    Wienerberger AG's Successful Placement of EUR 350 Million Sustainability-Linked Bond

    • Wienerberger AG has successfully placed its first Sustainability-Linked Bond in a volume of EUR 350 million.
    • This is the first placement of a Sustainability-Linked Bond including retail on the Austrian capital market.
    • The bond has a maturity of five years and a coupon rate of 4.875% p.a.
    • Wienerberger AG aims to link its financial targets with its ESG goals through the Sustainability-Linked Bond.
    • The bonds can be subscribed by private investors in Austria from September 29 to October 4, 2023.
    • The bond will be listed on the Official Market of the Vienna Stock Exchange.

    The price of Wienerberger at the time of the news was 23,810EUR and was up +0,21 % compared with the previous day.

    Autor: wO Newsflash
    Wienerberger AG's Successful Placement of EUR 350 Million Sustainability-Linked Bond Vienna-based Wienerberger AG has made a significant stride towards sustainability by successfully issuing its first Sustainability-Linked Bond. With a value of EUR 350 million, this bond marks a milestone as the first of its kind to include retail investors on the Austrian capital market. By aligning its financial targets with its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals, Wienerberger AG aims to further its commitment to sustainability. Private investors in Austria can subscribe to these bonds from September 29 to October 4, 2023, and the bond will be listed on the Official Market of the Vienna Stock Exchange.

    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
