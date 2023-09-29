ADLER Group S.A. Raises EUR 191M with Successful Placement of Senior Secured Notes due 2025

Adler Group S.A. has recently made a successful placement of EUR 191,000,000 senior secured notes due 2025. These notes will be used to repay the company's outstanding convertible notes and certain promissory notes. The company expects the tender offer for its Convertible Notes to close soon and plans to have the New Notes quoted on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. However, it is important to note that the New Notes are not intended for retail investors in the UK or the European Economic Area.

The New Notes will be issued at 100% of their nominal value and accrue an annual PIK-amount of 21%.

The net proceeds from the issuance of the New Notes will be used for the repayment of the Company's outstanding EUR 165,000,000 senior secured convertible notes due 23 November 2023 and certain promissory notes issued by ADO Lux Finance S.à r.l. and guaranteed by the Company.

The Company expects that the conditions to the tender offer for its Convertible Notes will be satisfied so that the tender offer can close.

The Company intends for the New Notes to be quoted on the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

The New Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any "retail investor" in the United Kingdom or the European Economic Area.

The next important date, Publication of the nine-month quarterly report Q3 2023., at ADLER Group is on 28.11.2023.

The price of ADLER Group at the time of the news was 0,4804 EUR and was up +8,00 % compared with the previous day.

10 minutes after the article was published, the price was 0,4780 EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,50 % since publication.



