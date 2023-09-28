Commerzbank unveils new Capital Return Policy: Boosting Investor Returns
- Commerzbank expects increased profitability and aims for a net RoTE of more than 11% by 2027.
- The bank plans to return €3bn to shareholders as dividends and share buy-backs from 2022 to 2024, with a pay-out ratio of at least 70% for 2024.
- From 2025 to 2027, Commerzbank aims for a pay-out ratio above 50% but not exceeding the net result after AT1 coupon payments and minorities, depending on economic development and business opportunities.
- A prerequisite for a dividend is a CET1 ratio of at least MDA + 250bp after distribution, and for a share buy-back, a CET1 ratio of at least 13.5% after distribution.
- The AGM decides on the dividend each year, and a share buy-back requires approval from the ECB and the German Finanzagentur.
- The full, revised Capital Return Policy will be available on Commerzbank's website, and the business plan for 2024 to 2027 will be published on November 8, 2023.
