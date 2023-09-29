Neckarsulm (ots) - - Ecosystem of the companies of Schwarz Group expanded to

include the future-oriented business areas of digitalization and IT



- Sovereign solutions related to cloud, cybersecurity, e-commerce, and retail

media consolidated under one roof





- Investments in sustainable development for promising and securenext-generation technology from Germany- Dual leadership consisting of Christian Müller and Rolf Schumann heads SchwarzDigits: new division with 7,500 employeesThe advancing digitalization of everyday life is a megatrend that is greatlyinfluencing the transformation of business and society. As a result, custom ITsolutions and digital services are becoming increasingly more relevant, from afuture-proof IT infrastructure and e-commerce to the cloud and cybersecurity.The companies of Schwarz Group are accounting for this increased relevance byfounding a new division. In addition to the familiar divisions Lidl, Kaufland,PreZero, and Schwarz Produktion, "Schwarz Digits" will now spearhead all mattersrelated to IT and digitalization."Based on our long-standing tradition as a retail group, we are continuing todevelop our ecosystem further. Investing in business areas that affect oursociety and our lives in the long term is in the DNA of the companies of SchwarzGroup," explains Gerd Chrzanowski, General Partner Schwarz Group. "Every year weinvest roughly EUR 8 billion in strategic projects and future-oriented businessareas, including digitalization and IT. By spinning off our own IT and digitaldivision, we will be able to scale more quickly and position ourselves optimallyon the market in the future."Sovereign, Reliable IT and Sustainable DigitalizationSovereignty takes center stage for the companies of Schwarz Group in their focuson digitalization. In order to remain as independent as possible from providersoutside of Europe, the companies of Schwarz Group decided to develop and promotethis key issue themselves."With the strength of the largest retail group in Europe behind us, we arecreating our own sovereign, reliable, and trustworthy IT solutions and digitalservices," explains Christian Müller, Co-CEO Schwarz Digits. "Our unique sellingpoint is that we are our own most critical customer: We only offer IT solutionsto third parties if they are stable and add real value to our own extensive andcomplex IT infrastructure: for example, our STACKIT cloud or the cybersecuritysolutions from XM Cyber.""Digital solutions have become significantly more important over the lastseveral years. With digital products and services for the external market, we