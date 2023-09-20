    checkAd

    Körber celebrates partnership milestone with Geek+

    Hamburg, Germany (ots/PRNewswire) - Global strategic partnership empowers
    businesses to overcome efficiency, scalability and sustainability challenges
    across supply chain

    Körber (https://www.koerber-supplychain-software.com/en) and Geek+
    (https://www.geekplus.com/) , a global leader in robotic solutions for
    logistics, are announcing the third anniversary of their strategic partnership.
    Geek+ is one of Körber's trusted global robotic partners, making this
    anniversary an important milestone in Körber's journey to provide businesses
    worldwide with efficient, scalable and sustainable end-to-end logistics
    solutions.

    With more than 30 implementations in eight regions and thousands of bots
    successfully deployed, Körber and Geek+ continue to revolutionize warehouse
    operations through an extensive portfolio of Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR)
    solutions. Through this partnership, customers have seen productivity gains in
    excess of 100%, accuracy improvements of up to 99.99% and a reduction in walking
    distances of up to 82% across the warehouse.

    Customers throughout Europe, America and Asia Pacific are currently advancing
    their supply chain operations with flexible automation solutions from Körber and
    Geek+, relying on the combined expertise of a global leader in AMR technology
    and Körber's broad capabilities in end-to-end consulting, conceptualization,
    integration and support. By increasing picking accuracy, reducing labor costs,
    and improving productivity and efficiency, robotics also help create safer and
    more ergonomic workplaces where warehouse associates can avoid tedious and risky
    tasks, focus on more value-added activities, and enjoy a more collaborative and
    satisfying work environment.

    One example includes the implementation of a highly innovative logistics
    software and automation landscape for the biggest 3PL eCommerce warehouse in
    Eastern Central Europe, run by 3PL logistics start-up Boxy. András Táncsics, CEO
    of Boxy, stated: "Relying on cutting-edge technology provided by Körber,
    together with partners like Geek+, has helped us to maintain an efficient flow
    of goods, enhanced shipping performance, and reliability in light of the steady
    growing pressure of customer demands. We truly believe that these types of
    automation and software solutions are the future of the industry and our
    competitive edge on the market. Therefore, we keep a close eye on these
    technologies together with our partners and always try to be in the forefront of
    innovation."

    Recent customer successes also include one of the largest AMR deployments in
    Eastern Europe at DB Schenker, one of the leading global logistics service
    providers. In Australia, Körber and Geek+ have collaborated with leading
