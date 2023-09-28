    checkAd

    Komax Group Aims for CHF 1B+ Revenue and CHF 120M+ EBIT by 2028

    • Komax Group has revised its Strategy 2028 and set ambitious targets for 2028
    • The targets include generating revenues of CHF 1.0 to 1.2 billion and an operating profit (EBIT) of CHF 120 to 160 million
    • Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) is an integral component of the new strategy
    • Wire processing is currently only 20% automated, presenting growth potential for Komax Group
    • Growth drivers for Komax Group include rising wage costs, lack of employee availability, miniaturization of wires, and changes in the automotive industry
    • Key strategic priorities include expanding the service business, investing in automation and quality, strengthening global customer proximity, and developing non-automotive markets





    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Wertpapier


    0 Kommentare
    Autor: wO Newsflash
     |  33   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    Komax Group Aims for CHF 1B+ Revenue and CHF 120M+ EBIT by 2028 The Komax Group is gearing up for an ambitious future with its revised Strategy 2028. With targets set to generate revenues of CHF 1.0 to 1.2 billion and an operating profit of CHF 120 to 160 million, the company is ready to take on new challenges. Emphasizing the importance of Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG), the Komax Group aims to integrate these principles into its new strategy. With wire processing currently only 20% automated, there is significant growth potential for the company. Rising wage costs, lack of employee availability, miniaturization of wires, and changes in the automotive industry are identified as key growth drivers. To achieve its goals, the Komax Group will focus on expanding its service business, investing in automation and quality, strengthening global customer proximity, and exploring non-automotive markets.

    Geschrieben von

    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Nachrichten des Autors

    Gigaset: Xetra stellt Börsenhandel ein - Was steckt dahinter?
    192 Leser
    Evotec SE: Stärkung von Biotech-Innovationen in 'Shared Economy' für F&E durch Partnerschaft
    192 Leser
    Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Prognose für 2023 und 2024 angehoben!
    176 Leser
    Corestate Capital Holding S.A. beendet Bankgeschäft und gibt Lizenz als Wertpapierinstitut zurück
    144 Leser
    Bitcoin Group SE: Stabiles erstes Halbjahr 2023 und bestätigte Prognose für das Gesamtjahr
    140 Leser
    HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Q2 2023/24 sees stable sales and earnings for HORNBACH Group
    124 Leser
    HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Stabile Umsatz- und Ertragsentwicklung der HORNBACH Gruppe in Q2 ...
    120 Leser
    HÖRMANN Automotive GmbH sells additional subsidiary, 7 Hoermann 28 Bds
    120 Leser
    KWS SAAT exceeds sales and earnings guidance, expects further growth
    116 Leser
    Kontron AG startet Aktienrückkaufprogramm im Wert von bis zu 70 Mio. EUR
    112 Leser
    Allianz-Aktie mit starkem Wachstum und Aufholpotenzial - Analysten sehen großes Potential für ...
    1748 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie im freien Fall: Analysten senken Kursziel - droht ein Kurssturz unter 6,00 Euro?
    1644 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Positive Entwicklung bei deutschen Indizes: Gewinner und Verlierer des Tages
    908 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Börsenentwicklung im Vergleich: Gewinner und Verlierer bei DAX, MDAX, SDAX, TecDAX, Dow Jones und ...
    792 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Börsenentwicklung im Vergleich: Gewinner und Verlierer bei DAX, MDAX, SDAX, TecDAX, Dow Jones und ...
    740 Leser
    Mutares verdoppelt Dividende auf 2,00 Euro je Aktie - Rekord-Exit abgeschlossen!
    704 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Börsenentwicklung: Gewinner und Verlierer - DAX, MDAX, SDAX, TecDAX, Dow Jones und S&P 500 im ...
    640 Leser
    DZ Bank stuft Fresenius-Aktien hoch: Hohe Wachstumschancen und günstiger Preis!" "Klinikbranche ...
    524 Leser
    E.ON-Aktie: Attraktive Renditechance trotz Risiken - Jetzt investieren?
    472 Leser
    Mutares verkauft Special Melted Products Ltd. für 150 Mio. Euro und plant Übernahme von Stuart
    456 Leser
    Tui-Aktie erholt sich im September: Kaufempfehlung lockt Investoren an
    3068 Leser
    Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Aktualisierte Empfehlung und Kursziel - Halten statt Kaufen, Kursziel ...
    2340 Leser
    Allianz-Aktie mit starkem Wachstum und Aufholpotenzial - Analysten sehen großes Potential für ...
    1748 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie im freien Fall: Analysten senken Kursziel - droht ein Kurssturz unter 6,00 Euro?
    1644 Leser
    Tui-Aktie: Barclays erhöht Kursziel auf 690 Pence trotz Bedenken im Reisesektor
    1528 Leser
    Volkswagen-Aktie: Günstige Bewertung und hohe Dividendenrendite - doch die Profitabilität ...
    1404 Leser
    SMARTBROKER+ revolutioniert den Wertpapierhandel: Neue Trading-Plattform mit günstigen Konditionen ...
    1360 Leser
    Covestro im Fokus: Anleger begeistert von Gesprächen mit Adnoc - Aktie auf Höhenflug!
    1136 Leser
    Siemens Energy erhält Auftrag für 12 Elektrolyseure - Wasserstoff als Zukunftstechnologie
    1072 Leser
    Thyssenkrupp Nucera verdoppelt Umsatz und Gewinn im dritten Quartal - Aktie steigt um 4,5%
    1040 Leser
    Tui-Aktie erholt sich im September: Kaufempfehlung lockt Investoren an
    3068 Leser
    Volkswagen-Aktie enttäuscht im 2. Quartal 2023 - Warum ein Verkauf dennoch keine gute Idee ist
    2476 Leser
    Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Aktualisierte Empfehlung und Kursziel - Halten statt Kaufen, Kursziel ...
    2340 Leser
    Allianz-Aktie mit starkem Wachstum und Aufholpotenzial - Analysten sehen großes Potential für ...
    1748 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie im freien Fall: Analysten senken Kursziel - droht ein Kurssturz unter 6,00 Euro?
    1644 Leser
    Tui-Aktie: Barclays erhöht Kursziel auf 690 Pence trotz Bedenken im Reisesektor
    1528 Leser
    Newron Pharmaceuticals veröffentlicht Halbjahresergebnisse 2023: Erfolgreiche Studie zu Evenamide ...
    1424 Leser
    Volkswagen-Aktie: Günstige Bewertung und hohe Dividendenrendite - doch die Profitabilität ...
    1404 Leser
    SMARTBROKER+ revolutioniert den Wertpapierhandel: Neue Trading-Plattform mit günstigen Konditionen ...
    1360 Leser
    BASF-Aktie kämpft mit schwacher Performance: Steht eine Dividendenkürzung bevor?
    1268 Leser