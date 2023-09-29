exceet Group SCA: Impressive Financial Results for H1 2023

In the first half of 2023, APEX achieved impressive growth with a group revenue of EUR 2.3 million. Despite a negative EBITDA and net profit, the company's cash position of EUR 50.4 million and a backlog of EUR 44.6 million indicate a promising future. With the recent acquisition of two significant projects, APEX is poised for further success, as reflected in their revenue guidance of over EUR 15 million for the fiscal year 2023.

Group revenue in H1 2023 increased to EUR 2.3 million

Group EBITDA was minus EUR 7.3 million, with a net profit of minus EUR 9.0 million

Cash position of EUR 50.4 million

Backlog increased to EUR 44.6 million

APEX won two significant projects in H1 2023

Revenue guidance for fiscal year 2023 is more than EUR 15 million

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at exceet Group is on 23.11.2023.

The price of exceet Group at the time of the news was 5,7500 EUR and was down -0,43 % compared with the previous day.



