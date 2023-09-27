HÖRMANN Automotive GmbH sells additional subsidiary, 7 Hoermann 28 Bds
- HÖRMANN Automotive GmbH has sold its subsidiary, HÖRMANN Automotive Eislingen GmbH, to an investment company called Rheingold Capital SE.
- Rheingold Capital specializes in carve-outs and focuses on long-term investments with sustainable growth.
- HÖRMANN Automotive Eislingen GmbH specializes in the production of tanks, containers, covers, and flap systems for buses, agricultural and construction machinery.
- Rheingold Capital aims to further develop the company, increase value-added efficiency, and open up new growth opportunities.
- The purchase price and contractual details have not been disclosed, and the execution of the contract is subject to conditions precedent.
- The transaction is expected to be closed by the end of October 2023.
The price of 7 Hoermann 28 Bds at the time of the news was 103,95EUR and was down -0,64 % compared with the previous day.
