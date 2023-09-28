Komax Group Aims for CHF 1B+ Revenue and CHF 120M+ EBIT by 2028
- Komax Group has revised its Strategy 2028 and set ambitious targets for 2028
- The targets include generating revenues of CHF 1.0 to 1.2 billion and an operating profit (EBIT) of CHF 120 to 160 million
- Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) is an integral component of the new strategy
- Wire processing is currently only 20% automated, presenting growth potential for Komax Group
- Growth drivers for Komax Group include rising wage costs, lack of employee availability, miniaturization of wires, and changes in the automotive industry
- Key strategic priorities include expanding the service business, investing in automation and quality, strengthening global customer proximity, and developing non-automotive markets
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Autor: wO Newsflash| | 33 | 0 |