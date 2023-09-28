    checkAd
    Original-Research: Bitcoin Group SE (von GBC AG): Buy
    Foto: Arne Dedert - DPA

    Original-Research Bitcoin Group SE (von GBC AG): Buy

    • Bitcoin Group SE zeigt stetigen Fortschritt und bestätigt Prognose.
    • Das Stock-to-Flow-Modell deutet auf mögliche bullische Preisbewegungen hin.
    • Partnerschaft mit Fidor Bank aufgelöst, aber Verhandlungen mit neuem Handelspartner laufen.

    ^

    Original-Research: Bitcoin Group SE - von GBC AG

    Einstufung von GBC AG zu Bitcoin Group SE

    Unternehmen: Bitcoin Group SE
    ISIN: DE000A1TNV91

    Anlass der Studie: Research report (Note)
    Empfehlung: Buy
    Kursziel: 55.00 EUR
    Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2024
    Letzte Ratingänderung:
    Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger, Cosmin Filker

    Bitcoin Group SE shows steady progress. Guidance Reaffirmed.  
    According to the semi-annual figures for 2023, the company reaffirms its guidance. Bitcoin Group's management projects a rise in registered users to 1,065,000 by the end of 2023, though it anticipates a marginal dip in revenue. Despite the present challenges posed by geopolitical and regulatory uncertainties, the board maintains a positive outlook on the future trajectory. The company's stringent security and transparency standards have fostered trust, aiding in customer base expansion. Furthermore, efforts are underway to establish a consistent EU-wide regulation to bolster growth. To optimize the potential of its burgeoning customer base, Bitcoin Group is strategizing enhancements in user experience and overall functionality.
     
    The Bitcoin Stock-to-Flow model, a metric evaluating Bitcoin's scarcity, points toward potential bullish price movements, especially with the anticipated Bitcoin halving event in 2024. A halving event sees the reward for mining new Bitcoin blocks slashed by half, consequently limiting the daily influx of new Bitcoins. Historically, such events have often catalyzed Bitcoin price surges, as diminishing supply amidst stable or growing demand can elevate the cryptocurrency's value.  
    On the flip side, the dissolved partnership with Fidor Bank might cast a shadow on the revenue prospects for 2023. Nevertheless, Bitcoin Group is actively pursuing a new express trading partner and has entered into promising negotiations to that end.
     
    For the fiscal year 2023, our revenue projections remain steadfast at EUR7.03 million, with an anticipated increase to EUR13.57 million in 2024.  
    In May 2023, Bitcoin Group chose to discontinue its acquisition pursuits of 'Bankhaus von der Heydt', deeming it not beneficial for the company and its stakeholders. This decision brought about extra expenditures, which will be felt in the 2023 financial statements. Given the subdued revenue metrics, our forecast indicates a downturn in the EBITDA for 2023 to -EUR0.08 million. However, we predict a positive rebound in 2024 with an EBITDA estimate of EUR5.31 million. This EBITDA trend closely aligns with the anticipated net earnings. For 2023, we project a modest net gain of EUR0.20 million, with a more robust EUR3.37 million for 2024. While the company may contemplate selling a portion of its crypto assets to enhance the bottom line, such a move hasn't been factored into our forecasting model.
     
    Within our DCF valuation model, we determined a new price target of EUR55.00 (previously: EUR58.00). Our profit and loss forecasts remained unchanged. However, we assume that the net crypto holdings have decreased from about EUR100 million to approximately EUR85 million. Consequently, there was a slight reduction in the target price.

    Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
    http://www.more-ir.de/d/27821.pdf

    Kontakt für Rückfragen
    GBC AG
    Halderstraße 27
    86150 Augsburg
    0821 / 241133 0
    research@gbc-ag.de
    ++++++++++++++++
    Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a;11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter: http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung
    +++++++++++++++
    Date and time of completion of the report: 28.09.2023 (11:00) Date and time of the first publication of the report: 28.09.2023 (13:00)

    übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.

    Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

    °


    Rating: Buy
    Analyst: GBC

    So handeln Sie das Kursziel

    Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 21,32, was eine Steigerung von +5,00% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen.
    Übernehmen
    Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.
    Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.    Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden
    Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche
    WerbungDisclaimer


    Wertpapier


    0 Kommentare
    Nachrichtenagentur: dpa-AFX
     |  45   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    Original-Research Bitcoin Group SE (von GBC AG): Buy ^ Original-Research: Bitcoin Group SE - von GBC AG Einstufung von GBC AG zu Bitcoin Group SE Unternehmen: Bitcoin Group SE ISIN: DE000A1TNV91 Anlass der Studie: Research report (Note) Empfehlung: Buy Kursziel: 55.00 EUR Kursziel auf …

    Nachrichten des Autors

    DAX-FLASH: Leichte Stabilisierung - Später Käufer an der Wall Street
    808 Leser
    Netzwerkstörung legt Volkswagen lahm - Produktion steht still
    732 Leser
    Ölpreise legen deutlich zu - Höchststände seit November
    616 Leser
    ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Verunsicherung hält an
    612 Leser
    Aktien New York: Anleger meiden Aktien bei weiter steigenden Anleihe-Renditen
    524 Leser
    Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax drosselt Abwärtstempo - Sorgen bleiben
    504 Leser
    ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Dax weitet Verlustserie etwas aus
    480 Leser
    Streit um Corona-Impfstoff-Patente: Gericht verkündet Entscheidungen
    468 Leser
    Kreise:  Schenker-Verkauf geht in nächste Phase - Deutsche Bahn sucht Käufer
    440 Leser
    IPO: Schott Pharma verkauft Aktien für 27 Euro je Stück
    408 Leser
    Aktien New York: Fed-Aussagen drücken weiter auf die Stimmung
    1500 Leser
    US-Autogewerkschaft UAW verschärft Streik bei GM und Stellantis
    1424 Leser
    ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: US-Geldpolitik belastet Kurse weiter
    1324 Leser
    DAX-FLASH: Weitere Verluste - 200-Tage-Linie auf die Probe gestellt
    1288 Leser
    DAX-FLASH: Weitere Verluste - US-Indizes auf Tief seit Juni
    1124 Leser
    Aktien New York Schluss: Mühsame Stabilisierung nach schwacher Woche
    1108 Leser
    Aktien New York: Zinsangst und schlechte Verbraucherstimmung bringen Verluste
    1068 Leser
    DAX-FLASH: Leichte Verluste - Chartbild wackelt
    1036 Leser
    DAX-FLASH: Leichte Verluste - Chartbild deutlich eingetrübt
    1008 Leser
    dpa-AFX Börsentag auf einen Blick: Zunächst weitere Verluste erwartet
    960 Leser
    Aktien New York: Negative Reaktion auf Fed - plant 2024 weniger Senkungen
    5220 Leser
    Aktien New York Schluss: Verluste - Zinssorgen und großer Verfallstag
    3456 Leser
    ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Fed-Zinsprognosen drücken Kurse ins Minus
    3092 Leser
    Aktien New York Schluss: Lethargie vor Fed-Zinsentscheid
    2632 Leser
    IPO/ROUNDUP 2: ARM klettert auf über 60 US-Dollar: Chip-Juwel startet mit Kurssprung!
    2580 Leser
    Aktien Frankfurt: Dax dreht nach Leitzinsentscheid ins Plus
    2052 Leser
    BP-Chef Looney tritt mit sofortiger Wirkung zurück (1) 
    2024 Leser
    Aktien New York: Verluste - Zinssorgen nach starken Daten und großer Verfall
    1812 Leser
    DAX-FLASH: Schwach - US-Notenbank verunsichert mit Leitzinssignalen
    1616 Leser
    DAX-FLASH: Gewinne am Verfallstag erwartet
    1528 Leser
    Devisen: Eurokurs steigt wieder - Pfund erholt sich
    25753 Leser
    WDH/ROUNDUP: Dortmund plant Meisterfeier mit 'mindestens 200 000 Fans'
    19884 Leser
    Devisen: Euro nach jüngsten Gewinnen deutlich unter Druck
    13409 Leser
    HINWEIS/Aktien New York: US-Börsen feiertagsbedingt geschlossen
    11716 Leser
    ROUNDUP 2/Kretschmer: Nach dem Krieg wieder Gas aus Russland nutzen
    9015 Leser
    'FT': UBS prüft Auflösung von Vertrag mit Michael Klein
    8736 Leser
    EU-Chefdiplomat warnt vor nuklearer Eskalation im Ukraine-Krieg
    7326 Leser
    Aktien Frankfurt: Dax vor starkem Oktober-Fazit
    7158 Leser
    Devisen: Euro steigt über 0,98 US-Dollar - Britisches Pfund legt zu
    7033 Leser
    IPO: Porsche-Aktie kostet 82,50 Euro - Größter Börsengang seit 1996 (7) 
    7029 Leser