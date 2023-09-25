    checkAd

    Climate neutrality for cars needs a holistic approach

    Vienna (ots) - The near 1.5 billion liters of fossil fuels used daily worldwide
    must be replaced by carbon-neutral fuels by 2050 if we are to achieve the
    climate goals. More than 1,000 experts at the 44th International Motor Symposium
    in Vienna discussed the global strategies required to achieve these targets.

    The potential for producing renewable energy is particularly great in regions
    such as North Africa, the Middle East, Chile, or Australia. An attractive option
    for the long-distance transportation of eco-electricity are so-called e-fuels
    also known as synthetic fuels. Once transported, these can be turned back into
    electricity for use in car batteries.

    As Bernhard Geringer, Head of the Institute of Powertrains and Automotive
    Technology at the Vienna University of Technology summarized: "To reach true
    climate neutrality, one must look at the entire system, from sustainable energy
    generation to the vehicle's wheel. Focusing only on electricity or even
    supposedly inefficient e-fuels is not enough." Fuel studies presented at the
    symposium by Ulrich Kramer, technology expert for renewable fuels at Ford, also
    demonstrated that the current strategy is unlikely to achieve global climate
    targets. Overall, from the production of the required energy through to the
    manufacturing and recycling of a vehicle "electric only" vehicles would produce
    39 percent more greenhouse gases by 2050 than a mix of various climate-neutral
    technologies, which also have the advantage of being considerably cheaper.

    Kramer believed that the decisive factor in achieving the climate targets by
    2050 was the speed of conversion to climate-neutral vehicles: "The
    battery-electric approach is not fast enough, if only because of various
    technical bottlenecks such as the slow expansion of the energy grid, or
    insufficient supply of cobalt for battery production."

