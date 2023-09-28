Commerzbank's New Capital Return Policy: Boosting Shareholder Participation for Success
- Commerzbank plans to increase shareholder participation in the company's success
- Total pay-out for 2022 to 2024 confirmed at €3 billion, with a pay-out ratio of at least 70% in 2024
- Net return on tangible equity (RoTE) expected to rise to more than 11% in 2027
- Pay-out ratio of more than 50% but not more than the net result after AT1 coupons and minorities planned for 2025 to 2027
- Prerequisite for a dividend is a CET1 ratio at least 250 basis points above the Minimum Regulatory Requirements (MDA) after distribution
- Commerzbank aims to return a total of €3 billion to shareholders as dividends and share buy-backs from 2022 to 2024
