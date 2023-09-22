Silony Medical acquires Centinel Spine's Global Fusion Business
Frauenfeld, Switzerland (ots/PRNewswire) - The transaction includes all cervical
and lumbar fusion products, including the STALIF® technology platform
Silony Medical International AG (the company), a growing challenger to "big
medtech" in the global spinal fusion market, has signed a definitive agreement
to acquire Centinel Spine's Global Fusion Business. This combines Silony's
Verticale® posterior screw & rod fusion System, its Roccia® and Favo® Interbody
Fusion (IBF) Systems with the STALIF® Technology Platform to create a first in
class occiput to sacrum, posterior, lateral and anterior Spinal Fusion Portfolio
for open & minimally invasive spinal fusion cases.
"Adding Centinel's Fusion Products to Silony's portfolio significantly
strengthens our technological and geographic footprint, without cannibalizing
products and sales regions" said Silony CEO Constantin Schoen. "Uniting
stand-alone/screw integrated cervical and lumbar solutions with our
predominantly posterior capabilities is a logical move, that will further
accelerate our global growth"
In addition to technology & geographic reach, Silony will welcome a team of
professionals from Centinel Spine whose expertise in the anterior fusion market
advances patient care every day. Silony is committed to successful long-term
relationships, and we look forward to continuing to work with the established
STALIF® distributor, surgeon and hospital partners around the world.
The transaction is expected to close within 45 days. Terms were not disclosed.
About Silony Medical
Established in 2013 by the internationally renowned hospital group, Schön
Clinic, in Germany, Silony Medical is a market disrupter aiming to change the
status quo of how product manufacturers partner with hospital systems. Silony
Spine curates and designs spinal hardware and tools that provide surgeons and
hospitals with high-value product solutions that are highly compatible with
enabling technologies.
About Centinel Spine, LLC
Centinel Spine
For more information:
For more information, please visit the company's website at
www.silony-medical.com or contact:
Constantin Schoen
Chief Executive Officer
Bahnhofplatz 76a, 8500 Frauenfeld Switzerland
Phone: +49 711 78 25 25 21
Email: cschoen@silony-medical.com & info.schweiz@silony-medical.com
Centinel Spine®, LLC is a leading global medical device company addressing
cervical and lumbar spinal disease by providing the most robust total disc
replacement (TDR) technology platform in the world (pro ®). The Company's pro
technology is the most studied and clinically-proven TDR system across the
globe, validated by over 540 published papers and 240,000 implantations
worldwide.
Centinel Spine continues to advance its pioneering culture and corporate
mission to become a catalyst of change in the spine industry and alter the way
spine surgery is perceived. The pro platform remains the only technology with
multiple motion-preserving solutions for both cervical and lumbar anterior
column reconstruction.
For more information, please visit the company's website at
www.CentinelSpine.com or contact:
Varun Gandhi
Chief Financial Officer
900 Airport Road, Suite 3B
West Chester, PA 19380
Phone: +1 484-887-8871
Email: v.gandhi@centinelspine.com
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2202985/Silony_Medical_Logo.jpg
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/171934/5609505
OTS: Silony Medical International AG
