Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Boosted 2023 and 2024 outlooks
- Deutsche Rohstoff AG raises its guidance for 2023 and 2024
- New revenue guidance for 2023: EUR 188 to 198 million
- New EBITDA guidance for 2023: EUR 138 to 148 million
- Increased guidance for 2024: Group revenue EUR 190 to 210 million, EBITDA EUR 145 to 160 million in base scenario
- Increased guidance for 2024: Group revenue EUR 210 to 230 million, EBITDA EUR 165 to 180 million in increased price scenario
- Successful placement of EUR 100 million bond provides planning certainty, strong rise in WTI oil price, acceleration of completion of wells in Wyoming, record hedge book expansion
The price of Deutsche Rohstoff at the time of the news was 31,08EUR and was up +4,45 % compared with the previous day.
