Climate neutrality for cars needs a holistic approach

Vienna (ots) - The near 1.5 billion liters of fossil fuels used daily worldwide

must be replaced by carbon-neutral fuels by 2050 if we are to achieve the

climate goals. More than 1,000 experts at the 44th International Motor Symposium

in Vienna discussed the global strategies required to achieve these targets.



The potential for producing renewable energy is particularly great in regions

such as North Africa, the Middle East, Chile, or Australia. An attractive option

for the long-distance transportation of eco-electricity are so-called e-fuels

also known as synthetic fuels. Once transported, these can be turned back into

electricity for use in car batteries.



