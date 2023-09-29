MBH Corporation Plc Reveals Impressive H1 2023 Financial Performance

MBH Corporation Plc, a leading global company, has recently released its H1 2023 financial results, showcasing a 9% decrease in revenue compared to the previous year. Despite this, the Group's balance sheet remains strong, with a net asset position of £72.3 million. Operating costs were significantly reduced, mainly due to payroll, advertising, and marketing cuts. With a total of 122,709,146 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2023, MBH Corporation Plc continues to demonstrate its resilience in the market.

