    PANTAFLIX AG achieves production-driven revenue growth in H1 2023

    PANTAFLIX AG, a leading entertainment company, has reported a remarkable 140% increase in revenues, reaching EUR 21.2 million in the first half of 2023. Additionally, the company has successfully established its AI subsidiary, "STORYBOOK STUDIOS," and witnessed a significant rise in cash and cash equivalents to EUR 17.6 million. With an equity of EUR 2.1 million, PANTAFLIX AG remains confident in achieving its revenue forecast of EUR 29.5 million to EUR 33.5 million for the current financial year 2023.

    • Revenues increased by 140% to EUR 21.2 million in the first half of 2023
    • EBIT improved to EUR -0.7 million
    • Establishment of AI subsidiary "STORYBOOK STUDIOS" in progress
    • Cash and cash equivalents increased to EUR 17.6 million
    • Equity amounted to EUR 2.1 million at the end of the first half of 2023
    • PANTAFLIX AG maintains its revenue forecast of EUR 29.5 million to EUR 33.5 million for the current financial year 2023

    The price of PANTAFLIX at the time of the news was 1,2100EUR and was up +2,11 % compared with the previous day.

    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
