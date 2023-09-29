CHAPTERS Group AG: 2023 Interim Report Reveals Robust First-Half Growth

In an impressive display of growth and profitability, CHAPTERS Group AG has reported a staggering 77% increase in revenue, reaching Euro 43.7m in the first half of 2023. This remarkable achievement is further highlighted by a 61% rise in EBITDA (adjusted) of operating companies, amounting to Euro 11.1m. Fintiba GmbH, a minority investment, has also experienced substantial growth in profitability, thanks to increased revenues on the blocked account deposit base. With the addition of four new operating companies, including the establishment of mlog capital SAS in France, CHAPTERS Group AG continues to expand its reach and solidify its position in the market. The forecast for EBITDA (adjusted) of operating companies, in which CHAPTERS Group AG holds a majority interest, is expected to range between Euro 15.5 to 18.0 million, with CHAPTERS Group AG's share estimated at Euro 11.0 to 13.0 million. With a significant investment in minority interests amounting to Euro 21.6 million and liquid funds of Euro 35.6 million, CHAPTERS Group AG is well-positioned for future growth and success.

