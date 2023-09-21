Latest Sports & Fitness Innovation Holistic Training Syllabus by MAVERICKS Life Co
CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland (ots/PRNewswire) - Sports science & wellbeing
education company, MAVERICKS Life Co., announces the release of its new Holistic
Training Syllabus, rooted in evolutionary biology and epigenetics theory. It's a
brand new innovation in the sports and fitness sector.
Recent scientific studies* have led to groundbreaking development that is
revolutionising the world of sports, health, and fitness, rooted in our genetic
heritage. They reveal a concerning reality: in an overly complex world, we are
suffering from what experts in Evolutionary Medicine name "Mismatch Disease" -
the accumulation over time of our bodies struggling to cope with modern
conditions, resulting in physical pains, mental health challenges, obesity, and
other health concerns. Harvard Professor of Paleontology, Dr. Daniel Lieberman,
explains: "The fundamental answer to why so many humans are now getting sick
from previously rare illnesses is that many of the body's features were adapted
in environments from which we evolved, but have become maladapted in the modern
environments we have now created."*
But there's no need to return to a primitive lifestyle, reveals Jessica
Christensen, the visionary founder and CEO of MAVERICKS Life Co. and Holistic
Sports Science education specialist. Drawing on 15 years of work in developing
innovative training frameworks, MAVERICKS Life Co. introduces an innovative
training concept that addresses modern humans' lifestyle shortcomings, : a
holistic approach to sport and an active lifestyle.
This holistic training concept incorporates the last 15 years of international
scientific research from a variety of health and sports science faculties,
designed to address a broad spectrum of modern maladaptations, and alleviate the
effects of overtraining using a practical approach. MAVERICKS' Holistic Training
Syllabus is an education system designed for all levels - from recreational
participation to CE/CPD coaches' courses - that integrates seamlessly into our
existing sports practice, with the goal to enhance fitness and performance
through a whole-body training strategy and tackle issues such as "Mismatch
Disease".
"We are now offering access to our free education so everyone can benefit from
this specially designed approach to training. Holistic Training is valuable for
all bodies and exercise styles, from the person who is overwhelmed and doesn't
know where to begin, to athletes and sports professionals alike." - Jessica
Christensen.
HOLISTIC TRAINING is a mind-body-environment training approach that links skill
development and physical performance. It's a powerful training strategy that
brings together sports science, evolutionary biology, epigenetic theory*** and
environmental science for a comprehensive training approach that unleashes human
skill and wellbeing across the full spectrum of ability and diversity in sport.
It's reframing the way we perceive health, fitness, and optimal performance.
