Evotec SE: Strengthening Biotech Innovators in Shared R&D Economy with New Partnership
Foto: pressfoto - freepik
- Evotec SE has entered into a partnering agreement with LabCentral, BioLabs, and MBC BioLabs to support biotech innovators.
- The agreement allows LabCentral / BioLabs / MBC BioLabs network to access Evotec's shared R&D platform.
- Evotec's team will have a regular presence on-site across the LabCentral / BioLabs / MBC BioLabs network.
- LabCentral / BioLabs / MBC BioLabs offer laboratory and office spaces for over 400 start-ups.
- The collaboration aims to enhance success rates of early-stage companies in the ecosystem.
- No financial terms of the agreement were disclosed.
The next important date, Quarterly report 9M 2023 and webcast, at Evotec is on 08.11.2023.
The price of Evotec at the time of the news was 18,343EUR and was down -1,38 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 18,470EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,65 % since publication.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 25.745,16PKT (+0,48 %).
