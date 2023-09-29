    checkAd

    ADLER Group S.A. Raises EUR 191M with Successful Placement of Senior Secured Notes due 2025

    Adler Group S.A. has recently made a successful placement of EUR 191,000,000 senior secured notes due 2025. These notes will be used to repay the company's outstanding convertible notes and certain promissory notes. The company expects the tender offer for its Convertible Notes to close soon and plans to have the New Notes quoted on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. However, it is important to note that the New Notes are not intended for retail investors in the UK or the European Economic Area.

    ADLER Group S.A. Raises EUR 191M with Successful Placement of Senior Secured Notes due 2025
    Foto: cegoh - pixabay
    • Adler Group S.A. has successfully placed EUR 191,000,000 senior secured notes due 2025.
    • The New Notes will be issued at 100% of their nominal value and accrue an annual PIK-amount of 21%.
    • The net proceeds from the issuance of the New Notes will be used for the repayment of the Company's outstanding EUR 165,000,000 senior secured convertible notes due 23 November 2023 and certain promissory notes issued by ADO Lux Finance S.à r.l. and guaranteed by the Company.
    • The Company expects that the conditions to the tender offer for its Convertible Notes will be satisfied so that the tender offer can close.
    • The Company intends for the New Notes to be quoted on the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
    • The New Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any "retail investor" in the United Kingdom or the European Economic Area.

    The next important date, Publication of the nine-month quarterly report Q3 2023., at ADLER Group is on 28.11.2023.
    The price of ADLER Group at the time of the news was 0,4804EUR and was up +8,00 % compared with the previous day.
    10 minutes after the article was published, the price was 0,4780EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,50 % since publication.

    ADLER Group




    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Wertpapier


    0 Kommentare
    Autor: wO Newsflash
     |  105   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    ADLER Group S.A. Raises EUR 191M with Successful Placement of Senior Secured Notes due 2025 Adler Group S.A. has recently made a successful placement of EUR 191,000,000 senior secured notes due 2025. These notes will be used to repay the company's outstanding convertible notes and certain promissory notes. The company expects the tender …

    Geschrieben von

    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Nachrichten des Autors

    Der Börsen-Tag: Börsengewinner des Tages: MTU Aero Engines, ThyssenKrupp, STO, SMA Solar Technology uvm.
    736 Leser
    Commerzbank beschließt neue Kapitalrückgaberichtlinie - Hier sind die Details!
    224 Leser
    Commerzbank beschließt neue Kapitalrückgaberichtlinie: Mehr Beteiligung der Aktionäre am Erfolg
    208 Leser
    Commerzbank's New Capital Return Policy: Boosting Shareholder Participation for Success
    192 Leser
    exceet Group SCA: Impressive Financial Results for H1 2023
    180 Leser
    flatexDEGIRO AG: BaFin genehmigt erneute Anwendung von Kreditrisikominderungs-techniken für ...
    180 Leser
    Metalcorp Group S.A.: Capitalization of Interest Payment & Restructuring Update as of Sept 30, 2023
    168 Leser
    niiio finance group AG: Starke Umsatz- und EBITDA-Steigerung im 1. Halbjahr 2023
    128 Leser
    MBH Corporation Plc veröffentlicht beeindruckende Geschäftszahlen für H1 2023!
    124 Leser
    Cinven plant öffentliches Erwerbsangebot für SYNLAB AG: Große Neuigkeiten für Investoren!
    124 Leser
    Allianz-Aktie mit starkem Wachstum und Aufholpotenzial - Analysten sehen großes Potential für ...
    1808 Leser
    Steuler Fliesengruppe AG verkauft Geschäftsbereiche und schließt Werk in Mühlacker - Abwicklung ...
    1216 Leser
    Neuer CEO bei Bayer: Aktienkurs stagniert trotz Wechsel an der Spitze
    972 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Positive Entwicklung bei deutschen Indizes: Gewinner und Verlierer des Tages
    916 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Börsenentwicklung im Vergleich: Gewinner und Verlierer bei DAX, MDAX, SDAX, TecDAX, Dow Jones und ...
    764 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Börsenentwicklung: Gewinner und Verlierer - DAX, MDAX, SDAX, TecDAX, Dow Jones und S&P 500 im ...
    752 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Börsengewinner des Tages: MTU Aero Engines, ThyssenKrupp, STO, SMA Solar Technology uvm.
    736 Leser
    Mutares verdoppelt Dividende auf 2,00 Euro je Aktie - Rekord-Exit abgeschlossen!
    728 Leser
    Novartis bestätigt Termin für Börsengang von Sandoz und erzielt wichtigen Forschungserfolg
    648 Leser
    SCHOTT Pharma Börsengang: Aktienpreis bei 27,00 Euro - Jetzt investieren!
    580 Leser
    Tui-Aktie erholt sich im September: Kaufempfehlung lockt Investoren an
    3080 Leser
    Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Aktualisierte Empfehlung und Kursziel - Halten statt Kaufen, Kursziel ...
    2356 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie im freien Fall: Analysten senken Kursziel - droht ein Kurssturz unter 6,00 Euro?
    1832 Leser
    Allianz-Aktie mit starkem Wachstum und Aufholpotenzial - Analysten sehen großes Potential für ...
    1808 Leser
    Tui-Aktie: Barclays erhöht Kursziel auf 690 Pence trotz Bedenken im Reisesektor
    1528 Leser
    Volkswagen-Aktie: Günstige Bewertung und hohe Dividendenrendite - doch die Profitabilität ...
    1404 Leser
    SMARTBROKER+ revolutioniert den Wertpapierhandel: Neue Trading-Plattform mit günstigen Konditionen ...
    1364 Leser
    Steuler Fliesengruppe AG verkauft Geschäftsbereiche und schließt Werk in Mühlacker - Abwicklung ...
    1216 Leser
    Covestro im Fokus: Anleger begeistert von Gesprächen mit Adnoc - Aktie auf Höhenflug!
    1136 Leser
    Siemens Energy erhält Auftrag für 12 Elektrolyseure - Wasserstoff als Zukunftstechnologie
    1076 Leser
    Tui-Aktie erholt sich im September: Kaufempfehlung lockt Investoren an
    3080 Leser
    Volkswagen-Aktie enttäuscht im 2. Quartal 2023 - Warum ein Verkauf dennoch keine gute Idee ist
    2480 Leser
    Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Aktualisierte Empfehlung und Kursziel - Halten statt Kaufen, Kursziel ...
    2356 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie im freien Fall: Analysten senken Kursziel - droht ein Kurssturz unter 6,00 Euro?
    1832 Leser
    Allianz-Aktie mit starkem Wachstum und Aufholpotenzial - Analysten sehen großes Potential für ...
    1808 Leser
    Tui-Aktie: Barclays erhöht Kursziel auf 690 Pence trotz Bedenken im Reisesektor
    1528 Leser
    Newron Pharmaceuticals veröffentlicht Halbjahresergebnisse 2023: Erfolgreiche Studie zu Evenamide ...
    1424 Leser
    Volkswagen-Aktie: Günstige Bewertung und hohe Dividendenrendite - doch die Profitabilität ...
    1404 Leser
    SMARTBROKER+ revolutioniert den Wertpapierhandel: Neue Trading-Plattform mit günstigen Konditionen ...
    1364 Leser
    Österreichischer Unternehmer Stefan Pierer übernimmt Leoni: Rettung für angeschlagenen ...
    1268 Leser