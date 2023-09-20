COP28 President-Designate to UN Climate Ambition Summit "We are not powerless" to overcome the climate crisis and urges world to "Get after Gigatons"

New York



- COP28 President-Designate Dr. Sultan Al Jaber addressed world leaders at the

UN Climate Ambition Summit as part of the UN General Assembly, issuing a

rallying cry to the international community to move from agreements to action

on global climate change.

- His intervention follows the latest data from the Global Stocktake which

confirmed "the world is falling short, and we are running out of time".

- Speaking at the UN Secretary General's climate summit he emphasised that

"Climate change is our common enemy, and we must unite to fight it".

- Dr. Al Jaber set out a comprehensive COP28 Action Agenda focusing on fast

tracking a just and orderly energy transition, fixing climate finance, lives

and livelihoods, and underpinning everything with full inclusivity.

- He encouraged the world to "rediscover humanity's greatest strength: our

capacity to collaborate, to overcome differences, and to harness the power of

collective action."



Today, COP28 President-Designate Dr. Sultan Al Jaber addressed the UN Climate

Ambition Summit in New York where he reminded the international community that

"we are not powerless" to overcome the climate crisis and urged the world to

"get after gigatons".



