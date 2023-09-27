    checkAd

    Lanserhof Group will open its first health resort in Spain following an agreement with AltamarCAM and Inbest-GPF

    Madrid/Hamburg (ots) - AltamarCAM and Inbest-GPF, together with the Austrian
    Group Lanserhof, join forces to invest 100 million euros in the wellness sector.

    Global asset manager AltamarCAM Partners and Spanish real estate group
    Inbest-GPF have partnered with Lanserhof Group, a leader in preventive medicine
    and health resorts, to open Spain's first Lanserhof health resort. The project
    represents a EUR100 million investment in the wellness sector.

    Lanserhof, awarded World's Best Medical Spa in 2022 for the 8th consecutive
    year, currently operates health resorts in Austria and Germany, as well as
    day-resorts in London and Hamburg. The group specializes in preventive medicine,
    longevity, and wellness, blending traditional naturopathy with cutting-edge
    medical advancements.

    The new resort will be situated near Marbella, within the Finca Cortesin resort,
    ranked as Spain's Best Resort Hotel. The 24,000 m2 facility will feature 70
    rooms and state-of-the-art medical equipment, aiming for the highest
    sustainability standards.

    Dr. Christian Harisch, CEO of Lanserhof Group, said, "Following our recent
    expansion in Sylt, we're excited to extend our world-class health services to
    Southern Europe." Fernando Olaso of AltamarCAM and Inbest-GPF partners added,
    "We're delighted to support Lanserhof's expansion, which will positively impact
    the local community and enhance Costa del Sol's international image."

    Construction is set to begin in mid-2024, with the resort expected to open in
    2026.

    Media Contacts (Lanserhof):

    Laura Schroeder // mailto:lschroeder@bpcm.com

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/110707/5613439
    OTS: Lanserhof Management GmbH



