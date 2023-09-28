    checkAd

    Metalcorp Group S.A.: Capitalization of Interest Payment & Restructuring Update as of Sept 30, 2023

    • Metalcorp Group S.A. will capitalize the interest payment as of September 30, 2023, under the 8.5% notes 2017/2023 by adding the unpaid interest to the nominal amount per Note.
    • The exchange of the Notes into acquisition rights for new bonds is currently not executable due to certain conditions precedent that have not yet occurred.
    • The Company expects to reach an agreement with the joint representative, the ad hoc group of holders of the 2021/2026 notes, and Ferralum shortly, allowing for the convening of the vote of the holders of the note 2021/2026 notes.
    • The resolutions of June 16, 2023, and the expected approval of the holders of the 2021/2026 notes would create the basis for a consensual restructuring and recapitalization of the Company.
    • The payment of the participation fee to the holders of the 2017/2023 notes who participated in the second noteholders’ meeting will be made after all resolutions of the noteholders’ meeting have become effective, expected in November 2023.
    • Metalcorp Group S.A. is a diversified global service provider in the metals and minerals industry, with business activities divided into the Aluminum and Bulk and Ferrous Sub-Group and the Metals & Concentrates Sub-Group.





