Massive Interest in German Home Solar EV Charging Station Subsidy

Berlin (ots) - Germany is offering support to property owners to install

chargers for electric vehicles - applications exhausted the EUR 300 million

allocated for 2023 in a single day.



The new assistance program is administered by Germany's development bank, the

KfW, and is capped, for the moment, at EUR 500 million. The KfW says that after

33,000 were applications filed within 24 hours, no more requests will be

accepted for this year. Homeowners will be able to apply for support from a

further EUR 200 million in government funds in 2024.



