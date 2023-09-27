    checkAd

    Gerresheimer at CPHI focus on high-value solutions and sustainability

    Duesseldorf (ots) -

    - Gerresheimer presents an extensive portfolio of containment solutions, drug
    delivery systems and digital therapy support
    - High-quality ready-to-fill solutions for biopharmaceuticals, cell and gene
    therapy
    - EcoDesign and environmentally friendly packaging options ensure greater
    sustainability

    Gerresheimer, an innovative system and solution provider and a global partner
    for the pharma and biotech industry, will present its extensive portfolio of
    containment solutions, drug delivery systems and digital solutions in areas such
    as therapy support at this year's CPHI Barcelona. The company's presence at the
    trade fair will focus on specialized primary packaging solutions for sensitive
    innovative drugs such as biopharmaceuticals, cell and gene therapy products -
    from COP injection vials for cryogenic temperatures starting at -80°C through to
    medication pumps. Thanks to its extensive portfolio and long-standing expertise,
    Gerresheimer delivers the right solution for every drug and every production
    requirement, including RTF solutions that minimize risks during the filling
    process, reduce overall costs and accelerate time to market. Alongside its own
    efforts to increase sustainability, Gerresheimer helps customers take this topic
    into account as early as during the product development stage through its
    EcoDesign approach. On top of that, the company provides sterilization and RTF
    packaging options that are more environmentally-friendly. Gerresheimer will be
    presenting its solutions at CPHI Barcelona from October 24 - 26 in hall 2, booth
    H50.

    "Innovation and sustainability are key parts of our corporate strategy," says
    Dr. Lukas Burkhardt, member of the Gerresheimer Management Board. "This is
    exactly what we will be showcasing at CPHI: innovative high-value solutions for
    even the most complex requirements of new drugs, therapies and production
    processes, as well as a deeply rooted understanding of sustainability that
    starts with product development."

    Strong mix of expertise in Gerresheimer's presentations

    Minimizing risk for pharmaceutical companies is the focus of the presentation by
    Holger Krenz, Global Vice President Business Development High Value Products
    Tubular Glass at Gerresheimer. He will show how pharma and biotech firms can
    minimize risks in the filling process and reduce their carbon footprint using
    innovative injection vials and packaging options.

    "De-risking of Pharmaceutical Operations: Innovative Vial and Packing
    Solutions", October 24, 2023, 11.30 - 11.55 a.m. at Conference Center 4, room
    4.1.

    Mithun Ratnakumar, Director Technology Strategy & Governance Advanced
    Technologies at Gerresheimer, will reveal in his presentation how smart drug
    delivery devices can be used for patient monitoring and what added value such
    digital solutions offer for patients, doctors and pharmaceutical companies.

    "Advancing Remote Patient Monitoring with Drug Delivery Devices", October 25,
    2023, 2.20 - 2.40 p.m. at Conference Center 4, room 4.1.

    Gerresheimer product specialists at the booth

    Existing and potential customers can get an overview of Gerresheimer's product
    portfolio and its latest systems and solutions at the Gerresheimer booth in hall
    2, H50. Gerresheimer product specialists and contacts for the various regions of
    the world will also be available to talk and answer questions. Appointments can
    be arranged quickly and easily on the company's website
    (https://www.gerresheimer.com/en/landing-pages/cphi-barcelona-2023) .

    About Gerresheimer Gerresheimer is the innovative system and solution provider
    and global partner for the pharma, biotech and cosmetic industry. The company
    offers a comprehensive portfolio of pharmaceutical containment solutions, drug
    delivery systems and medical devices as well as solutions for the health
    industry. The product range includes digital solutions for therapy support,
    medication pumps, syringes, pens, auto-injectors and inhalers as well as vials,
    ampoules, tablet containers, infusion, dropper and syrup bottles, and more.
    Gerresheimer ensures the safe delivery and reliable administration of drugs to
    the patient.. With 36 production sites in 16 countries in Europe, America and
    Asia, Gerresheimer has a global presence and produces locally for the regional
    markets. With over 11,000 employees, the company generated revenues of around
    EUR1.82bn in 2022. Gerresheimer AG is listed in the MDAX on the Frankfurt Stock
    Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6). http://www.gerresheimer.com

    Contact:

    Marion Stolzenwald
    Senior Manager Corporate Communication
    T +49 1722424185
    mailto:marion.stolzenwald@gerresheimer.com

    Jutta Lorberg
    Head of Corporate Communication
    T +49 211 6181 264
    mailto:jutta.lorberg@gerresheimer.com

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/9072/5612860
    OTS: Gerresheimer AG
    ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6

    Die Gerresheimer Aktie wird aktuell mit einem Minus von -0,05 % und einem Kurs von 98,65EUR gehandelt.



    Wertpapier


    0 Kommentare
    Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
     |  81   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    Gerresheimer at CPHI focus on high-value solutions and sustainability - Gerresheimer presents an extensive portfolio of containment solutions, drug delivery systems and digital therapy support - High-quality ready-to-fill solutions for biopharmaceuticals, cell and gene therapy - EcoDesign and environmentally …

    Nachrichten des Autors

    Neubesetzung: Barbara Rieke und Willi Palm im Stiftungsrat der McDonald's Kinderhilfe Stiftung
    364 Leser
    Glasfaserausbau 2023: Weniger als 10 % aktive Nutzer in Deutschland - Neue Strategien von Planung bis Partnerwahl gefragt ...
    228 Leser
    Caravel Capital fordert Aktionäre der Alpha Lithium Corporation auf, auf das "beste und ...
    220 Leser
    BOSIDENG stellt auf der Mailänder Modewoche mit Eileen Gu, Coco Rocha und Leighton Meester ...
    216 Leser
    Fortsetzung einer Erfolgsgeschichte: XXXLutz eröffnet den Erweiterungsbau seiner Deutschland-Zentrale in Würzburg (FOTO)
    208 Leser
    SAP kündigt mit Joule neuen Assistenten auf Basis generativer KI an
    180 Leser
    Die Mercer Employee Experience & Talent Trends Analyse 2023 gibt Einblicke / Mitarbeitende in ...
    156 Leser
    Fiera Capital feiert sein 20-jähriges Bestehen
    140 Leser
    Neues Einkaufserlebnis bei ALDI Nord: shopreme stellt Self-Checkout-Technologie für niederländische Filialen bereit
    140 Leser
    Himiway präsentiert aufregende Farbneugestaltung für das Himiway Zebra (D5) E-Bike und ...
    136 Leser
    KfW Förderprogramm 442: Sigenergy als einziger Hersteller für bidirektionales Laden gelistet
    3496 Leser
    Die Shanghai Electric-Tochtergesellschaft Shanghai Electric Energy Storage Technology sichert sich ...
    640 Leser
    Saarland lehnt Steuerpläne der Ampel zur Bauförderung ab
    456 Leser
    10. Heidelberg Laureate Forum eröffnet / Internationales Treffen für Mathematik und ...
    444 Leser
    F.A.Z.-Institut und KI Bundesverband verleihen erstmalig den "KI Innovation Award" / ...
    420 Leser
    Infosys and NVIDIA Collaborate to Help World's Enterprises Boost Productivity with Generative ...
    396 Leser
    DECATHLON ernennt neuen CEO für den deutschen Markt (FOTO)
    392 Leser
    Allianz Trade Statistik: Fake-President-Betrug kommt wieder in Mode, Zahlungsbetrug steigt um fast ein Drittel
    372 Leser
    Action eröffnet 500ste Filiale in Deutschland (FOTO)
    372 Leser
    Neubesetzung: Barbara Rieke und Willi Palm im Stiftungsrat der McDonald's Kinderhilfe Stiftung
    364 Leser
    KfW Förderprogramm 442: Sigenergy als einziger Hersteller für bidirektionales Laden gelistet
    3496 Leser
    WAZ: Thyssenkrupp: Ein Weiter so "können wir uns nicht leisten" - Aufsichtsratssitzung zu ...
    756 Leser
    Wechsel im Vorstand: Die Unternehmen der Schwarz Gruppe stellen sich für die zukünftige Weiterentwicklung auf ...
    744 Leser
    Start ins Berufsleben: Deutsche Rentenversicherung Bund begrüßt 470 neue Auszubildende
    660 Leser
    Die Shanghai Electric-Tochtergesellschaft Shanghai Electric Energy Storage Technology sichert sich ...
    640 Leser
    Alexander Leißl wird neuer Prüfungsvorstand beim Genossenschaftsverband Bayern / ...
    628 Leser
    Signia Introduces Hearing Aids That Tackle the Most Difficult Challenge for People With Hearing Loss: Group Conversations in Noise
    604 Leser
    #echtnettohier / Fast 110 junge Menschen starten ihre Ausbildung bei Netto (FOTO)
    564 Leser
    Niklas Klein: Warum Social Recruiting oft scheitert - und wie es besser geht (FOTO)
    556 Leser
    Weinanbau: Fläche für Sauvignon blanc in Deutschland von 2012 bis 2022 um 162 % ...
    552 Leser
    Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
    9311 Leser
    Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
    8084 Leser
    Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
    7971 Leser
    Power of Home: EcoFlow präsentiert PowerOcean Heimspeicher-Solarsystem und Innovationen für einfache ...
    6160 Leser
    HABAU GROUP vergrößert mit Übernahme der Schick Group seine "Construction ...
    5343 Leser
    KLAR Partners unterstützt GMC-Instruments als Wachstumspartner, um ein führendes ...
    5088 Leser
    Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
    4797 Leser
    immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
    4434 Leser
    Launch des Fixed Income One im Juni 2023: Investition in neuen Zinsfonds der LLB Invest KAG (A) von Dr. Andreas Beck & Team ab sofort ...
    4420 Leser
    K.EY - THE ENERGY TRANSITION EXPO / Auf der INTERSOLAR EUROPE in München, Halle A3, Stand 617. ...
    4408 Leser