Infosys collaborates with Microsoft to accelerate and democratize industry-wide adoption of generative AI

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Both companies will help enterprises take an

AI-first approach to scale next-generation AI solutions to improve operational

efficiencies, drive revenue growth, and enable business transformation





Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY), aglobal leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, todayannounced that it is collaborating with Microsoft (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.microsoft.com%2Fen-in%2F&data=05%7C01%7Canumita.ghosh%40infosys.com%7C4b9a6e0761874059be3e08dbbb421000%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638309664623705143%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=1UL8x5lbPm5h9evZuvi75wVk3CwxpedkgApIvcLz31k%3D&reserved=0) to jointly developindustry leading solutions that leverage Infosys Topaz(https://www.infosys.com/services/data-ai-topaz.html) , Azure OpenAI Service (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fazure.microsoft.com%2Fen-in%2Fproducts%2Fcognitive-services%2Fopenai-service&data=05%7C01%7Canumita.ghosh%40infosys.com%7C4b9a6e0761874059be3e08dbbb421000%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638309664623705143%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=oTbU61oRsMK2vgzd0jW34IQdY7i8X6JiZ965TV1nObc%3D&reserved=0) and Azure CognitiveServices (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fazure.microsoft.com%2Fen-in%2Fproducts%2Fcognitive-services%2F%3Fef_id%3D_k_CjwKCAjwyqWkBhBMEiwAp2yUFienO_zjDHS5LQB5E4PIWqIfoHBH86i36R413s28sGqEG72muWHKixoCoYgQAvD_BwE_k_%26OCID%3DAIDcmmf1elj9v5_SEM__k_CjwKCAjwyqWkBhBMEiwAp2yUFienO_zjDHS5LQB5E4PIWqIfoHBH86i36R413s28sGqEG72muWHKixoCoYgQAvD_BwE_k_%26gclid%3DCjwKCAjwyqWkBhBMEiwAp2yUFienO_zjDHS5LQB5E4PIWqIfoHBH86i36R413s28sGqEG72muWHKixoCoYgQAvD_BwE&data=05%7C01%7Canumita.ghosh%40infosys.com%7C4b9a6e0761874059be3e08dbbb421000%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638309664623705143%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=28%2BG%2FJg61K0e4ViFOyYOD3Ng3%2BrtobXB%2Fr92Huxyves%3D&reserved=0) .Both organizations are bringing together their respective artificialintelligence (AI) capabilities to enhance enterprise functions with AI-enabledsolutions across multiple industries. The integrated solutions will acceleraterapid democratization of data and intelligence that will help businesses