Körber's trusted global robotic partners, making this

anniversary an important milestone in Körber's journey to provide businesses

worldwide with efficient, scalable and sustainable end-to-end logistics

solutions.





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

With more than 30 implementations in eight regions and thousands of botssuccessfully deployed, Körber and Geek+ continue to revolutionize warehouseoperations through an extensive portfolio of Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR)solutions. Through this partnership, customers have seen productivity gains inexcess of 100%, accuracy improvements of up to 99.99% and a reduction in walkingdistances of up to 82% across the warehouse.Customers throughout Europe, America and Asia Pacific are currently advancingtheir supply chain operations with flexible automation solutions from Körber andGeek+, relying on the combined expertise of a global leader in AMR technologyand Körber's broad capabilities in end-to-end consulting, conceptualization,integration and support. By increasing picking accuracy, reducing labor costs,and improving productivity and efficiency, robotics also help create safer andmore ergonomic workplaces where warehouse associates can avoid tedious and riskytasks, focus on more value-added activities, and enjoy a more collaborative andsatisfying work environment.One example includes the implementation of a highly innovative logisticssoftware and automation landscape for the biggest 3PL eCommerce warehouse inEastern Central Europe, run by 3PL logistics start-up Boxy. András Táncsics, CEOof Boxy, stated: "Relying on cutting-edge technology provided by Körber,together with partners like Geek+, has helped us to maintain an efficient flowof goods, enhanced shipping performance, and reliability in light of the steadygrowing pressure of customer demands. We truly believe that these types ofautomation and software solutions are the future of the industry and ourcompetitive edge on the market. Therefore, we keep a close eye on thesetechnologies together with our partners and always try to be in the forefront ofinnovation."Recent customer successes also include one of the largest AMR deployments inEastern Europe at DB Schenker, one of the leading global logistics serviceproviders. In Australia, Körber and Geek+ have collaborated with leading