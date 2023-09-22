Takeda Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Lanadelumab for Routine Prevention of Recurrent Attacks of Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) in Patients Aged 2 years and Older

Zurich (ots/PRNewswire) -



- If Approved, Lanadelumab Will be the First Long-Term Prophylactic Treatment of

HAE Available in the EU for Patients Under the Age of Six.

- Positive Opinion Based on Pivotal Study SHP643-301, Evaluating the Safety

Profile and Pharmacokinetics (PK) of Lanadelumab, in Combination with

Extrapolation of Data from the Pivotal Adult and Adolescent Study DX-2930-03.

- HAE is a Rare, Genetic Disorder Estimated to Affect About 1 in 10,000 to 1 in

50,000 People Worldwide. The Condition Results in Recurring Attacks of Oedema

(Swelling) in Various Parts of the Body that can be Debilitating and Painful.

[1] , [2] , [3]



Takeda (TSE:4502) (NYSE:TAK) today announced the European Medicines Agency's

(EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has recommended the

approval of lanadelumab (trade name TAKHZYRO®) for the routine prevention of

Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) in patients aged 2 years and older. If approved,

lanadelumab will be the first long-term prophylactic treatment available in the

EU for patients under the age of six.[4],[5],[6] The European Commission (EC)

will consider the CHMP positive opinion and decide upon potential marketing

authorization in the coming months. Lanadelumab is currently indicated for the

routine prevention of recurrent attacks of HAE in patients aged 12 years and

older.[7]





HAE attacks, which can involve serious and severely debilitating swelling in theabdomen, face, feet, genitals, hands and throat, may occur very early inchildhood.[8] Potentially fatal upper airway angioedema has been reported inpatients as young as 3 years old.[9] HAE diagnosis can take an average of 8.4years after symptom onset.2"We are so pleased to achieve this positive step towards providing the firstlong-term prophylactic treatment option to prevent attacks in this vulnerablepopulation," said Didier Relin, Head of International Regulatory at Takeda. "Weknow that HAE can be a complex, debilitating condition, and we are committed tobeing a champion for all individuals living with HAE."The positive opinion is supported by data from Phase 3 Study SHP643-301, alsoknown as the SPRING study, a multicenter, open-label Phase 3 study to evaluatethe safety profile and pharmacokinetics (PK) of lanadelumab in patients 2 to <12years of age. The safety profile was consistent with that seen in the clinicalprogram for patients 12 years of age and older; there were no serious adverseevents and no dropouts due to adverse events. The study also successfullyreached the secondary objective evaluating the clinical activity/outcome oflanadelumab in preventing hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks as well ascharacterizing the pharmacokinetics of lanadelumab in paediatric patients 2 to<12 years of age.[10]In February, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved thesupplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for the expanded use ofTAKHZYRO® (lanadelumab-flyo) for prophylaxis to prevent attacks of hereditaryangioedema (HAE) in paediatric patients 2 to <12 years of age.[11]Notes to EditorsAbout HAEHereditary angioedema (HAE) is a rare genetic disorder that results in recurringattacks of oedema - swelling - in various parts of the body, including theabdomen, face, feet, genitals, hands and throat. The swelling can bedebilitating and painful.1 Attacks that obstruct the airways can causeasphyxiation and are potentially life threatening.2 HAE affects an estimated 1in 50,000 people worldwide.3 It is often under recognized, under diagnosed andunder treated.3HAE, like so many other rare diseases, is highly complex, and patients, theirfamilies and caregivers often undergo years of strain trying to understand theirdisease, get a definitive diagnosis and gain access to the medicines they need.At Takeda we are a committed champion for the patients we serve. Everyindividual living with HAE is unique and by listening and reacting to theirneeds, we translate the insights we gain into innovative solutions - fromdiagnosis to ongoing management. Advancing the science is crucial to the way weoperate and we are bold in our mission to accelerate diagnosis and developtreatments that will make a difference to the lives of HAE patients, theirsupport networks and those medical professionals who care for them.About Lanadelumab (TAKHZYRO®)Lanadelumab is a fully human monoclonal antibody that specifically binds anddecreases plasma kallikrein and is indicated for routine prevention of recurrentattacks of HAE in patients aged 12 years and older. It was studied in one of thelargest prevention studies in HAE with the longest active treatment duration,and Lanadelumab consistently demonstrated HAE attack reduction. Lanadelumab isformulated for subcutaneous administration and has a half-life of approximatelytwo weeks. Lanadelumab is intended for self-administration or administration bya caregiver once trained by a healthcare professional.4About Study SHP643-301 (SPRING Study)SHP643-301 is A Multicenter, Open-Label Phase 3 Study to Evaluate Safety, PK,Pharmacodynamics, And Clinical Activity/Outcomes of TAKHZYRO for PreventionAgainst Acute Attacks of HAE in Pediatric Patients 2 To <12 Years of Age. Thesafety profile was consistent with that seen in the clinical program forpatients 12 years of age and older; there were no serious adverse events and nodropouts due to adverse events. The study also successfully reached thesecondary objective evaluating the clinical activity/outcome of TAKHZYRO inpreventing hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks as well as characterizing thepharmacodynamics of TAKHZYRO in paediatric patients 2 to <12 years of age.10About Takeda Pharmaceutical CompanyTakeda is a global, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leaderheadquartered in Japan, committed to discover and deliver life-transformingtreatments, guided by our commitment to patients, our people and the planet.Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on four therapeutic areas: Oncology, RareGenetics and Hematology, Neuroscience, and Gastroenterology (GI). We also maketargeted R&D investments in Plasma-Derived Therapies and Vaccines. We arefocusing on developing highly innovative medicines that contribute to making adifference in people's lives by advancing the frontier of new treatment optionsand leveraging our enhanced collaborative R&D engine and capabilities to createa robust, modality-diverse pipeline. Our employees are committed to improvingquality of life for patients and to working with our partners in health care inapproximately 80 countries and regions.Important NoticeFor the purposes of this notice, "press release" means this document, any oralpresentation, any question-and-answer session and any written or oral materialdiscussed or distributed by Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited ("Takeda")regarding this release. This press release (including any oral briefings and anyquestion-and-answer in connection with it) is not intended to, and does notconstitute, represent or form part of any offer, invitation or solicitation ofany offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, exchange, sell orotherwise dispose of, any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approvalin any jurisdiction.References[1] Maurer, M., Magerl, M., et al. (2022). The international WAO/EAACI guidelinefor the management of hereditary angioedema-The 2021 revision and update.Allergy, 77(7), 1961-1990. https://doi.org/10.1111/all.15214 .[2] Banerji, A., Davis, K. H., Brown, T. M., Hollis, K., Hunter, S. M., Long,J., ... & Devercelli, G. (2020). Patient-reported burden of hereditaryangioedema: findings from a patient survey in the United States. Annals ofAllergy, Asthma & Immunology, 124(6), 600-607.[3] Longhurst, H. J., & Bork, K. (2019). Hereditary angioedema: an update oncauses, manifestations and treatment. British Journal of Hospital Medicine,80(7), 391-398.[4] HAEGARDA® (C1 Esterase Inhibitor Subcutaneous [Human]). ProductCharacteristics.[5] CINRYZE® (C1 esterase inhibitor [human]). Product Characteristics.[6] Farkas, H., Martinez-Saguer, I., Bork, K., Bowen, T., Craig, T., Frank, M.,... & Zuraw, B. (2017). International consensus on the diagnosis and managementof pediatric patients with hereditary angioedema with C1 inhibitor deficiency.Allergy, 72(2), 300-313.[7] European Medicines Agency, TAKHZYRO Summary of Product Characteristics.Available at: https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documents/product-information/takhzyro-epar-product-information_en.pdf . Last Accessed: September 2023.[8] Banerji, A., Busse, P., Christiansen, S. C., Li, H., Lumry, W.,Davis-Lorton, M., Bernstein, J. A., Frank, M., Castaldo, A., Long, J. F., Zuraw,B. L., & Riedl, M. (2015). Current state of hereditary angioedema management: apatient survey. Allergy and asthma proceedings, 36(3), 213-217.https://doi.org/10.2500/aap.2015.36.3824[9] Bork, K., Hardt, J., Schicketanz, K. H., & Ressel, N. (2003). Clinicalstudies of sudden upper airway obstruction in patients with hereditaryangioedema due to C1 esterase inhibitor deficiency. Archives of InternalMedicine, 163(10), 1229-1235.[10] Maurer M, Lumry WR, Li H, et al. Efficacy and Safety of Lanadelumab inPediatric Patients Aged 2 to <12 years With Hereditary Angioedema: Results Fromthe Open-Label, Multicenter Phase 3 SPRING Study. Abstract submitted to EuropeanAcademy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology Hybrid Congress 2022.[11] TAKHZYRO®(lanadelumab-flyo) injection. 