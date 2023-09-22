Silony Medical acquires Centinel Spine's Global Fusion Business

Frauenfeld, Switzerland (ots/PRNewswire) - The transaction includes all cervical

"Adding Centinel's Fusion Products to Silony's portfolio significantlystrengthens our technological and geographic footprint, without cannibalizingproducts and sales regions" said Silony CEO Constantin Schoen. "Unitingstand-alone/screw integrated cervical and lumbar solutions with ourpredominantly posterior capabilities is a logical move, that will furtheraccelerate our global growth"In addition to technology & geographic reach, Silony will welcome a team ofprofessionals from Centinel Spine whose expertise in the anterior fusion marketadvances patient care every day. Silony is committed to successful long-termrelationships, and we look forward to continuing to work with the establishedSTALIF® distributor, surgeon and hospital partners around the world.The transaction is expected to close within 45 days. Terms were not disclosed.About Silony MedicalEstablished in 2013 by the internationally renowned hospital group, SchönClinic, in Germany, Silony Medical is a market disrupter aiming to change thestatus quo of how product manufacturers partner with hospital systems. SilonySpine curates and designs spinal hardware and tools that provide surgeons andhospitals with high-value product solutions that are highly compatible withenabling technologies.About Centinel Spine, LLCCentinel SpineFor more information:For more information, please visit the company's website atwww.silony-medical.com or contact:Constantin SchoenChief Executive OfficerBahnhofplatz 76a, 8500 Frauenfeld SwitzerlandPhone: +49 711 78 25 25 21Email: cschoen@silony-medical.com & info.schweiz@silony-medical.comCentinel Spine®, LLC is a leading global medical device company addressingcervical and lumbar spinal disease by providing the most robust total discreplacement (TDR) technology platform in the world (pro ®). The Company's protechnology is the most studied and clinically-proven TDR system across theglobe, validated by over 540 published papers and 240,000 implantationsworldwide.Centinel Spine continues to advance its pioneering culture and corporatemission to become a catalyst of change in the spine industry and alter the wayspine surgery is perceived. The pro platform remains the only technology withmultiple motion-preserving solutions for both cervical and lumbar anteriorcolumn reconstruction.For more information, please visit the company's website atwww.CentinelSpine.com or contact:Varun GandhiChief Financial Officer900 Airport Road, Suite 3BWest Chester, PA 19380Phone: +1 484-887-8871Email: v.gandhi@centinelspine.comLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2202985/Silony_Medical_Logo.jpgAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/171934/5609505OTS: Silony Medical International AG