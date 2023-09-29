    checkAd

    exceet Group SCA: Impressive Financial Results for H1 2023

    In the first half of 2023, APEX achieved impressive growth with a group revenue of EUR 2.3 million. Despite a negative EBITDA and net profit, the company's cash position of EUR 50.4 million and a backlog of EUR 44.6 million indicate a promising future. With the recent acquisition of two significant projects, APEX is poised for further success, as reflected in their revenue guidance of over EUR 15 million for the fiscal year 2023.

    • Group revenue in H1 2023 increased to EUR 2.3 million
    • Group EBITDA was minus EUR 7.3 million, with a net profit of minus EUR 9.0 million
    • Cash position of EUR 50.4 million
    • Backlog increased to EUR 44.6 million
    • APEX won two significant projects in H1 2023
    • Revenue guidance for fiscal year 2023 is more than EUR 15 million

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at exceet Group is on 23.11.2023.
    The price of exceet Group at the time of the news was 5,7500EUR and was down -0,43 % compared with the previous day.

    exceet Group




    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Wertpapier


    0 Kommentare
    Autor: wO Newsflash
     |  25   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    exceet Group SCA: Impressive Financial Results for H1 2023 In the first half of 2023, APEX achieved impressive growth with a group revenue of EUR 2.3 million. Despite a negative EBITDA and net profit, the company's cash position of EUR 50.4 million and a backlog of EUR 44.6 million indicate a promising …

    Geschrieben von

    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Nachrichten des Autors

    Der Börsen-Tag: Börsengewinner des Tages: MTU Aero Engines, ThyssenKrupp, STO, SMA Solar Technology uvm.
    624 Leser
    SCHOTT Pharma Börsengang: Aktienpreis bei 27,00 Euro - Jetzt investieren!
    580 Leser
    Novartis bestätigt Termin für Börsengang von Sandoz und erzielt wichtigen Forschungserfolg
    508 Leser
    BASF fordert engere Zusammenarbeit nach Chemiegipfel - Blick auf den chinesischen Markt und ...
    428 Leser
    Amadeus Fire plant Rückkauf von bis zu 5% des Grundkapitals - Aktienkurs steigt deutlich
    264 Leser
    Endgültiger Aktienpreis für SCHOTT Pharma: 27,00 Euro pro Aktie
    256 Leser
    VERBIO prognostiziert EBITDA von 200-250 Mio. Euro für 2023/24 - Analysten bestätigen ...
    208 Leser
    Commerzbank beschließt neue Kapitalrückgaberichtlinie: Mehr Beteiligung der Aktionäre am Erfolg
    200 Leser
    Millionenklage gegen Mercedes-Benz: Anleger fordern 900 Mio. Euro Schadenersatz wegen ...
    196 Leser
    Ekotechnika AG zieht sich von Börse Düsseldorf zurück - Ukraine-Konflikt belastet das ...
    196 Leser
    Allianz-Aktie mit starkem Wachstum und Aufholpotenzial - Analysten sehen großes Potential für ...
    1788 Leser
    Steuler Fliesengruppe AG verkauft Geschäftsbereiche und schließt Werk in Mühlacker - Abwicklung ...
    1028 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Positive Entwicklung bei deutschen Indizes: Gewinner und Verlierer des Tages
    916 Leser
    Neuer CEO bei Bayer: Aktienkurs stagniert trotz Wechsel an der Spitze
    876 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Börsenentwicklung im Vergleich: Gewinner und Verlierer bei DAX, MDAX, SDAX, TecDAX, Dow Jones und ...
    756 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Börsenentwicklung: Gewinner und Verlierer - DAX, MDAX, SDAX, TecDAX, Dow Jones und S&P 500 im ...
    728 Leser
    Mutares verdoppelt Dividende auf 2,00 Euro je Aktie - Rekord-Exit abgeschlossen!
    720 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Börsengewinner des Tages: MTU Aero Engines, ThyssenKrupp, STO, SMA Solar Technology uvm.
    624 Leser
    SCHOTT Pharma Börsengang: Aktienpreis bei 27,00 Euro - Jetzt investieren!
    580 Leser
    Schott Pharma Börsengang: Großes Interesse der Investoren - Aktienpreis über Angebotsspanne
    556 Leser
    Tui-Aktie erholt sich im September: Kaufempfehlung lockt Investoren an
    3080 Leser
    Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Aktualisierte Empfehlung und Kursziel - Halten statt Kaufen, Kursziel ...
    2356 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie im freien Fall: Analysten senken Kursziel - droht ein Kurssturz unter 6,00 Euro?
    1792 Leser
    Allianz-Aktie mit starkem Wachstum und Aufholpotenzial - Analysten sehen großes Potential für ...
    1788 Leser
    Tui-Aktie: Barclays erhöht Kursziel auf 690 Pence trotz Bedenken im Reisesektor
    1528 Leser
    Volkswagen-Aktie: Günstige Bewertung und hohe Dividendenrendite - doch die Profitabilität ...
    1404 Leser
    SMARTBROKER+ revolutioniert den Wertpapierhandel: Neue Trading-Plattform mit günstigen Konditionen ...
    1360 Leser
    Covestro im Fokus: Anleger begeistert von Gesprächen mit Adnoc - Aktie auf Höhenflug!
    1136 Leser
    Siemens Energy erhält Auftrag für 12 Elektrolyseure - Wasserstoff als Zukunftstechnologie
    1072 Leser
    Thyssenkrupp Nucera verdoppelt Umsatz und Gewinn im dritten Quartal - Aktie steigt um 4,5%
    1048 Leser
    Tui-Aktie erholt sich im September: Kaufempfehlung lockt Investoren an
    3080 Leser
    Volkswagen-Aktie enttäuscht im 2. Quartal 2023 - Warum ein Verkauf dennoch keine gute Idee ist
    2480 Leser
    Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Aktualisierte Empfehlung und Kursziel - Halten statt Kaufen, Kursziel ...
    2356 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie im freien Fall: Analysten senken Kursziel - droht ein Kurssturz unter 6,00 Euro?
    1792 Leser
    Allianz-Aktie mit starkem Wachstum und Aufholpotenzial - Analysten sehen großes Potential für ...
    1788 Leser
    Tui-Aktie: Barclays erhöht Kursziel auf 690 Pence trotz Bedenken im Reisesektor
    1528 Leser
    Newron Pharmaceuticals veröffentlicht Halbjahresergebnisse 2023: Erfolgreiche Studie zu Evenamide ...
    1424 Leser
    Volkswagen-Aktie: Günstige Bewertung und hohe Dividendenrendite - doch die Profitabilität ...
    1404 Leser
    SMARTBROKER+ revolutioniert den Wertpapierhandel: Neue Trading-Plattform mit günstigen Konditionen ...
    1360 Leser
    BASF-Aktie kämpft mit schwacher Performance: Steht eine Dividendenkürzung bevor?
    1268 Leser