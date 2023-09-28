    checkAd

    Commerzbank unveils new Capital Return Policy: Boosting Investor Returns

    • Commerzbank expects increased profitability and aims for a net RoTE of more than 11% by 2027.
    • The bank plans to return €3bn to shareholders as dividends and share buy-backs from 2022 to 2024, with a pay-out ratio of at least 70% for 2024.
    • From 2025 to 2027, Commerzbank aims for a pay-out ratio above 50% but not exceeding the net result after AT1 coupon payments and minorities, depending on economic development and business opportunities.
    • A prerequisite for a dividend is a CET1 ratio of at least MDA + 250bp after distribution, and for a share buy-back, a CET1 ratio of at least 13.5% after distribution.
    • The AGM decides on the dividend each year, and a share buy-back requires approval from the ECB and the German Finanzagentur.
    • The full, revised Capital Return Policy will be available on Commerzbank's website, and the business plan for 2024 to 2027 will be published on November 8, 2023.

    The next important date, Result Q3 2023, at Commerzbank is on 08.11.2023.
    The price of Commerzbank at the time of the news was 9,8730EUR and was up +2,18 % compared with the previous day.
    14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 9,8320EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,42 % since publication.
    At this time, the index DAX was at 15.346,00PKT (+0,63 %).

    Commerzbank unveils new Capital Return Policy: Boosting Investor Returns Commerzbank, a leading financial institution, has set ambitious goals for increased profitability. By 2027, the bank aims for a net RoTE of over 11%. Additionally, shareholders can expect significant returns, with €3bn planned for dividends and share buy-backs from 2022 to 2024. The bank also highlights its commitment to maintaining a strong CET1 ratio, ensuring financial stability. Stay tuned for the release of the full Capital Return Policy and the business plan for the coming years.

