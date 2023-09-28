dpa publishes first sustainability report - mobility biggest source of CO2 (FOTO)

--------------------------------------------------------------

Sustainability Report 2022

Hamburg (ots) - Germany's largest news agency today published its Sustainability

Report 2022. In doing so, dpa is focusing on social, ecological, and economic

fields of action (People, Planet, Prosperity). The major sources of CO2

pollution within the company are emissions from business travel and commuting.

The dpa sustainability report is freely accessible and is available digitally in

both German and English.





"As a company, dpa assumes a multi-layered responsibility towards society. Thisincludes not only the provisions of independent and fact-based news, but alsoacting sustainably at all levels," says dpa CEO Peter Kropsch. "We want toprotect the livelihoods of future generations and promote equal opportunitiesand diversity. We also want to seize the business opportunities that asustainable orientation offers dpa," Peter Kropsch continues.Business travel and commuting are key areas where dpa can achieve a reduction inits carbon footprint, according to the report. It found that business travellast year generated 1,071 tonnes of CO2, while commuting generated 240 tonnes.Power supply also accounts for a noticeable share of emissions at 674 tonnes.District heating (221 tonnes), electronics (178 tonnes), and the vehicle fleet(105 tonnes) were of secondary importance. In total, dpa emitted 2,532 tonnes ofCO2. To completely offset this amount, it would be necessary to plant around200,000 trees. This is the equivalent of 284 football pitches. The emissionswere calculated according to the Greenhouse Gas Protocol (GHG). In addition, dpais now paying more attention to purchasing resource-saving computers andequipment and increasing the share of e-mobility in its vehicle fleet.The basis of this CO2 analysis is the core company dpa GmbH and the employeesworking at its locations in Hamburg, Berlin, Frankfurt, Düsseldorf, Munich, andStuttgart (system boundaries). According to the Annual Report 2022, dpa GmbH has697 employees. The aim is to reduce the CO2 footprint to a necessary minimum inthe coming years. Starting in 2023, figures are expected to be collected fromthe entire dpa group, including its subsidiaries.Starting with the 2022 report, dpa will present annual figures to the industryto document the progress of the company's sustainable orientation. Reporting forthe next two years will still be voluntary. With the Sustainability Report 2025,the legal obligation to report according to ESRS (European SustainabilityReporting Standards) will take effect.