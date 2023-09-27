    checkAd

    HÖRMANN Automotive GmbH sells additional subsidiary, 7 Hoermann 28 Bds

    • HÖRMANN Automotive GmbH has sold its subsidiary, HÖRMANN Automotive Eislingen GmbH, to an investment company called Rheingold Capital SE.
    • Rheingold Capital specializes in carve-outs and focuses on long-term investments with sustainable growth.
    • HÖRMANN Automotive Eislingen GmbH specializes in the production of tanks, containers, covers, and flap systems for buses, agricultural and construction machinery.
    • Rheingold Capital aims to further develop the company, increase value-added efficiency, and open up new growth opportunities.
    • The purchase price and contractual details have not been disclosed, and the execution of the contract is subject to conditions precedent.
    • The transaction is expected to be closed by the end of October 2023.

    The price of 7 Hoermann 28 Bds at the time of the news was 103,95EUR and was down -0,64 % compared with the previous day.

    7 Hoermann 28 Bds




    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Wertpapier


    0 Kommentare
    Autor: wO Newsflash
     |  53   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    HÖRMANN Automotive GmbH sells additional subsidiary, 7 Hoermann 28 Bds HÖRMANN Automotive GmbH, a leading automotive company, has recently made a significant move by selling its subsidiary, HÖRMANN Automotive Eislingen GmbH, to Rheingold Capital SE, an investment company specializing in carve-outs. This strategic decision aims to enhance the subsidiary's growth potential and value-added efficiency. With expertise in producing tanks, containers, covers, and flap systems for various industries, HÖRMANN Automotive Eislingen GmbH is poised for further development and new growth opportunities under Rheingold Capital's ownership. The transaction, expected to be finalized by the end of October 2023, holds great promise for both companies involved.

    Geschrieben von

    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Nachrichten des Autors

    Der Börsen-Tag: Börsenentwicklung: Gewinner und Verlierer - DAX, MDAX, SDAX, TecDAX, Dow Jones und S&P 500 im ...
    588 Leser
    Evotec SE: Stärkung von Biotech-Innovationen in 'Shared Economy' für F&E durch Partnerschaft
    112 Leser
    Kontron AG startet Aktienrückkaufprogramm im Wert von bis zu 70 Mio. EUR
    100 Leser
    80 Leser
    Gigaset: Xetra stellt Börsenhandel ein - Was steckt dahinter?
    68 Leser
    Kontron AG Announces New Share Buyback Program Worth Up to EUR 70 Million
    68 Leser
    HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Stabile Umsatz- und Ertragsentwicklung der HORNBACH Gruppe in Q2 ...
    64 Leser
    HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Q2 2023/24 sees stable sales and earnings for HORNBACH Group
    64 Leser
    Bitcoin Group SE: Stabiles erstes Halbjahr 2023 und bestätigte Prognose für das Gesamtjahr
    64 Leser
    Corestate Capital Holding S.A. beendet Bankgeschäft und gibt Lizenz als Wertpapierinstitut zurück
    64 Leser
    Allianz-Aktie mit starkem Wachstum und Aufholpotenzial - Analysten sehen großes Potential für ...
    1704 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie im freien Fall: Analysten senken Kursziel - droht ein Kurssturz unter 6,00 Euro?
    1644 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Positive Entwicklung bei deutschen Indizes: Gewinner und Verlierer des Tages
    904 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Börsenentwicklung im Vergleich: Gewinner und Verlierer bei DAX, MDAX, SDAX, TecDAX, Dow Jones und ...
    792 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Börsenentwicklung im Vergleich: Gewinner und Verlierer bei DAX, MDAX, SDAX, TecDAX, Dow Jones und ...
    724 Leser
    Mutares verdoppelt Dividende auf 2,00 Euro je Aktie - Rekord-Exit abgeschlossen!
    688 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Gewinner und Verlierer an den Börsen: Sartorius, Delivery Hero, Grand City Properties, Nagarro im ...
    608 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Börsenentwicklung: Gewinner und Verlierer - DAX, MDAX, SDAX, TecDAX, Dow Jones und S&P 500 im ...
    588 Leser
    DZ Bank stuft Fresenius-Aktien hoch: Hohe Wachstumschancen und günstiger Preis!" "Klinikbranche ...
    516 Leser
    E.ON-Aktie: Attraktive Renditechance trotz Risiken - Jetzt investieren?
    472 Leser
    Tui-Aktie erholt sich im September: Kaufempfehlung lockt Investoren an
    3060 Leser
    Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Aktualisierte Empfehlung und Kursziel - Halten statt Kaufen, Kursziel ...
    2336 Leser
    Allianz-Aktie mit starkem Wachstum und Aufholpotenzial - Analysten sehen großes Potential für ...
    1704 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie im freien Fall: Analysten senken Kursziel - droht ein Kurssturz unter 6,00 Euro?
    1644 Leser
    Tui-Aktie: Barclays erhöht Kursziel auf 690 Pence trotz Bedenken im Reisesektor
    1528 Leser
    Volkswagen-Aktie: Günstige Bewertung und hohe Dividendenrendite - doch die Profitabilität ...
    1404 Leser
    SMARTBROKER+ revolutioniert den Wertpapierhandel: Neue Trading-Plattform mit günstigen Konditionen ...
    1360 Leser
    Covestro im Fokus: Anleger begeistert von Gesprächen mit Adnoc - Aktie auf Höhenflug!
    1136 Leser
    Siemens Energy erhält Auftrag für 12 Elektrolyseure - Wasserstoff als Zukunftstechnologie
    1068 Leser
    Thyssenkrupp Nucera verdoppelt Umsatz und Gewinn im dritten Quartal - Aktie steigt um 4,5%
    1040 Leser
    Tui-Aktie erholt sich im September: Kaufempfehlung lockt Investoren an
    3060 Leser
    Volkswagen-Aktie enttäuscht im 2. Quartal 2023 - Warum ein Verkauf dennoch keine gute Idee ist
    2476 Leser
    Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Aktualisierte Empfehlung und Kursziel - Halten statt Kaufen, Kursziel ...
    2336 Leser
    Allianz-Aktie mit starkem Wachstum und Aufholpotenzial - Analysten sehen großes Potential für ...
    1704 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie im freien Fall: Analysten senken Kursziel - droht ein Kurssturz unter 6,00 Euro?
    1644 Leser
    Tui-Aktie: Barclays erhöht Kursziel auf 690 Pence trotz Bedenken im Reisesektor
    1528 Leser
    Newron Pharmaceuticals veröffentlicht Halbjahresergebnisse 2023: Erfolgreiche Studie zu Evenamide ...
    1416 Leser
    Volkswagen-Aktie: Günstige Bewertung und hohe Dividendenrendite - doch die Profitabilität ...
    1404 Leser
    SMARTBROKER+ revolutioniert den Wertpapierhandel: Neue Trading-Plattform mit günstigen Konditionen ...
    1360 Leser
    BASF-Aktie kämpft mit schwacher Performance: Steht eine Dividendenkürzung bevor?
    1268 Leser