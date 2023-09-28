Cyan AG's Interim Report for H1 2023 Revealed: Key Insights
- cyan AG published its interim report for the first half of 2023
- Revenues amounted to EUR 3.8 million, compared to EUR 4.1 million in the same period last year
- EBITDA was EUR -5.7 million, compared to EUR -4.0 million in H1 2022
- Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to EUR -8.4 million, compared to EUR -6.9 million in H1 2022
- Net loss for the year was EUR -7.7 million, compared to EUR -2.7 million in H1 2022
- The Cybersecurity segment saw a significant increase in subscribers, with revenues increasing by 36%
The next important date, Publication of semi-annual financial statements, at CYAN is on 28.09.2023.
The price of CYAN at the time of the news was 1,6650EUR and was up +1,83 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,4800EUR this corresponds to a minus of -11,11 % since publication.
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
