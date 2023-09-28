dpa publishes first sustainability report - mobility biggest source of CO2 (FOTO)
Sustainability Report 2022
http://ots.de/3ysOgG
Hamburg (ots) - Germany's largest news agency today published its Sustainability
Report 2022. In doing so, dpa is focusing on social, ecological, and economic
fields of action (People, Planet, Prosperity). The major sources of CO2
pollution within the company are emissions from business travel and commuting.
The dpa sustainability report is freely accessible and is available digitally in
both German and English.
"As a company, dpa assumes a multi-layered responsibility towards society. This
includes not only the provisions of independent and fact-based news, but also
acting sustainably at all levels," says dpa CEO Peter Kropsch. "We want to
protect the livelihoods of future generations and promote equal opportunities
and diversity. We also want to seize the business opportunities that a
sustainable orientation offers dpa," Peter Kropsch continues.
Business travel and commuting are key areas where dpa can achieve a reduction in
its carbon footprint, according to the report. It found that business travel
last year generated 1,071 tonnes of CO2, while commuting generated 240 tonnes.
Power supply also accounts for a noticeable share of emissions at 674 tonnes.
District heating (221 tonnes), electronics (178 tonnes), and the vehicle fleet
(105 tonnes) were of secondary importance. In total, dpa emitted 2,532 tonnes of
CO2. To completely offset this amount, it would be necessary to plant around
200,000 trees. This is the equivalent of 284 football pitches. The emissions
were calculated according to the Greenhouse Gas Protocol (GHG). In addition, dpa
is now paying more attention to purchasing resource-saving computers and
equipment and increasing the share of e-mobility in its vehicle fleet.
The basis of this CO2 analysis is the core company dpa GmbH and the employees
working at its locations in Hamburg, Berlin, Frankfurt, Düsseldorf, Munich, and
Stuttgart (system boundaries). According to the Annual Report 2022, dpa GmbH has
697 employees. The aim is to reduce the CO2 footprint to a necessary minimum in
the coming years. Starting in 2023, figures are expected to be collected from
the entire dpa group, including its subsidiaries.
Starting with the 2022 report, dpa will present annual figures to the industry
to document the progress of the company's sustainable orientation. Reporting for
the next two years will still be voluntary. With the Sustainability Report 2025,
the legal obligation to report according to ESRS (European Sustainability
Reporting Standards) will take effect.
