Bitcoin Group SE releases H1 2023 report, confirms stable growth and reaffirms full-year guidance
- Bitcoin Group SE published its half-year report for 2023
- Despite a challenging half-year, the company experienced stable development
- Revenues for the first half of 2023 were EUR 5.62 million, slightly higher than the previous year
- Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) were EUR -0.56 million, compared to EUR 2.74 million in the previous year
- The balance sheet situation remains stable, with an equity ratio of 75.21% and cash and cash equivalents of EUR 14.47 million
- The company expects a further increase in customers and confirms its full-year guidance for 2023
The price of Bitcoin Group at the time of the news was 20,300EUR and was up +2,34 % compared with the previous day.
