KWS SAAT exceeds sales and earnings guidance, expects further growth
- Net sales for KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA rose by 18% to €1.82 billion
- Operating income (EBITDA) increased by 26% to €318.2 million
- Earnings per share increased by 18% to €3.85
- Free cash flow increased to €44.5 million
- Dividend raised to €0.90 per share
- The company expects further growth in the next fiscal year, with a 3-5% increase in net sales and an EBIT margin between 11% and 13%
The next important date, Balance sheet press conference, at KWS SAAT is on 27.09.2023.
The price of KWS SAAT at the time of the news was 56,65EUR and was up +6,69 % compared with the previous day.
18 minutes after the article was published, the price was 56,60EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,18 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 12.600,45PKT (+0,43 %).
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
