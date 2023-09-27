    checkAd

    nShift Logistics teams spend 50% of time on manual tasks

    London (ots/PRNewswire) - nShift enables warehouses to automate crucial delivery
    management processes

    A third of logistics workers spend more than 50% of their time on manual
    tasks.[1] Automating many of these could free up time for valuable activity,
    according to nShift, the global leader in delivery management software.

    To help save time and increase efficiency across the logistics process, nShift
    has identified six processes that ecommerce companies and logistics providers
    can automate across the supply chain:

    1. Order management - Trexico Logistics recently made order entry 25% more
    efficient (https://nshift.com/customer-stories/trexico-makes-order-entry-25-m
    ore-efficient-with-nshift) by working with nShift, transforming a highly
    complex process into something that can be managed through one platform
    2. Carrier booking - working with a platform that can automate the
    https://nshift.com/carrier-library booking process leads to significant time
    savings. To give the business the flexibility it needs, it's crucial that the
    platform connects to a wide range of carriers, widening the choices available
    to customers
    3. Label printing - creating the correct label, regardless of the carrier
    requirements, including the bar code or manifest, increases accuracy and
    speeds up the process
    4. Shipping documents -customs and other key documents can be automatically
    generated alongside the shipping label to further streamline the delivery
    process
    5. The picking process - the more diverse a company's products, the more
    important it will be to print the correct label for each package. Automating
    this process (https://nshift.com/solutions/ship) increases accuracy and
    efficiency
    6. Returns management - automating returns processes makes it easier to check
    items back in and reduce customer service costs

    Mattias Gredenhag , CTO at nShift said, "Many organizations try to make do with
    managing deliveries manually or using spreadsheets. This often leads to delays
    and holdups during peak season and other busy periods. Automating delivery
    management, on the other hand, enables retailers to offer a better customer
    experience, respond more quickly to spikes in demand, and minimize errors. The
    right delivery management platform can be the 'beating heart' of
    high-performance logistics and fulfillment capabilities - delivering
    efficiencies, stronger loyalty, and increased sales, too.

    "nShift is a tried and tested delivery management tool. Businesses all over the
    world trust us to power their mission-critical shipments. With our range of
    solutions, ecommerce companies can provide an end-to-end delivery experience
    from checkout to returns."

    Find out more about nShift's work with customers:

    https://nshift.com/customer-stories

    About nShift

    nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutions
    enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across
    190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by e-commerce,
    retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in London
    and Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway,
    Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Romania.

    Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1782566/nShift_Logo.jpg

    [1] https://www.bizagi.com/en/blog/want-a-resilient-supply-chain-time-to-automat
    e-manual-processes

    View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nshift-logisti
    cs-teams-spend-50-of-time-on-manual-tasks-301940163.html

    Contact:

    James.Ellerington@fourteenforty.uk / (+44) 07725 534941

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/161905/5613001
    OTS: nShift



    0 Kommentare
    Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
     |  37   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    nShift Logistics teams spend 50% of time on manual tasks nShift enables warehouses to automate crucial delivery management processes A third of logistics workers spend more than 50% of their time on manual tasks.[1] Automating many of these could free up time for valuable activity, according to nShift, …

    Nachrichten des Autors

    Neubesetzung: Barbara Rieke und Willi Palm im Stiftungsrat der McDonald's Kinderhilfe Stiftung
    364 Leser
    Caravel Capital fordert Aktionäre der Alpha Lithium Corporation auf, auf das "beste und ...
    220 Leser
    BOSIDENG stellt auf der Mailänder Modewoche mit Eileen Gu, Coco Rocha und Leighton Meester ...
    216 Leser
    Fortsetzung einer Erfolgsgeschichte: XXXLutz eröffnet den Erweiterungsbau seiner Deutschland-Zentrale in Würzburg (FOTO)
    208 Leser
    SAP kündigt mit Joule neuen Assistenten auf Basis generativer KI an
    180 Leser
    Die Mercer Employee Experience & Talent Trends Analyse 2023 gibt Einblicke / Mitarbeitende in ...
    156 Leser
    Fiera Capital feiert sein 20-jähriges Bestehen
    140 Leser
    Neues Einkaufserlebnis bei ALDI Nord: shopreme stellt Self-Checkout-Technologie für niederländische Filialen bereit
    140 Leser
    Himiway präsentiert aufregende Farbneugestaltung für das Himiway Zebra (D5) E-Bike und ...
    136 Leser
    Projektmanager müssen häufiger agieren wie Unternehmer / Strategische Ziele rücken ...
    136 Leser
    KfW Förderprogramm 442: Sigenergy als einziger Hersteller für bidirektionales Laden gelistet
    3496 Leser
    Die Shanghai Electric-Tochtergesellschaft Shanghai Electric Energy Storage Technology sichert sich ...
    640 Leser
    Saarland lehnt Steuerpläne der Ampel zur Bauförderung ab
    456 Leser
    10. Heidelberg Laureate Forum eröffnet / Internationales Treffen für Mathematik und ...
    444 Leser
    F.A.Z.-Institut und KI Bundesverband verleihen erstmalig den "KI Innovation Award" / ...
    420 Leser
    Infosys and NVIDIA Collaborate to Help World's Enterprises Boost Productivity with Generative ...
    396 Leser
    DECATHLON ernennt neuen CEO für den deutschen Markt (FOTO)
    392 Leser
    Allianz Trade Statistik: Fake-President-Betrug kommt wieder in Mode, Zahlungsbetrug steigt um fast ein Drittel
    372 Leser
    Action eröffnet 500ste Filiale in Deutschland (FOTO)
    372 Leser
    Neubesetzung: Barbara Rieke und Willi Palm im Stiftungsrat der McDonald's Kinderhilfe Stiftung
    364 Leser
    KfW Förderprogramm 442: Sigenergy als einziger Hersteller für bidirektionales Laden gelistet
    3496 Leser
    WAZ: Thyssenkrupp: Ein Weiter so "können wir uns nicht leisten" - Aufsichtsratssitzung zu ...
    756 Leser
    Wechsel im Vorstand: Die Unternehmen der Schwarz Gruppe stellen sich für die zukünftige Weiterentwicklung auf ...
    744 Leser
    Start ins Berufsleben: Deutsche Rentenversicherung Bund begrüßt 470 neue Auszubildende
    660 Leser
    Die Shanghai Electric-Tochtergesellschaft Shanghai Electric Energy Storage Technology sichert sich ...
    640 Leser
    Alexander Leißl wird neuer Prüfungsvorstand beim Genossenschaftsverband Bayern / ...
    628 Leser
    Signia Introduces Hearing Aids That Tackle the Most Difficult Challenge for People With Hearing Loss: Group Conversations in Noise
    604 Leser
    #echtnettohier / Fast 110 junge Menschen starten ihre Ausbildung bei Netto (FOTO)
    564 Leser
    Niklas Klein: Warum Social Recruiting oft scheitert - und wie es besser geht (FOTO)
    556 Leser
    Weinanbau: Fläche für Sauvignon blanc in Deutschland von 2012 bis 2022 um 162 % ...
    552 Leser
    Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
    9311 Leser
    Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
    8084 Leser
    Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
    7971 Leser
    Power of Home: EcoFlow präsentiert PowerOcean Heimspeicher-Solarsystem und Innovationen für einfache ...
    6160 Leser
    HABAU GROUP vergrößert mit Übernahme der Schick Group seine "Construction ...
    5343 Leser
    KLAR Partners unterstützt GMC-Instruments als Wachstumspartner, um ein führendes ...
    5088 Leser
    Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
    4797 Leser
    immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
    4434 Leser
    Launch des Fixed Income One im Juni 2023: Investition in neuen Zinsfonds der LLB Invest KAG (A) von Dr. Andreas Beck & Team ab sofort ...
    4420 Leser
    K.EY - THE ENERGY TRANSITION EXPO / Auf der INTERSOLAR EUROPE in München, Halle A3, Stand 617. ...
    4408 Leser