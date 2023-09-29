    checkAd

    New Division in the Schwarz Group Schwarz Digits as Powerhouse for IT and Digitalization (FOTO)

    Neckarsulm (ots) - - Ecosystem of the companies of Schwarz Group expanded to
    include the future-oriented business areas of digitalization and IT

    - Sovereign solutions related to cloud, cybersecurity, e-commerce, and retail
    media consolidated under one roof

    - Investments in sustainable development for promising and secure
    next-generation technology from Germany

    - Dual leadership consisting of Christian Müller and Rolf Schumann heads Schwarz
    Digits: new division with 7,500 employees

    The advancing digitalization of everyday life is a megatrend that is greatly
    influencing the transformation of business and society. As a result, custom IT
    solutions and digital services are becoming increasingly more relevant, from a
    future-proof IT infrastructure and e-commerce to the cloud and cybersecurity.
    The companies of Schwarz Group are accounting for this increased relevance by
    founding a new division. In addition to the familiar divisions Lidl, Kaufland,
    PreZero, and Schwarz Produktion, "Schwarz Digits" will now spearhead all matters
    related to IT and digitalization.

    "Based on our long-standing tradition as a retail group, we are continuing to
    develop our ecosystem further. Investing in business areas that affect our
    society and our lives in the long term is in the DNA of the companies of Schwarz
    Group," explains Gerd Chrzanowski, General Partner Schwarz Group. "Every year we
    invest roughly EUR 8 billion in strategic projects and future-oriented business
    areas, including digitalization and IT. By spinning off our own IT and digital
    division, we will be able to scale more quickly and position ourselves optimally
    on the market in the future."

    Sovereign, Reliable IT and Sustainable Digitalization

    Sovereignty takes center stage for the companies of Schwarz Group in their focus
    on digitalization. In order to remain as independent as possible from providers
    outside of Europe, the companies of Schwarz Group decided to develop and promote
    this key issue themselves.

    "With the strength of the largest retail group in Europe behind us, we are
    creating our own sovereign, reliable, and trustworthy IT solutions and digital
    services," explains Christian Müller, Co-CEO Schwarz Digits. "Our unique selling
    point is that we are our own most critical customer: We only offer IT solutions
    to third parties if they are stable and add real value to our own extensive and
    complex IT infrastructure: for example, our STACKIT cloud or the cybersecurity
    solutions from XM Cyber."

    "Digital solutions have become significantly more important over the last
    several years. With digital products and services for the external market, we
