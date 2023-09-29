exceet Group SCA: Impressive Financial Results for H1 2023
In the first half of 2023, APEX achieved impressive growth with a group revenue of EUR 2.3 million. Despite a negative EBITDA and net profit, the company's cash position of EUR 50.4 million and a backlog of EUR 44.6 million indicate a promising future. With the recent acquisition of two significant projects, APEX is poised for further success, as reflected in their revenue guidance of over EUR 15 million for the fiscal year 2023.
- Group revenue in H1 2023 increased to EUR 2.3 million
- Group EBITDA was minus EUR 7.3 million, with a net profit of minus EUR 9.0 million
- Cash position of EUR 50.4 million
- Backlog increased to EUR 44.6 million
- APEX won two significant projects in H1 2023
- Revenue guidance for fiscal year 2023 is more than EUR 15 million
The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at exceet Group is on 23.11.2023.
The price of exceet Group at the time of the news was 5,7500EUR and was down -0,43 % compared with the previous day.
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
