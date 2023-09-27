Lanserhof Group will open its first health resort in Spain following an agreement with AltamarCAM and Inbest-GPF
Madrid/Hamburg (ots) - AltamarCAM and Inbest-GPF, together with the Austrian
Group Lanserhof, join forces to invest 100 million euros in the wellness sector.
Global asset manager AltamarCAM Partners and Spanish real estate group
Inbest-GPF have partnered with Lanserhof Group, a leader in preventive medicine
and health resorts, to open Spain's first Lanserhof health resort. The project
represents a EUR100 million investment in the wellness sector.
Group Lanserhof, join forces to invest 100 million euros in the wellness sector.
Global asset manager AltamarCAM Partners and Spanish real estate group
Inbest-GPF have partnered with Lanserhof Group, a leader in preventive medicine
and health resorts, to open Spain's first Lanserhof health resort. The project
represents a EUR100 million investment in the wellness sector.
Lanserhof, awarded World's Best Medical Spa in 2022 for the 8th consecutive
year, currently operates health resorts in Austria and Germany, as well as
day-resorts in London and Hamburg. The group specializes in preventive medicine,
longevity, and wellness, blending traditional naturopathy with cutting-edge
medical advancements.
The new resort will be situated near Marbella, within the Finca Cortesin resort,
ranked as Spain's Best Resort Hotel. The 24,000 m2 facility will feature 70
rooms and state-of-the-art medical equipment, aiming for the highest
sustainability standards.
Dr. Christian Harisch, CEO of Lanserhof Group, said, "Following our recent
expansion in Sylt, we're excited to extend our world-class health services to
Southern Europe." Fernando Olaso of AltamarCAM and Inbest-GPF partners added,
"We're delighted to support Lanserhof's expansion, which will positively impact
the local community and enhance Costa del Sol's international image."
Construction is set to begin in mid-2024, with the resort expected to open in
2026.
Media Contacts (Lanserhof):
Laura Schroeder // mailto:lschroeder@bpcm.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/110707/5613439
OTS: Lanserhof Management GmbH
year, currently operates health resorts in Austria and Germany, as well as
day-resorts in London and Hamburg. The group specializes in preventive medicine,
longevity, and wellness, blending traditional naturopathy with cutting-edge
medical advancements.
The new resort will be situated near Marbella, within the Finca Cortesin resort,
ranked as Spain's Best Resort Hotel. The 24,000 m2 facility will feature 70
rooms and state-of-the-art medical equipment, aiming for the highest
sustainability standards.
Dr. Christian Harisch, CEO of Lanserhof Group, said, "Following our recent
expansion in Sylt, we're excited to extend our world-class health services to
Southern Europe." Fernando Olaso of AltamarCAM and Inbest-GPF partners added,
"We're delighted to support Lanserhof's expansion, which will positively impact
the local community and enhance Costa del Sol's international image."
Construction is set to begin in mid-2024, with the resort expected to open in
2026.
Media Contacts (Lanserhof):
Laura Schroeder // mailto:lschroeder@bpcm.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/110707/5613439
OTS: Lanserhof Management GmbH
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 89 | 0 |