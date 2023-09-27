    checkAd

    Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Boosted 2023 and 2024 outlooks

    • Deutsche Rohstoff AG raises its guidance for 2023 and 2024
    • New revenue guidance for 2023: EUR 188 to 198 million
    • New EBITDA guidance for 2023: EUR 138 to 148 million
    • Increased guidance for 2024: Group revenue EUR 190 to 210 million, EBITDA EUR 145 to 160 million in base scenario
    • Increased guidance for 2024: Group revenue EUR 210 to 230 million, EBITDA EUR 165 to 180 million in increased price scenario
    • Successful placement of EUR 100 million bond provides planning certainty, strong rise in WTI oil price, acceleration of completion of wells in Wyoming, record hedge book expansion

    The price of Deutsche Rohstoff at the time of the news was 31,08EUR and was up +4,45 % compared with the previous day.

    Deutsche Rohstoff




    Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Boosted 2023 and 2024 outlooks German resource company Deutsche Rohstoff AG has recently announced an upward revision of its guidance for the years 2023 and 2024. The company now expects higher revenues and EBITDA figures, with revenue for 2023 projected to be between EUR 188 and 198 million, and EBITDA between EUR 138 and 148 million. Furthermore, the company has increased its guidance for 2024, with revenue expected to be between EUR 190 and 210 million, and EBITDA between EUR 145 and 160 million in the base scenario. In the increased price scenario, revenue is projected to be between EUR 210 and 230 million, with EBITDA between EUR 165 and 180 million. This positive outlook is attributed to the successful placement of a EUR 100 million bond, a strong rise in WTI oil price, accelerated completion of wells in Wyoming, and a record expansion of the hedge book.

