PANTAFLIX AG achieves production-driven revenue growth in H1 2023

PANTAFLIX AG, a leading entertainment company, has reported a remarkable 140% increase in revenues, reaching EUR 21.2 million in the first half of 2023. Additionally, the company has successfully established its AI subsidiary, "STORYBOOK STUDIOS," and witnessed a significant rise in cash and cash equivalents to EUR 17.6 million. With an equity of EUR 2.1 million, PANTAFLIX AG remains confident in achieving its revenue forecast of EUR 29.5 million to EUR 33.5 million for the current financial year 2023.

Revenues increased by 140% to EUR 21.2 million in the first half of 2023

EBIT improved to EUR -0.7 million

Establishment of AI subsidiary "STORYBOOK STUDIOS" in progress

Cash and cash equivalents increased to EUR 17.6 million

Equity amounted to EUR 2.1 million at the end of the first half of 2023

PANTAFLIX AG maintains its revenue forecast of EUR 29.5 million to EUR 33.5 million for the current financial year 2023

