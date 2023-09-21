nShift Poor stress-testing fuels Black-Friday failures
London (ots/PRNewswire) - nShift releases new guide on delivering ecommerce
Failing to stress-test infrastructure is preventing many online and omnichannel
retailers from making the most of Black Friday. nShift , the global leader in
delivery management, has released a new guide (https://bit.ly/3ZockNW) exploring
how to deliver Black-Friday success.
Black Friday continues to be popular. Despite speculation that the day would
lose its distinctiveness amid a whole season of discounting, last year's big
event saw average spend per person rise.[1] This year's bonanza, on 24 November,
is set to break new sales records.
The nShift guide discusses how five common mistakes tend to hold businesses back
from making the most of Black Friday:
1. Poor stress-testing - with orders far exceeding those of a typical Friday,
the ecommerce and digital infrastructure can fail to stand up to demand
2. Neglecting cart-conversion strategies - some 80% of shopping carts are
abandoned on Black Friday.[2] By understanding why consumers click away,
retailers can increase conversions
3. Forgetting about the customer experience - people are after more than a
bargain. They expect the rest of the experience, including the delivery, to
be worth coming back for
4. Insufficient delivery options - providing the right range of delivery options
can increase conversions by 20%
5. Failing to focus on emissions - retailers can take steps to help shoppers
make more eco-friendly choices
Mattias Gredenhag , CTO at nShift said, "Black Friday remains persistently
popular. By getting the right planning in place, retailers of all sizes can ride
the wave and grow their revenue. It's crucial that amid the rush to meet demand,
businesses remember to prioritize the customer experience.
"Today's shoppers expect regular updates on the status of their deliveries. They
assume they will be able to view those updates through the social channels that
are relevant to them, not the communication methods that are convenient for the
retailer. Creating the right customer experience can build loyalty for the long
term. But when consumers feel let down by the delivery experience, they will
shop around for a better one."
nShift can help online retailers and webshops scale up for the busiest time of
the year. Read the full guide, " Delivering Black-Friday success
(https://bit.ly/3ZockNW) " .
About nShift
nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutions
enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across
190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by e-commerce,
retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in London
and Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway,
Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Romania.
