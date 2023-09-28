    checkAd

    Veganz Group AG: Vegan Food Giant Sees Huge Earnings Boost in H1 2023

    • Veganz Group AG has significantly improved earnings in the first half of 2023.
    • Sales growth in core categories.
    • Sales decline due to streamlining of product range and customer portfolio.
    • Significant improvement in gross profit margin and net result.
    • Cost-cutting and efficiency enhancement program is having a visible impact.
    • Germany remains the most important sales market.
    • Set-up and expansion of in-house production is progressing as planned.
    • Sales growth and further improvements in profitability are forecasted for 2024.

    The next important date, Half-year report 2023, at Veganz Group is on 28.09.2023.


