London (ots/PRNewswire) - nShift enables warehouses to automate crucial delivery

management processes



A third of logistics workers spend more than 50% of their time on manual

tasks.[1] Automating many of these could free up time for valuable activity,

according to nShift, the global leader in delivery management software.



To help save time and increase efficiency across the logistics process, nShift

has identified six processes that ecommerce companies and logistics providers

can automate across the supply chain:





1. Order management - Trexico Logistics recently made order entry 25% moreefficient (https://nshift.com/customer-stories/trexico-makes-order-entry-25-more-efficient-with-nshift) by working with nShift, transforming a highlycomplex process into something that can be managed through one platform2. Carrier booking - working with a platform that can automate thehttps://nshift.com/carrier-library booking process leads to significant timesavings. To give the business the flexibility it needs, it's crucial that theplatform connects to a wide range of carriers, widening the choices availableto customers3. Label printing - creating the correct label, regardless of the carrierrequirements, including the bar code or manifest, increases accuracy andspeeds up the process4. Shipping documents -customs and other key documents can be automaticallygenerated alongside the shipping label to further streamline the deliveryprocess5. The picking process - the more diverse a company's products, the moreimportant it will be to print the correct label for each package. Automatingthis process (https://nshift.com/solutions/ship) increases accuracy andefficiency6. Returns management - automating returns processes makes it easier to checkitems back in and reduce customer service costsMattias Gredenhag , CTO at nShift said, "Many organizations try to make do withmanaging deliveries manually or using spreadsheets. This often leads to delaysand holdups during peak season and other busy periods. Automating deliverymanagement, on the other hand, enables retailers to offer a better customerexperience, respond more quickly to spikes in demand, and minimize errors. Theright delivery management platform can be the 'beating heart' ofhigh-performance logistics and fulfillment capabilities - deliveringefficiencies, stronger loyalty, and increased sales, too."nShift is a tried and tested delivery management tool. Businesses all over theworld trust us to power their mission-critical shipments. With our range ofsolutions, ecommerce companies can provide an end-to-end delivery experiencefrom checkout to returns."Find out more about nShift's work with customers:https://nshift.com/customer-storiesAbout nShiftnShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutionsenabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by e-commerce,retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in Londonand Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway,Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Romania.[1] https://www.bizagi.com/en/blog/want-a-resilient-supply-chain-time-to-automate-manual-processes