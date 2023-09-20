    checkAd

    COP28 President-Designate to UN Climate Ambition Summit "We are not powerless" to overcome the climate crisis and urges world to "Get after Gigatons"

    New York (ots/PRNewswire) -

    - COP28 President-Designate Dr. Sultan Al Jaber addressed world leaders at the
    UN Climate Ambition Summit as part of the UN General Assembly, issuing a
    rallying cry to the international community to move from agreements to action
    on global climate change.
    - His intervention follows the latest data from the Global Stocktake which
    confirmed "the world is falling short, and we are running out of time".
    - Speaking at the UN Secretary General's climate summit he emphasised that
    "Climate change is our common enemy, and we must unite to fight it".
    - Dr. Al Jaber set out a comprehensive COP28 Action Agenda focusing on fast
    tracking a just and orderly energy transition, fixing climate finance, lives
    and livelihoods, and underpinning everything with full inclusivity.
    - He encouraged the world to "rediscover humanity's greatest strength: our
    capacity to collaborate, to overcome differences, and to harness the power of
    collective action."

    Today, COP28 President-Designate Dr. Sultan Al Jaber addressed the UN Climate
    Ambition Summit in New York where he reminded the international community that
    "we are not powerless" to overcome the climate crisis and urged the world to
    "get after gigatons".

    The summit, which is the landmark climate engagement during United Nations
    General Assembly and was convened by the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres,
    was attended by world leaders, the private sector and civil society.

    During his speech, the President-Designate called on the world to be "brave" and
    "bold" and get "back on track" to meet its climate ambitions, reaffirming the
    founding principles of the UN and to think "beyond borders, beyond politics, and
    beyond our own lifetimes." He emphasised that "climate change is our common
    enemy, and we must unite to fight it".

    Dr. Al Jaber pointed to recent data from the first Global Stocktake, which
    confirmed that "the world is falling short, and we are running out of time" but
    was emphatic in stating that it is not too late to change course. Indeed, he
    challenged the world to respond to the Global Stocktake with the highest levels
    of ambition, noting that "We know the size of the problem. The numbers are
    straightforward: 22 gigatons. That's the amount of greenhouse gas emissions we
    need to cut in the next seven years to keep 1.5 within reach."

    Dr. Al Jaber went on to speak of the need for the international community to
    "remember that we are not powerless. As we have seen throughout history, when we
    act with optimism, urgency and solidarity, we can overcome even the most
    daunting challenges."

    He continued to share his belief that "in the face of the climate crisis, we can
    Seite 1 von 3



    0 Kommentare
    Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
     |  21   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    COP28 President-Designate to UN Climate Ambition Summit "We are not powerless" to overcome the climate crisis and urges world to "Get after Gigatons" - COP28 President-Designate Dr. Sultan Al Jaber addressed world leaders at the UN Climate Ambition Summit as part of the UN General Assembly, issuing a rallying cry to the international community to move from agreements to action on global …

    Nachrichten des Autors

    EU-Nachhaltigskeits-Reporting für Medienhäuser ab Geschäftsjahr 2025 verpflichtend
    280 Leser
    Skoda gewinnt Car Connectivity Award von auto, motor und sport für seinen Service Pay to Park ...
    220 Leser
    "Unlocking private capital for social good in Central & Eastern Europe" ...
    220 Leser
    Infosys and NVIDIA Collaborate to Help World's Enterprises Boost Productivity with Generative ...
    204 Leser
    Medienvielfalt alles andere als eine Selbstverständlichkeit / Auf Mitgliederversammlung warnt ...
    200 Leser
    Expansion to Denmark: Quantum acquires first property in Copenhagen (FOTO)
    196 Leser
    Körber celebrates partnership milestone with Geek+
    192 Leser
    Zielgerichtetes Training führt zum Erfolg. Auch im Arbeitsschutz! / Neue Publikation der BG ...
    188 Leser
    Preise für Rohöl und Kraftstoffe klettern weiter / Ölpreis mit 94 US-Dollar auf ...
    184 Leser
    "GLS Pakete": GLS setzt mit neuer App und neuer Website Höchststandard für Privatkunden
    180 Leser
    Alexander Leißl wird neuer Prüfungsvorstand beim Genossenschaftsverband Bayern / ...
    468 Leser
    Ahrenkiel and Rohden join forces to form blue² ship management in Hamburg
    448 Leser
    Auftragsbestand im Verarbeitenden Gewerbe im Juli 2023: -1,0 % zum Vormonat
    420 Leser
    Frank Werneke erneut zum ver.di-Vorsitzenden gewählt - Andrea Kocsis und Christine Behle ...
    408 Leser
    ++ Aktualisierung ++ Dreisteste Umweltlüge 2023: Deutsche Umwelthilfe verleiht McDonald's Goldenen Geier für absurde ...
    400 Leser
    Magnalia, wird Teil von EIM / EIM freut sich bekannt zu geben, dass eine Vereinbarung zur ...
    316 Leser
    ARAG Recht & Gewerbe: erstmalig Schadenfreiheitsrabatt im Gewerbemarkt / Spartenübergreifende Rundum-Versicherung ...
    304 Leser
    Kapitalmarktdebüt: REWE Group platziert erfolgreich nachhaltigkeitsgebundene Anleihe und macht Nachhaltigkeit damit ...
    300 Leser
    ESR präsentiert die größte und schnellste MagSafe-Kollektion
    300 Leser
    VEDES AG setzt Generationswechsel im Vorstand fort
    296 Leser
    PwC-Studie: Berichterstattung gemäß EU-Taxonomie noch wenig aussagekräftig
    1088 Leser
    Newton Cinema kündigt seinen nächsten Film "PARADISE" an
    1056 Leser
    Hello Chef Gründer Max Kangni sammelt nach anfänglichen Schwierigkeiten Millionen von ...
    864 Leser
    MediCare Personalmanagement geht neue Wege
    780 Leser
    WAZ: Thyssenkrupp: Ein Weiter so "können wir uns nicht leisten" - Aufsichtsratssitzung zu ...
    756 Leser
    Wechsel im Vorstand: Die Unternehmen der Schwarz Gruppe stellen sich für die zukünftige Weiterentwicklung auf ...
    736 Leser
    Start ins Berufsleben: Deutsche Rentenversicherung Bund begrüßt 470 neue Auszubildende
    656 Leser
    Signia Introduces Hearing Aids That Tackle the Most Difficult Challenge for People With Hearing Loss: Group Conversations in Noise
    604 Leser
    Westlands Advisory's "Industrial Cybersecurity Outlook 2023-2030" prämiert TXOne ...
    604 Leser
    #echtnettohier / Fast 110 junge Menschen starten ihre Ausbildung bei Netto (FOTO)
    564 Leser
    Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
    9311 Leser
    Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
    8084 Leser
    Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
    7967 Leser
    Power of Home: EcoFlow präsentiert PowerOcean Heimspeicher-Solarsystem und Innovationen für einfache ...
    5352 Leser
    HABAU GROUP vergrößert mit Übernahme der Schick Group seine "Construction ...
    5311 Leser
    KLAR Partners unterstützt GMC-Instruments als Wachstumspartner, um ein führendes ...
    5088 Leser
    Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
    4789 Leser
    immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
    4434 Leser
    Launch des Fixed Income One im Juni 2023: Investition in neuen Zinsfonds der LLB Invest KAG (A) von Dr. Andreas Beck & Team ab sofort ...
    4408 Leser
    K.EY - THE ENERGY TRANSITION EXPO / Auf der INTERSOLAR EUROPE in München, Halle A3, Stand 617. ...
    4408 Leser