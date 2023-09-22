    checkAd

    Takeda Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Lanadelumab for Routine Prevention of Recurrent Attacks of Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) in Patients Aged 2 years and Older

    - If Approved, Lanadelumab Will be the First Long-Term Prophylactic Treatment of
    HAE Available in the EU for Patients Under the Age of Six.
    - Positive Opinion Based on Pivotal Study SHP643-301, Evaluating the Safety
    Profile and Pharmacokinetics (PK) of Lanadelumab, in Combination with
    Extrapolation of Data from the Pivotal Adult and Adolescent Study DX-2930-03.
    - HAE is a Rare, Genetic Disorder Estimated to Affect About 1 in 10,000 to 1 in
    50,000 People Worldwide. The Condition Results in Recurring Attacks of Oedema
    (Swelling) in Various Parts of the Body that can be Debilitating and Painful.
    [1] , [2] , [3]

    Takeda (TSE:4502) (NYSE:TAK) today announced the European Medicines Agency's
    (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has recommended the
    approval of lanadelumab (trade name TAKHZYRO®) for the routine prevention of
    Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) in patients aged 2 years and older. If approved,
    lanadelumab will be the first long-term prophylactic treatment available in the
    EU for patients under the age of six.[4],[5],[6] The European Commission (EC)
    will consider the CHMP positive opinion and decide upon potential marketing
    authorization in the coming months. Lanadelumab is currently indicated for the
    routine prevention of recurrent attacks of HAE in patients aged 12 years and
    older.[7]

    HAE attacks, which can involve serious and severely debilitating swelling in the
    abdomen, face, feet, genitals, hands and throat, may occur very early in
    childhood.[8] Potentially fatal upper airway angioedema has been reported in
    patients as young as 3 years old.[9] HAE diagnosis can take an average of 8.4
    years after symptom onset.2

    "We are so pleased to achieve this positive step towards providing the first
    long-term prophylactic treatment option to prevent attacks in this vulnerable
    population," said Didier Relin, Head of International Regulatory at Takeda. "We
    know that HAE can be a complex, debilitating condition, and we are committed to
    being a champion for all individuals living with HAE."

    The positive opinion is supported by data from Phase 3 Study SHP643-301, also
    known as the SPRING study, a multicenter, open-label Phase 3 study to evaluate
    the safety profile and pharmacokinetics (PK) of lanadelumab in patients 2 to <12
    years of age. The safety profile was consistent with that seen in the clinical
    program for patients 12 years of age and older; there were no serious adverse
    events and no dropouts due to adverse events. The study also successfully
    reached the secondary objective evaluating the clinical activity/outcome of
    lanadelumab in preventing hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks as well as
    characterizing the pharmacokinetics of lanadelumab in paediatric patients 2 to
    <12 years of age.[10]

    In February, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the
    supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for the expanded use of
    TAKHZYRO® (lanadelumab-flyo) for prophylaxis to prevent attacks of hereditary
    angioedema (HAE) in paediatric patients 2 to <12 years of age.[11]

    Notes to Editors

    About HAE

    Hereditary angioedema (HAE) is a rare genetic disorder that results in recurring
    attacks of oedema - swelling - in various parts of the body, including the
    abdomen, face, feet, genitals, hands and throat. The swelling can be
    debilitating and painful.1 Attacks that obstruct the airways can cause
    asphyxiation and are potentially life threatening.2 HAE affects an estimated 1
    in 50,000 people worldwide.3 It is often under recognized, under diagnosed and
    under treated.3

    HAE, like so many other rare diseases, is highly complex, and patients, their
    families and caregivers often undergo years of strain trying to understand their
    disease, get a definitive diagnosis and gain access to the medicines they need.
    At Takeda we are a committed champion for the patients we serve. Every
    individual living with HAE is unique and by listening and reacting to their
    needs, we translate the insights we gain into innovative solutions - from
    diagnosis to ongoing management. Advancing the science is crucial to the way we
    operate and we are bold in our mission to accelerate diagnosis and develop
    treatments that will make a difference to the lives of HAE patients, their
    support networks and those medical professionals who care for them.

    About Lanadelumab (TAKHZYRO®)

    Lanadelumab is a fully human monoclonal antibody that specifically binds and
    decreases plasma kallikrein and is indicated for routine prevention of recurrent
    attacks of HAE in patients aged 12 years and older. It was studied in one of the
    largest prevention studies in HAE with the longest active treatment duration,
    and Lanadelumab consistently demonstrated HAE attack reduction. Lanadelumab is
    formulated for subcutaneous administration and has a half-life of approximately
    two weeks. Lanadelumab is intended for self-administration or administration by
    a caregiver once trained by a healthcare professional.4

    About Study SHP643-301 (SPRING Study)

    SHP643-301 is A Multicenter, Open-Label Phase 3 Study to Evaluate Safety, PK,
    Pharmacodynamics, And Clinical Activity/Outcomes of TAKHZYRO for Prevention
    Against Acute Attacks of HAE in Pediatric Patients 2 To <12 Years of Age. The
    safety profile was consistent with that seen in the clinical program for
    patients 12 years of age and older; there were no serious adverse events and no
    dropouts due to adverse events. The study also successfully reached the
    secondary objective evaluating the clinical activity/outcome of TAKHZYRO in
    preventing hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks as well as characterizing the
    pharmacodynamics of TAKHZYRO in paediatric patients 2 to <12 years of age.10

    About Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

    Takeda is a global, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader
    headquartered in Japan, committed to discover and deliver life-transforming
    treatments, guided by our commitment to patients, our people and the planet.
    Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on four therapeutic areas: Oncology, Rare
    Genetics and Hematology, Neuroscience, and Gastroenterology (GI). We also make
    targeted R&D investments in Plasma-Derived Therapies and Vaccines. We are
    focusing on developing highly innovative medicines that contribute to making a
    difference in people's lives by advancing the frontier of new treatment options
    and leveraging our enhanced collaborative R&D engine and capabilities to create
    a robust, modality-diverse pipeline. Our employees are committed to improving
    quality of life for patients and to working with our partners in health care in
    approximately 80 countries and regions.

    Important Notice

    For the purposes of this notice, "press release" means this document, any oral
    presentation, any question-and-answer session and any written or oral material
    discussed or distributed by Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited ("Takeda")
    regarding this release. This press release (including any oral briefings and any
    question-and-answer in connection with it) is not intended to, and does not
    constitute, represent or form part of any offer, invitation or solicitation of
    any offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, exchange, sell or
    otherwise dispose of, any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval
    in any jurisdiction.

    Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1830807/Takeda_Logo.jpg

    View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/takeda-receive
    s-positive-chmp-opinion-recommending-approval-of-lanadelumab-for-routine-prevent
    ion-of-recurrent-attacks-of-hereditary-angioedema-hae-in-patients-aged-2-years-a
    nd-older-301936251.html

    Contact:

    Rebecca Northridge,
    Rebecca.northridge@takeda.com; Freeha Rafiq,
    freeha.rafiq@takeda.com; +44 (0)7500 953471

    Diskussion: FORTEC - Unentdeckte Perle mit 100% Kurschance

    Diskussion: Trillion Energy International - der neue Highflyer am Öl- und Gasmarkt?
    Wertpapier


