HÖRMANN Automotive sells subsidiary, focusing on key segments
- HÖRMANN Automotive has sold its subsidiary, HÖRMANN Automotive Eislingen GmbH, to Rheingold Capital SE.
- The sale includes the takeover of all employees and management by Rheingold Capital SE.
- HÖRMANN Automotive will focus on components for chassis and body parts for commercial vehicles.
- The sale is expected to be closed by the end of October 2023.
- The decision to sell is part of the strategic realignment of the HÖRMANN Automotive division.
- Rheingold Capital has the experience and expertise to develop the company and increase efficiency.
The price of 7 Hoermann 28 Bds at the time of the news was 103,95EUR and was down -0,64 % compared with the previous day.
