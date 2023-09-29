    checkAd

    CHAPTERS Group AG: 2023 Interim Report Reveals Robust First-Half Growth

    In an impressive display of growth and profitability, CHAPTERS Group AG has reported a staggering 77% increase in revenue, reaching Euro 43.7m in the first half of 2023. This remarkable achievement is further highlighted by a 61% rise in EBITDA (adjusted) of operating companies, amounting to Euro 11.1m. Fintiba GmbH, a minority investment, has also experienced substantial growth in profitability, thanks to increased revenues on the blocked account deposit base. With the addition of four new operating companies, including the establishment of mlog capital SAS in France, CHAPTERS Group AG continues to expand its reach and solidify its position in the market. The forecast for EBITDA (adjusted) of operating companies, in which CHAPTERS Group AG holds a majority interest, is expected to range between Euro 15.5 to 18.0 million, with CHAPTERS Group AG's share estimated at Euro 11.0 to 13.0 million. With a significant investment in minority interests amounting to Euro 21.6 million and liquid funds of Euro 35.6 million, CHAPTERS Group AG is well-positioned for future growth and success.

    • CHAPTERS Group AG achieved a revenue of Euro 43.7m in the first half of 2023, a 77% increase compared to the same period in 2022.
    • The EBITDA (adjusted) of operating companies increased by 61% to Euro 11.1m in the first half of 2023.
    • Fintiba GmbH, a minority investment, experienced strong growth in profitability due to increased revenues on the blocked account deposit base.
    • Four additional operating companies joined the group since June 30, 2023, including the foundation of mlog capital SAS focusing on VMS in France.
    • The forecast for EBITDA (adjusted) of operating companies in which CHAPTERS Group AG holds a majority interest is Euro 15.5 to 18.0 million, with CHAPTERS Group AG's share being Euro 11.0 to 13.0 million.
    • The amount invested in minority interests is around Euro 21.6 million, while liquid funds amount to Euro 35.6 million as of September 29, 2023.

    The next important date, Publication of semi-annual financial statements, at MEDIQON Group is on 29.09.2023.




    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Wertpapier


    0 Kommentare
    Autor: wO Newsflash
     |  53   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    CHAPTERS Group AG: 2023 Interim Report Reveals Robust First-Half Growth In an impressive display of growth and profitability, CHAPTERS Group AG has reported a staggering 77% increase in revenue, reaching Euro 43.7m in the first half of 2023. This remarkable achievement is further highlighted by a 61% rise in EBITDA …

    Geschrieben von

    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Nachrichten des Autors

    Der Börsen-Tag: Börsengewinner des Tages: MTU Aero Engines, ThyssenKrupp, STO, SMA Solar Technology uvm.
    724 Leser
    Commerzbank beschließt neue Kapitalrückgaberichtlinie - Hier sind die Details!
    220 Leser
    Commerzbank beschließt neue Kapitalrückgaberichtlinie: Mehr Beteiligung der Aktionäre am Erfolg
    208 Leser
    Commerzbank's New Capital Return Policy: Boosting Shareholder Participation for Success
    192 Leser
    exceet Group SCA: Impressive Financial Results for H1 2023
    180 Leser
    flatexDEGIRO AG: BaFin genehmigt erneute Anwendung von Kreditrisikominderungs-techniken für ...
    164 Leser
    Metalcorp Group S.A.: Capitalization of Interest Payment & Restructuring Update as of Sept 30, 2023
    152 Leser
    MBH Corporation Plc veröffentlicht beeindruckende Geschäftszahlen für H1 2023!
    124 Leser
    MBH Corporation Plc Reveals Impressive H1 2023 Financial Performance
    120 Leser
    Cinven plant öffentliches Erwerbsangebot für SYNLAB AG: Große Neuigkeiten für Investoren!
    120 Leser
    Allianz-Aktie mit starkem Wachstum und Aufholpotenzial - Analysten sehen großes Potential für ...
    1804 Leser
    Steuler Fliesengruppe AG verkauft Geschäftsbereiche und schließt Werk in Mühlacker - Abwicklung ...
    1192 Leser
    Neuer CEO bei Bayer: Aktienkurs stagniert trotz Wechsel an der Spitze
    960 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Positive Entwicklung bei deutschen Indizes: Gewinner und Verlierer des Tages
    916 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Börsenentwicklung im Vergleich: Gewinner und Verlierer bei DAX, MDAX, SDAX, TecDAX, Dow Jones und ...
    764 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Börsenentwicklung: Gewinner und Verlierer - DAX, MDAX, SDAX, TecDAX, Dow Jones und S&P 500 im ...
    748 Leser
    Mutares verdoppelt Dividende auf 2,00 Euro je Aktie - Rekord-Exit abgeschlossen!
    724 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Börsengewinner des Tages: MTU Aero Engines, ThyssenKrupp, STO, SMA Solar Technology uvm.
    724 Leser
    Novartis bestätigt Termin für Börsengang von Sandoz und erzielt wichtigen Forschungserfolg
    628 Leser
    SCHOTT Pharma Börsengang: Aktienpreis bei 27,00 Euro - Jetzt investieren!
    580 Leser
    Tui-Aktie erholt sich im September: Kaufempfehlung lockt Investoren an
    3080 Leser
    Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Aktualisierte Empfehlung und Kursziel - Halten statt Kaufen, Kursziel ...
    2356 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie im freien Fall: Analysten senken Kursziel - droht ein Kurssturz unter 6,00 Euro?
    1832 Leser
    Allianz-Aktie mit starkem Wachstum und Aufholpotenzial - Analysten sehen großes Potential für ...
    1804 Leser
    Tui-Aktie: Barclays erhöht Kursziel auf 690 Pence trotz Bedenken im Reisesektor
    1528 Leser
    Volkswagen-Aktie: Günstige Bewertung und hohe Dividendenrendite - doch die Profitabilität ...
    1404 Leser
    SMARTBROKER+ revolutioniert den Wertpapierhandel: Neue Trading-Plattform mit günstigen Konditionen ...
    1364 Leser
    Steuler Fliesengruppe AG verkauft Geschäftsbereiche und schließt Werk in Mühlacker - Abwicklung ...
    1192 Leser
    Covestro im Fokus: Anleger begeistert von Gesprächen mit Adnoc - Aktie auf Höhenflug!
    1136 Leser
    Siemens Energy erhält Auftrag für 12 Elektrolyseure - Wasserstoff als Zukunftstechnologie
    1076 Leser
    Tui-Aktie erholt sich im September: Kaufempfehlung lockt Investoren an
    3080 Leser
    Volkswagen-Aktie enttäuscht im 2. Quartal 2023 - Warum ein Verkauf dennoch keine gute Idee ist
    2480 Leser
    Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Aktualisierte Empfehlung und Kursziel - Halten statt Kaufen, Kursziel ...
    2356 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie im freien Fall: Analysten senken Kursziel - droht ein Kurssturz unter 6,00 Euro?
    1832 Leser
    Allianz-Aktie mit starkem Wachstum und Aufholpotenzial - Analysten sehen großes Potential für ...
    1804 Leser
    Tui-Aktie: Barclays erhöht Kursziel auf 690 Pence trotz Bedenken im Reisesektor
    1528 Leser
    Newron Pharmaceuticals veröffentlicht Halbjahresergebnisse 2023: Erfolgreiche Studie zu Evenamide ...
    1424 Leser
    Volkswagen-Aktie: Günstige Bewertung und hohe Dividendenrendite - doch die Profitabilität ...
    1404 Leser
    SMARTBROKER+ revolutioniert den Wertpapierhandel: Neue Trading-Plattform mit günstigen Konditionen ...
    1364 Leser
    BASF-Aktie kämpft mit schwacher Performance: Steht eine Dividendenkürzung bevor?
    1268 Leser