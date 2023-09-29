niiio finance group AG achieves remarkable revenue and EBITDA growth in H1 2023

The niiio finance group AG has achieved remarkable success in the first half of 2023, with a significant increase in revenue and EBITDA margin. With a growth rate of 11% compared to the previous year, the company's turnover has soared. Furthermore, the EBITDA margin has reached an impressive eleven percent, while the operating cash flow has shown significant improvement. The company's focus on the licensing business has paid off, as the share of recurring revenue from this sector now accounts for approximately 89% of the total revenue. Looking ahead, niiio finance group AG has ambitious plans for organic and inorganic growth, aiming to outperform the market in the coming years.

The price of niiio finance group at the time of the news was 0,5220 EUR and was down -0,76 % compared with the previous day.



