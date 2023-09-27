nShift Logistics teams spend 50% of time on manual tasks
London (ots/PRNewswire) - nShift enables warehouses to automate crucial delivery
management processes
A third of logistics workers spend more than 50% of their time on manual
tasks.[1] Automating many of these could free up time for valuable activity,
according to nShift, the global leader in delivery management software.
To help save time and increase efficiency across the logistics process, nShift
has identified six processes that ecommerce companies and logistics providers
can automate across the supply chain:
1. Order management - Trexico Logistics recently made order entry 25% more
efficient (https://nshift.com/customer-stories/trexico-makes-order-entry-25-m
ore-efficient-with-nshift) by working with nShift, transforming a highly
complex process into something that can be managed through one platform
2. Carrier booking - working with a platform that can automate the
https://nshift.com/carrier-library booking process leads to significant time
savings. To give the business the flexibility it needs, it's crucial that the
platform connects to a wide range of carriers, widening the choices available
to customers
3. Label printing - creating the correct label, regardless of the carrier
requirements, including the bar code or manifest, increases accuracy and
speeds up the process
4. Shipping documents -customs and other key documents can be automatically
generated alongside the shipping label to further streamline the delivery
process
5. The picking process - the more diverse a company's products, the more
important it will be to print the correct label for each package. Automating
this process (https://nshift.com/solutions/ship) increases accuracy and
efficiency
6. Returns management - automating returns processes makes it easier to check
items back in and reduce customer service costs
Mattias Gredenhag , CTO at nShift said, "Many organizations try to make do with
managing deliveries manually or using spreadsheets. This often leads to delays
and holdups during peak season and other busy periods. Automating delivery
management, on the other hand, enables retailers to offer a better customer
experience, respond more quickly to spikes in demand, and minimize errors. The
right delivery management platform can be the 'beating heart' of
high-performance logistics and fulfillment capabilities - delivering
efficiencies, stronger loyalty, and increased sales, too.
"nShift is a tried and tested delivery management tool. Businesses all over the
world trust us to power their mission-critical shipments. With our range of
solutions, ecommerce companies can provide an end-to-end delivery experience
from checkout to returns."
Find out more about nShift's work with customers:
https://nshift.com/customer-stories
About nShift
nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutions
enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across
190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by e-commerce,
retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in London
and Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway,
Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Romania.
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1782566/nShift_Logo.jpg
[1] https://www.bizagi.com/en/blog/want-a-resilient-supply-chain-time-to-automat
e-manual-processes
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nshift-logisti
cs-teams-spend-50-of-time-on-manual-tasks-301940163.html
Contact:
James.Ellerington@fourteenforty.uk / (+44) 07725 534941
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/161905/5613001
OTS: nShift
Find out more about nShift's work with customers:
https://nshift.com/customer-stories
