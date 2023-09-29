Advanced Blockchain sees substantial increase in earnings during H1 2023
In the dynamic world of blockchain technology, Advanced Blockchain has achieved remarkable success in the first half of 2023. With sales reaching €1.2 million and a significant improvement in EBIT, the company's investments in promising projects and disruptive technologies have paid off. As the company expects revenues of €5 million for the full year, their half-year report for 2023 is now available for download on their website.
- Sales in the first half of 2023 reached €1.2 million
- EBIT improved significantly to €0.5 million
- Net liquidity was over €0.3 million at the end of June 2023
- Advanced Blockchain invested around €3 million in promising projects and disruptive technologies in H1 2023
- The company expects revenues of €5 million for the full year 2023
- The half-year report 2023 is available for download at the company's website.
The price of Advanced Blockchain at the time of the news was 2,9450EUR and was down -1,51 % compared with the previous day.
