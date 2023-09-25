Climate neutrality for cars needs a holistic approach
Vienna (ots) - The near 1.5 billion liters of fossil fuels used daily worldwide
must be replaced by carbon-neutral fuels by 2050 if we are to achieve the
climate goals. More than 1,000 experts at the 44th International Motor Symposium
in Vienna discussed the global strategies required to achieve these targets.
The potential for producing renewable energy is particularly great in regions
such as North Africa, the Middle East, Chile, or Australia. An attractive option
for the long-distance transportation of eco-electricity are so-called e-fuels
also known as synthetic fuels. Once transported, these can be turned back into
electricity for use in car batteries.
must be replaced by carbon-neutral fuels by 2050 if we are to achieve the
climate goals. More than 1,000 experts at the 44th International Motor Symposium
in Vienna discussed the global strategies required to achieve these targets.
The potential for producing renewable energy is particularly great in regions
such as North Africa, the Middle East, Chile, or Australia. An attractive option
for the long-distance transportation of eco-electricity are so-called e-fuels
also known as synthetic fuels. Once transported, these can be turned back into
electricity for use in car batteries.
As Bernhard Geringer, Head of the Institute of Powertrains and Automotive
Technology at the Vienna University of Technology summarized: "To reach true
climate neutrality, one must look at the entire system, from sustainable energy
generation to the vehicle's wheel. Focusing only on electricity or even
supposedly inefficient e-fuels is not enough." Fuel studies presented at the
symposium by Ulrich Kramer, technology expert for renewable fuels at Ford, also
demonstrated that the current strategy is unlikely to achieve global climate
targets. Overall, from the production of the required energy through to the
manufacturing and recycling of a vehicle "electric only" vehicles would produce
39 percent more greenhouse gases by 2050 than a mix of various climate-neutral
technologies, which also have the advantage of being considerably cheaper.
Kramer believed that the decisive factor in achieving the climate targets by
2050 was the speed of conversion to climate-neutral vehicles: "The
battery-electric approach is not fast enough, if only because of various
technical bottlenecks such as the slow expansion of the energy grid, or
insufficient supply of cobalt for battery production."
Further Information:
https://www.melzer-pr.com/newsroom/categories/motorensymposium
Contact:
Melzer PR, mailto:office@melzer-pr.com, +43-1-526-89-080
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/171942/5610832
OTS: International Motor Symposium
Technology at the Vienna University of Technology summarized: "To reach true
climate neutrality, one must look at the entire system, from sustainable energy
generation to the vehicle's wheel. Focusing only on electricity or even
supposedly inefficient e-fuels is not enough." Fuel studies presented at the
symposium by Ulrich Kramer, technology expert for renewable fuels at Ford, also
demonstrated that the current strategy is unlikely to achieve global climate
targets. Overall, from the production of the required energy through to the
manufacturing and recycling of a vehicle "electric only" vehicles would produce
39 percent more greenhouse gases by 2050 than a mix of various climate-neutral
technologies, which also have the advantage of being considerably cheaper.
Kramer believed that the decisive factor in achieving the climate targets by
2050 was the speed of conversion to climate-neutral vehicles: "The
battery-electric approach is not fast enough, if only because of various
technical bottlenecks such as the slow expansion of the energy grid, or
insufficient supply of cobalt for battery production."
Further Information:
https://www.melzer-pr.com/newsroom/categories/motorensymposium
Contact:
Melzer PR, mailto:office@melzer-pr.com, +43-1-526-89-080
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/171942/5610832
OTS: International Motor Symposium
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 81 | 0 |