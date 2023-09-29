Investor Day Update: Exciting News and Updates Unveiled
In the midst of uncertain markets, CPH Group remains steadfast in its targets for 2023, as highlighted in the recent Investor Day Update published by Research Dynamics. The company not only provided an update on the implementation of its strategic objectives and sustainability strategy but also revealed that non-paper related activities now contribute to almost half of its revenues. Additionally, sales outside of Europe make up approximately 25% of the Group's total. While the paper division is expected to face a decrease in sales, the decrease in raw material prices may provide some relief.
- Research Dynamics published a report on CPH Group's Investor Day Update
- CPH Group reaffirmed its targets for 2023 amidst uncertain markets
- The company provided an update on the implementation of its strategic objectives and sustainability strategy
- The non-paper related activities have increased to close to half of revenues
- Sales outside of Europe account for around 25% of Group total
- The paper division is expected to experience a decrease in sales, but the decrease in raw material prices may offer some relief
