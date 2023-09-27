Gerresheimer at CPHI focus on high-value solutions and sustainability
Duesseldorf (ots) -
- Gerresheimer presents an extensive portfolio of containment solutions, drug
delivery systems and digital therapy support
- High-quality ready-to-fill solutions for biopharmaceuticals, cell and gene
therapy
- EcoDesign and environmentally friendly packaging options ensure greater
sustainability
Gerresheimer, an innovative system and solution provider and a global partner
for the pharma and biotech industry, will present its extensive portfolio of
containment solutions, drug delivery systems and digital solutions in areas such
as therapy support at this year's CPHI Barcelona. The company's presence at the
trade fair will focus on specialized primary packaging solutions for sensitive
innovative drugs such as biopharmaceuticals, cell and gene therapy products -
from COP injection vials for cryogenic temperatures starting at -80°C through to
medication pumps. Thanks to its extensive portfolio and long-standing expertise,
Gerresheimer delivers the right solution for every drug and every production
requirement, including RTF solutions that minimize risks during the filling
process, reduce overall costs and accelerate time to market. Alongside its own
efforts to increase sustainability, Gerresheimer helps customers take this topic
into account as early as during the product development stage through its
EcoDesign approach. On top of that, the company provides sterilization and RTF
packaging options that are more environmentally-friendly. Gerresheimer will be
presenting its solutions at CPHI Barcelona from October 24 - 26 in hall 2, booth
H50.
"Innovation and sustainability are key parts of our corporate strategy," says
Dr. Lukas Burkhardt, member of the Gerresheimer Management Board. "This is
exactly what we will be showcasing at CPHI: innovative high-value solutions for
even the most complex requirements of new drugs, therapies and production
processes, as well as a deeply rooted understanding of sustainability that
starts with product development."
Strong mix of expertise in Gerresheimer's presentations
Minimizing risk for pharmaceutical companies is the focus of the presentation by
Holger Krenz, Global Vice President Business Development High Value Products
Tubular Glass at Gerresheimer. He will show how pharma and biotech firms can
minimize risks in the filling process and reduce their carbon footprint using
innovative injection vials and packaging options.
"De-risking of Pharmaceutical Operations: Innovative Vial and Packing
Solutions", October 24, 2023, 11.30 - 11.55 a.m. at Conference Center 4, room
4.1.
Mithun Ratnakumar, Director Technology Strategy & Governance Advanced
Technologies at Gerresheimer, will reveal in his presentation how smart drug
delivery devices can be used for patient monitoring and what added value such
digital solutions offer for patients, doctors and pharmaceutical companies.
"Advancing Remote Patient Monitoring with Drug Delivery Devices", October 25,
2023, 2.20 - 2.40 p.m. at Conference Center 4, room 4.1.
Gerresheimer product specialists at the booth
Existing and potential customers can get an overview of Gerresheimer's product
portfolio and its latest systems and solutions at the Gerresheimer booth in hall
2, H50. Gerresheimer product specialists and contacts for the various regions of
the world will also be available to talk and answer questions. Appointments can
be arranged quickly and easily on the company's website
(https://www.gerresheimer.com/en/landing-pages/cphi-barcelona-2023) .
About Gerresheimer Gerresheimer is the innovative system and solution provider
and global partner for the pharma, biotech and cosmetic industry. The company
offers a comprehensive portfolio of pharmaceutical containment solutions, drug
delivery systems and medical devices as well as solutions for the health
industry. The product range includes digital solutions for therapy support,
medication pumps, syringes, pens, auto-injectors and inhalers as well as vials,
ampoules, tablet containers, infusion, dropper and syrup bottles, and more.
Gerresheimer ensures the safe delivery and reliable administration of drugs to
the patient.. With 36 production sites in 16 countries in Europe, America and
Asia, Gerresheimer has a global presence and produces locally for the regional
markets. With over 11,000 employees, the company generated revenues of around
EUR1.82bn in 2022. Gerresheimer AG is listed in the MDAX on the Frankfurt Stock
Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6). http://www.gerresheimer.com
Contact:
Marion Stolzenwald
Senior Manager Corporate Communication
T +49 1722424185
mailto:marion.stolzenwald@gerresheimer.com
Jutta Lorberg
Head of Corporate Communication
T +49 211 6181 264
mailto:jutta.lorberg@gerresheimer.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/9072/5612860
OTS: Gerresheimer AG
ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6
