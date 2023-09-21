Latest Sports & Fitness Innovation Holistic Training Syllabus by MAVERICKS Life Co

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland (ots/PRNewswire) - Sports science & wellbeing

education company, MAVERICKS Life Co., announces the release of its new Holistic

Training Syllabus, rooted in evolutionary biology and epigenetics theory. It's a

brand new innovation in the sports and fitness sector.



Recent scientific studies* have led to groundbreaking development that is

revolutionising the world of sports, health, and fitness, rooted in our genetic

heritage. They reveal a concerning reality: in an overly complex world, we are

suffering from what experts in Evolutionary Medicine name "Mismatch Disease" -

the accumulation over time of our bodies struggling to cope with modern

conditions, resulting in physical pains, mental health challenges, obesity, and

other health concerns. Harvard Professor of Paleontology, Dr. Daniel Lieberman,

explains: "The fundamental answer to why so many humans are now getting sick

from previously rare illnesses is that many of the body's features were adapted

in environments from which we evolved, but have become maladapted in the modern

environments we have now created."*



