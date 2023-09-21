    checkAd

    Latest Sports & Fitness Innovation Holistic Training Syllabus by MAVERICKS Life Co

    CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland (ots/PRNewswire) - Sports science & wellbeing
    education company, MAVERICKS Life Co., announces the release of its new Holistic
    Training Syllabus, rooted in evolutionary biology and epigenetics theory. It's a
    brand new innovation in the sports and fitness sector.

    Recent scientific studies* have led to groundbreaking development that is
    revolutionising the world of sports, health, and fitness, rooted in our genetic
    heritage. They reveal a concerning reality: in an overly complex world, we are
    suffering from what experts in Evolutionary Medicine name "Mismatch Disease" -
    the accumulation over time of our bodies struggling to cope with modern
    conditions, resulting in physical pains, mental health challenges, obesity, and
    other health concerns. Harvard Professor of Paleontology, Dr. Daniel Lieberman,
    explains: "The fundamental answer to why so many humans are now getting sick
    from previously rare illnesses is that many of the body's features were adapted
    in environments from which we evolved, but have become maladapted in the modern
    environments we have now created."*

    But there's no need to return to a primitive lifestyle, reveals Jessica
    Christensen, the visionary founder and CEO of MAVERICKS Life Co. and Holistic
    Sports Science education specialist. Drawing on 15 years of work in developing
    innovative training frameworks, MAVERICKS Life Co. introduces an innovative
    training concept that addresses modern humans' lifestyle shortcomings, : a
    holistic approach to sport and an active lifestyle.

    This holistic training concept incorporates the last 15 years of international
    scientific research from a variety of health and sports science faculties,
    designed to address a broad spectrum of modern maladaptations, and alleviate the
    effects of overtraining using a practical approach. MAVERICKS' Holistic Training
    Syllabus is an education system designed for all levels - from recreational
    participation to CE/CPD coaches' courses - that integrates seamlessly into our
    existing sports practice, with the goal to enhance fitness and performance
    through a whole-body training strategy and tackle issues such as "Mismatch
    Disease".

    "We are now offering access to our free education so everyone can benefit from
    this specially designed approach to training. Holistic Training is valuable for
    all bodies and exercise styles, from the person who is overwhelmed and doesn't
    know where to begin, to athletes and sports professionals alike." - Jessica
    Christensen.

    HOLISTIC TRAINING is a mind-body-environment training approach that links skill
    development and physical performance. It's a powerful training strategy that
    brings together sports science, evolutionary biology, epigenetic theory*** and
    environmental science for a comprehensive training approach that unleashes human
    skill and wellbeing across the full spectrum of ability and diversity in sport.
    It's reframing the way we perceive health, fitness, and optimal performance.

    FIND OUT MORE:

    1. * Full Article: In-depth content, specific benefits and scientific
    references. Read Now
    (https://www.themavericksway.org/pages/what-is-holistic-training)

    2. Begin Your Journey: Online beginner workshop, MAVERICK-ONE. Enrol Here
    (https://www.themavericksway.org/products/maverick-one-workshop)

    3. Advance Your Expertise: Sports coaches & fitness professionals CE/CPD Courses
    (https://www.bodybeforeskill.com/academy)

    4. Media Representatives: Members of the media seeking FREE ACCESS to our online
    beginner workshop contact: Lars Christensen, COO & Media Director
    mailto:media-team@mavericksdigital.com

    Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_-N9pmzn22I

    Photo -
    https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2216311/MAVERICKS_Life_Co_1.jpg?p=original

    Infographic - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2216312/MAVERICKS_Life_Co_Infogra
    phic.jpg?p=original

    Logo -
    https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2216313/4285814/MAVERICKS_Life_Co_Logo.jpg

    View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/latest-sports-
    -fitness-innovation-holistic-training-syllabus-by-mavericks-life-co-301933708.ht
    ml

    Contact:

    Lars Christensen,
    COO & Media Director,
    MAVERICKS Life Co.,
    media-team@mavericksdigital.com,
    +44 (0)20 4515 3075 EXT. 3

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/171921/5608104
    OTS: MAVERICKS Life Co.



    0 Kommentare
    Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
     |  45   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    Latest Sports & Fitness Innovation Holistic Training Syllabus by MAVERICKS Life Co Sports science & wellbeing education company, MAVERICKS Life Co., announces the release of its new Holistic Training Syllabus, rooted in evolutionary biology and epigenetics theory. It's a brand new innovation in the sports and fitness sector. …

    Nachrichten des Autors

    Allianz Trade Statistik: Fake-President-Betrug kommt wieder in Mode, Zahlungsbetrug steigt um fast ein Drittel
    352 Leser
    F.A.Z.-Institut und KI Bundesverband verleihen erstmalig den "KI Innovation Award" / ...
    348 Leser
    EU-Nachhaltigskeits-Reporting für Medienhäuser ab Geschäftsjahr 2025 verpflichtend
    344 Leser
    Skoda gewinnt Car Connectivity Award von auto, motor und sport für seinen Service Pay to Park ...
    232 Leser
    "Unlocking private capital for social good in Central & Eastern Europe" ...
    228 Leser
    Infosys and NVIDIA Collaborate to Help World's Enterprises Boost Productivity with Generative ...
    208 Leser
    Medienvielfalt alles andere als eine Selbstverständlichkeit / Auf Mitgliederversammlung warnt ...
    208 Leser
    Körber celebrates partnership milestone with Geek+
    200 Leser
    Preise für Rohöl und Kraftstoffe klettern weiter / Ölpreis mit 94 US-Dollar auf ...
    188 Leser
    "GLS Pakete": GLS setzt mit neuer App und neuer Website Höchststandard für Privatkunden
    188 Leser
    Alexander Leißl wird neuer Prüfungsvorstand beim Genossenschaftsverband Bayern / ...
    472 Leser
    Ahrenkiel and Rohden join forces to form blue² ship management in Hamburg
    456 Leser
    Auftragsbestand im Verarbeitenden Gewerbe im Juli 2023: -1,0 % zum Vormonat
    420 Leser
    Frank Werneke erneut zum ver.di-Vorsitzenden gewählt - Andrea Kocsis und Christine Behle ...
    408 Leser
    ++ Aktualisierung ++ Dreisteste Umweltlüge 2023: Deutsche Umwelthilfe verleiht McDonald's Goldenen Geier für absurde ...
    400 Leser
    Allianz Trade Statistik: Fake-President-Betrug kommt wieder in Mode, Zahlungsbetrug steigt um fast ein Drittel
    352 Leser
    F.A.Z.-Institut und KI Bundesverband verleihen erstmalig den "KI Innovation Award" / ...
    348 Leser
    EU-Nachhaltigskeits-Reporting für Medienhäuser ab Geschäftsjahr 2025 verpflichtend
    344 Leser
    Magnalia, wird Teil von EIM / EIM freut sich bekannt zu geben, dass eine Vereinbarung zur ...
    316 Leser
    ESR präsentiert die größte und schnellste MagSafe-Kollektion
    308 Leser
    PwC-Studie: Berichterstattung gemäß EU-Taxonomie noch wenig aussagekräftig
    1148 Leser
    Newton Cinema kündigt seinen nächsten Film "PARADISE" an
    1056 Leser
    MediCare Personalmanagement geht neue Wege
    780 Leser
    WAZ: Thyssenkrupp: Ein Weiter so "können wir uns nicht leisten" - Aufsichtsratssitzung zu ...
    756 Leser
    Wechsel im Vorstand: Die Unternehmen der Schwarz Gruppe stellen sich für die zukünftige Weiterentwicklung auf ...
    736 Leser
    Start ins Berufsleben: Deutsche Rentenversicherung Bund begrüßt 470 neue Auszubildende
    656 Leser
    Signia Introduces Hearing Aids That Tackle the Most Difficult Challenge for People With Hearing Loss: Group Conversations in Noise
    604 Leser
    Westlands Advisory's "Industrial Cybersecurity Outlook 2023-2030" prämiert TXOne ...
    604 Leser
    #echtnettohier / Fast 110 junge Menschen starten ihre Ausbildung bei Netto (FOTO)
    564 Leser
    Niklas Klein: Warum Social Recruiting oft scheitert - und wie es besser geht (FOTO)
    556 Leser
    Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
    9311 Leser
    Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
    8084 Leser
    Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
    7967 Leser
    Power of Home: EcoFlow präsentiert PowerOcean Heimspeicher-Solarsystem und Innovationen für einfache ...
    5372 Leser
    HABAU GROUP vergrößert mit Übernahme der Schick Group seine "Construction ...
    5315 Leser
    KLAR Partners unterstützt GMC-Instruments als Wachstumspartner, um ein führendes ...
    5088 Leser
    Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
    4789 Leser
    immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
    4434 Leser
    Launch des Fixed Income One im Juni 2023: Investition in neuen Zinsfonds der LLB Invest KAG (A) von Dr. Andreas Beck & Team ab sofort ...
    4408 Leser
    K.EY - THE ENERGY TRANSITION EXPO / Auf der INTERSOLAR EUROPE in München, Halle A3, Stand 617. ...
    4408 Leser