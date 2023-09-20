COP28 President-Designate to UN Climate Ambition Summit "We are not powerless" to overcome the climate crisis and urges world to "Get after Gigatons"
- COP28 President-Designate Dr. Sultan Al Jaber addressed world leaders at the
UN Climate Ambition Summit as part of the UN General Assembly, issuing a
rallying cry to the international community to move from agreements to action
on global climate change.
- His intervention follows the latest data from the Global Stocktake which
confirmed "the world is falling short, and we are running out of time".
- Speaking at the UN Secretary General's climate summit he emphasised that
"Climate change is our common enemy, and we must unite to fight it".
- Dr. Al Jaber set out a comprehensive COP28 Action Agenda focusing on fast
tracking a just and orderly energy transition, fixing climate finance, lives
and livelihoods, and underpinning everything with full inclusivity.
- He encouraged the world to "rediscover humanity's greatest strength: our
capacity to collaborate, to overcome differences, and to harness the power of
collective action."
Today, COP28 President-Designate Dr. Sultan Al Jaber addressed the UN Climate
Ambition Summit in New York where he reminded the international community that
"we are not powerless" to overcome the climate crisis and urged the world to
"get after gigatons".
The summit, which is the landmark climate engagement during United Nations
General Assembly and was convened by the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres,
was attended by world leaders, the private sector and civil society.
During his speech, the President-Designate called on the world to be "brave" and
"bold" and get "back on track" to meet its climate ambitions, reaffirming the
founding principles of the UN and to think "beyond borders, beyond politics, and
beyond our own lifetimes." He emphasised that "climate change is our common
enemy, and we must unite to fight it".
Dr. Al Jaber pointed to recent data from the first Global Stocktake, which
confirmed that "the world is falling short, and we are running out of time" but
was emphatic in stating that it is not too late to change course. Indeed, he
challenged the world to respond to the Global Stocktake with the highest levels
of ambition, noting that "We know the size of the problem. The numbers are
straightforward: 22 gigatons. That's the amount of greenhouse gas emissions we
need to cut in the next seven years to keep 1.5 within reach."
Dr. Al Jaber went on to speak of the need for the international community to
"remember that we are not powerless. As we have seen throughout history, when we
act with optimism, urgency and solidarity, we can overcome even the most
daunting challenges."
