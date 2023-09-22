    checkAd

    Silony Medical acquires Centinel Spine's Global Fusion Business

    Frauenfeld, Switzerland (ots/PRNewswire) - The transaction includes all cervical
    and lumbar fusion products, including the STALIF® technology platform

    Silony Medical International AG (the company), a growing challenger to "big
    medtech" in the global spinal fusion market, has signed a definitive agreement
    to acquire Centinel Spine's Global Fusion Business. This combines Silony's
    Verticale® posterior screw & rod fusion System, its Roccia® and Favo® Interbody
    Fusion (IBF) Systems with the STALIF® Technology Platform to create a first in
    class occiput to sacrum, posterior, lateral and anterior Spinal Fusion Portfolio
    for open & minimally invasive spinal fusion cases.

    "Adding Centinel's Fusion Products to Silony's portfolio significantly
    strengthens our technological and geographic footprint, without cannibalizing
    products and sales regions" said Silony CEO Constantin Schoen. "Uniting
    stand-alone/screw integrated cervical and lumbar solutions with our
    predominantly posterior capabilities is a logical move, that will further
    accelerate our global growth"

    In addition to technology & geographic reach, Silony will welcome a team of
    professionals from Centinel Spine whose expertise in the anterior fusion market
    advances patient care every day. Silony is committed to successful long-term
    relationships, and we look forward to continuing to work with the established
    STALIF® distributor, surgeon and hospital partners around the world.

    The transaction is expected to close within 45 days. Terms were not disclosed.

    About Silony Medical

    Established in 2013 by the internationally renowned hospital group, Schön
    Clinic, in Germany, Silony Medical is a market disrupter aiming to change the
    status quo of how product manufacturers partner with hospital systems. Silony
    Spine curates and designs spinal hardware and tools that provide surgeons and
    hospitals with high-value product solutions that are highly compatible with
    enabling technologies.

    About Centinel Spine, LLC

    Centinel Spine

    For more information:

    For more information, please visit the company's website at
    www.silony-medical.com or contact:
    Constantin Schoen
    Chief Executive Officer
    Bahnhofplatz 76a, 8500 Frauenfeld Switzerland
    Phone: +49 711 78 25 25 21
    Email: cschoen@silony-medical.com & info.schweiz@silony-medical.com
    Centinel Spine®, LLC is a leading global medical device company addressing
    cervical and lumbar spinal disease by providing the most robust total disc
    replacement (TDR) technology platform in the world (pro ®). The Company's pro
    technology is the most studied and clinically-proven TDR system across the
    globe, validated by over 540 published papers and 240,000 implantations
    worldwide.
    Centinel Spine continues to advance its pioneering culture and corporate
    mission to become a catalyst of change in the spine industry and alter the way
    spine surgery is perceived. The pro platform remains the only technology with
    multiple motion-preserving solutions for both cervical and lumbar anterior
    column reconstruction.
    For more information, please visit the company's website at
    www.CentinelSpine.com or contact:
    Varun Gandhi
    Chief Financial Officer
    900 Airport Road, Suite 3B
    West Chester, PA 19380
    Phone: +1 484-887-8871
    Email: v.gandhi@centinelspine.com
    Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2202985/Silony_Medical_Logo.jpg

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/171934/5609505
    OTS: Silony Medical International AG



    0 Kommentare
    Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
     |  85   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    Silony Medical acquires Centinel Spine's Global Fusion Business The transaction includes all cervical and lumbar fusion products, including the STALIF® technology platform Silony Medical International AG (the company), a growing challenger to "big medtech" in the global spinal fusion market, has signed a …

    Nachrichten des Autors

    ++ Einladung ++ Alternative Pressekonferenz zum "Baugipfel": Wie bezahlbarer Wohnraum und Klimaschutz tatsächlich möglich sind
    160 Leser
    Huawei eKit schließt sich mit Vertriebspartnern zusammen, um unbegrenzte Möglichkeiten ...
    140 Leser
    Check Point zum Unternehmen des Jahres im Bereich Sicherheitsprodukte/-dienstleistungen gekürt
    124 Leser
    Digitalisierungs-Bremse durch Energieeffizienz für Rechenzentren? (FOTO)
    120 Leser
    Zentrale Veranstaltung zum bundesweiten Aktionstag zur Fachkräftesicherung für die ...
    116 Leser
    Elektroaltgeräte nicht zurückgenommen: Deutsche Umwelthilfe bringt Aldi, Lidl, Netto Marken-Discount und weitere große ...
    116 Leser
    Teradata stellt ask.ai vor: neue generative KI-Funktion in VantageCloud Lake (FOTO)
    112 Leser
    Innokin Gewinnt "Golden Leaf Award for Innovation" auf der GTNF 2023 für die ...
    112 Leser
    NORMA legt noch einen drauf: Gehaltserhöhung für alle Filialmitarbeitenden! + 5,3% mehr ab 01.10.2023 / Anerkennung ...
    108 Leser
    Preise für Wohnimmobilien im 2. Quartal 2023: -9,9 % zum Vorjahresquartal / Wohnimmobilienpreise sinken nach Höchststand im 2. Quartal 2022 ...
    108 Leser
    Die Shanghai Electric-Tochtergesellschaft Shanghai Electric Energy Storage Technology sichert sich ...
    636 Leser
    Auftragsbestand im Verarbeitenden Gewerbe im Juli 2023: -1,0 % zum Vormonat
    420 Leser
    Frank Werneke erneut zum ver.di-Vorsitzenden gewählt - Andrea Kocsis und Christine Behle ...
    408 Leser
    ++ Aktualisierung ++ Dreisteste Umweltlüge 2023: Deutsche Umwelthilfe verleiht McDonald's Goldenen Geier für absurde ...
    408 Leser
    Action eröffnet 500ste Filiale in Deutschland (FOTO)
    372 Leser
    DECATHLON ernennt neuen CEO für den deutschen Markt (FOTO)
    356 Leser
    EU-Nachhaltigskeits-Reporting für Medienhäuser ab Geschäftsjahr 2025 verpflichtend
    352 Leser
    Allianz Trade Statistik: Fake-President-Betrug kommt wieder in Mode, Zahlungsbetrug steigt um fast ein Drittel
    352 Leser
    ESR präsentiert die größte und schnellste MagSafe-Kollektion
    348 Leser
    F.A.Z.-Institut und KI Bundesverband verleihen erstmalig den "KI Innovation Award" / ...
    348 Leser
    PwC-Studie: Berichterstattung gemäß EU-Taxonomie noch wenig aussagekräftig
    1368 Leser
    Newton Cinema kündigt seinen nächsten Film "PARADISE" an
    1184 Leser
    MediCare Personalmanagement geht neue Wege
    780 Leser
    WAZ: Thyssenkrupp: Ein Weiter so "können wir uns nicht leisten" - Aufsichtsratssitzung zu ...
    756 Leser
    Wechsel im Vorstand: Die Unternehmen der Schwarz Gruppe stellen sich für die zukünftige Weiterentwicklung auf ...
    736 Leser
    Start ins Berufsleben: Deutsche Rentenversicherung Bund begrüßt 470 neue Auszubildende
    660 Leser
    Die Shanghai Electric-Tochtergesellschaft Shanghai Electric Energy Storage Technology sichert sich ...
    636 Leser
    Signia Introduces Hearing Aids That Tackle the Most Difficult Challenge for People With Hearing Loss: Group Conversations in Noise
    604 Leser
    Westlands Advisory's "Industrial Cybersecurity Outlook 2023-2030" prämiert TXOne ...
    604 Leser
    #echtnettohier / Fast 110 junge Menschen starten ihre Ausbildung bei Netto (FOTO)
    564 Leser
    Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
    9311 Leser
    Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
    8084 Leser
    Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
    7971 Leser
    Power of Home: EcoFlow präsentiert PowerOcean Heimspeicher-Solarsystem und Innovationen für einfache ...
    5700 Leser
    HABAU GROUP vergrößert mit Übernahme der Schick Group seine "Construction ...
    5319 Leser
    KLAR Partners unterstützt GMC-Instruments als Wachstumspartner, um ein führendes ...
    5088 Leser
    Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
    4789 Leser
    immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
    4434 Leser
    Launch des Fixed Income One im Juni 2023: Investition in neuen Zinsfonds der LLB Invest KAG (A) von Dr. Andreas Beck & Team ab sofort ...
    4416 Leser
    K.EY - THE ENERGY TRANSITION EXPO / Auf der INTERSOLAR EUROPE in München, Halle A3, Stand 617. ...
    4408 Leser