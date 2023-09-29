New Division in the Schwarz Group Schwarz Digits as Powerhouse for IT and Digitalization (FOTO)
Neckarsulm (ots) - - Ecosystem of the companies of Schwarz Group expanded to
include the future-oriented business areas of digitalization and IT
- Sovereign solutions related to cloud, cybersecurity, e-commerce, and retail
media consolidated under one roof
- Investments in sustainable development for promising and secure
next-generation technology from Germany
- Dual leadership consisting of Christian Müller and Rolf Schumann heads Schwarz
Digits: new division with 7,500 employees
The advancing digitalization of everyday life is a megatrend that is greatly
influencing the transformation of business and society. As a result, custom IT
solutions and digital services are becoming increasingly more relevant, from a
future-proof IT infrastructure and e-commerce to the cloud and cybersecurity.
The companies of Schwarz Group are accounting for this increased relevance by
founding a new division. In addition to the familiar divisions Lidl, Kaufland,
PreZero, and Schwarz Produktion, "Schwarz Digits" will now spearhead all matters
related to IT and digitalization.
"Based on our long-standing tradition as a retail group, we are continuing to
develop our ecosystem further. Investing in business areas that affect our
society and our lives in the long term is in the DNA of the companies of Schwarz
Group," explains Gerd Chrzanowski, General Partner Schwarz Group. "Every year we
invest roughly EUR 8 billion in strategic projects and future-oriented business
areas, including digitalization and IT. By spinning off our own IT and digital
division, we will be able to scale more quickly and position ourselves optimally
on the market in the future."
Sovereign, Reliable IT and Sustainable Digitalization
Sovereignty takes center stage for the companies of Schwarz Group in their focus
on digitalization. In order to remain as independent as possible from providers
outside of Europe, the companies of Schwarz Group decided to develop and promote
this key issue themselves.
"With the strength of the largest retail group in Europe behind us, we are
creating our own sovereign, reliable, and trustworthy IT solutions and digital
services," explains Christian Müller, Co-CEO Schwarz Digits. "Our unique selling
point is that we are our own most critical customer: We only offer IT solutions
to third parties if they are stable and add real value to our own extensive and
complex IT infrastructure: for example, our STACKIT cloud or the cybersecurity
solutions from XM Cyber."
"Digital solutions have become significantly more important over the last
several years. With digital products and services for the external market, we
