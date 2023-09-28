Wienerberger AG's Successful Placement of EUR 350 Million Sustainability-Linked Bond
- Wienerberger AG has successfully placed its first Sustainability-Linked Bond in a volume of EUR 350 million.
- This is the first placement of a Sustainability-Linked Bond including retail on the Austrian capital market.
- The bond has a maturity of five years and a coupon rate of 4.875% p.a.
- Wienerberger AG aims to link its financial targets with its ESG goals through the Sustainability-Linked Bond.
- The bonds can be subscribed by private investors in Austria from September 29 to October 4, 2023.
- The bond will be listed on the Official Market of the Vienna Stock Exchange.
The price of Wienerberger at the time of the news was 23,810EUR and was up +0,21 % compared with the previous day.
