Veganz Group AG: Vegan Food Giant Sees Huge Earnings Boost in H1 2023
- Veganz Group AG has significantly improved earnings in the first half of 2023.
- Sales growth in core categories.
- Sales decline due to streamlining of product range and customer portfolio.
- Significant improvement in gross profit margin and net result.
- Cost-cutting and efficiency enhancement program is having a visible impact.
- Germany remains the most important sales market.
- Set-up and expansion of in-house production is progressing as planned.
- Sales growth and further improvements in profitability are forecasted for 2024.
The next important date, Half-year report 2023, at Veganz Group is on 28.09.2023.
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
