    Massive Interest in German Home Solar EV Charging Station Subsidy

    Berlin (ots) - Germany is offering support to property owners to install
    chargers for electric vehicles - applications exhausted the EUR 300 million
    allocated for 2023 in a single day.

    The new assistance program is administered by Germany's development bank, the
    KfW, and is capped, for the moment, at EUR 500 million. The KfW says that after
    33,000 were applications filed within 24 hours, no more requests will be
    accepted for this year. Homeowners will be able to apply for support from a
    further EUR 200 million in government funds in 2024.

    People eligible can receive up to EUR 10,200 to equip their primary residences
    with solar powered EV charging solutions: EUR 6,000 for photovoltaic
    installations, EUR 3,000 for solar electricity batteries and EUR 1,200 for
    charging station themselves.

    Apartment owners are not eligible. To qualify, home owners must have already
    purchased or ordered an electric vehicle.

    As of July 2023, there were some 97,000 EV charging stations in Germany. But the
    government says that far more public and private stations are needed if the
    country is to reach its EV targets as part of its legally mandated transition to
    clean energy.

    "The new support program for solar charging stations is the latest in a long
    line of attractive and sustainable KfW assistance programs," says Thomas
    Grigoleit, Germany Trade & Invest Director of Energy, Building and Environmental
    Technologies. "It will no doubt make an important contribution to the expansion
    of electromobility in Europe's largst economy."

    Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI) is the German government agency for international
    business promotion. It helps international companies set up shop in Germany and
    German companies do business abroad. It also promotes Germany in general as a
    business location.

    Contact:

    Jefferson Chase
    Senior Manager, Communications
    Germany Trade & Invest
    Friedrichstrasse 60
    10117 Berlin Germany

    +49 1796873724

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/74441/5613136
    OTS: Germany Trade & Invest



