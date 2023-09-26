    checkAd

    Infosys collaborates with Microsoft to accelerate and democratize industry-wide adoption of generative AI

    Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Both companies will help enterprises take an
    AI-first approach to scale next-generation AI solutions to improve operational
    efficiencies, drive revenue growth, and enable business transformation

    Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY), a
    global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today
    announced that it is collaborating with Microsoft
    ction.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.microsoft.com%2Fen-in%2F&data=05%7C01%7
    Canumita.ghosh%40infosys.com%7C4b9a6e0761874059be3e08dbbb421000%7C63ce7d592f3e42
    cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638309664623705143%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoi
    MC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata
    =1UL8x5lbPm5h9evZuvi75wVk3CwxpedkgApIvcLz31k%3D&reserved=0) to jointly develop
    industry leading solutions that leverage Infosys Topaz
    (https://www.infosys.com/services/data-ai-topaz.html) , Azure OpenAI Service
    tps://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fazure.microsoft.
    com%2Fen-in%2Fproducts%2Fcognitive-services%2Fopenai-service&data=05%7C01%7Canum
    ita.ghosh%40infosys.com%7C4b9a6e0761874059be3e08dbbb421000%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8c
    cbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638309664623705143%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wL
    jAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=oTbU
    and Azure Cognitive Services
    Services (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fazur
    e.microsoft.com%2Fen-in%2Fproducts%2Fcognitive-services%2F%3Fef_id%3D_k_CjwKCAjw
    yqWkBhBMEiwAp2yUFienO_zjDHS5LQB5E4PIWqIfoHBH86i36R413s28sGqEG72muWHKixoCoYgQAvD_
    BwE_k_%26OCID%3DAIDcmmf1elj9v5_SEM__k_CjwKCAjwyqWkBhBMEiwAp2yUFienO_zjDHS5LQB5E4
    PIWqIfoHBH86i36R413s28sGqEG72muWHKixoCoYgQAvD_BwE_k_%26gclid%3DCjwKCAjwyqWkBhBME
    iwAp2yUFienO_zjDHS5LQB5E4PIWqIfoHBH86i36R413s28sGqEG72muWHKixoCoYgQAvD_BwE&data=
    05%7C01%7Canumita.ghosh%40infosys.com%7C4b9a6e0761874059be3e08dbbb421000%7C63ce7
    d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638309664623705143%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d
    8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C
    %7C&sdata=28%2BG%2FJg61K0e4ViFOyYOD3Ng3%2BrtobXB%2Fr92Huxyves%3D&reserved=0) .
    Both organizations are bringing together their respective artificial
    intelligence (AI) capabilities to enhance enterprise functions with AI-enabled
    solutions across multiple industries. The integrated solutions will accelerate
    rapid democratization of data and intelligence that will help businesses
