    checkAd

    publity AG's 1H 2023 figures show potential for year-end break-even

    publity AG, a real estate company, has shown promising results in the first half of 2023, indicating a potential break-even for the entire year. With a significantly reduced loss compared to the previous year and a strong equity position, publity is focusing on its ESG strategy and aims to transform buildings into green spaces. Additionally, they plan to offer "Green Advisory" services to assist customers in converting existing properties to be ESG-compliant.

    • publity AG's figures for the first half of 2023 indicate that it is on track to break even for the year as a whole.
    • In the first half of 2023, publity reported a slightly negative result of EUR -1.5 million, compared to a loss of EUR -195 million in 2022.
    • Revenues for the first half of 2023 amounted to EUR 2.0 million, down from EUR 10.0 million in the same period in 2022.
    • As of June 30, 2023, publity's equity stood at EUR 370.6 million, with an equity ratio of 76.2%.
    • publity is focused on its ESG strategy and aims to manage at least 50% ESG-compliant buildings by 2030, increasing to 100% in the long term.
    • publity plans to transform the Centurion Tower in Frankfurt into a green building and will also offer "Green Advisory" services to customers for the ESG-compliant conversion of existing properties.

    The next important date, Publication of semi-annual financial statements, at publity is on 30.09.2023.
    The price of publity at the time of the news was 19,025EUR and was down -1,68 % compared with the previous day.

    publity




    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Wertpapier


    0 Kommentare
    Autor: wO Newsflash
     |  29   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    publity AG's 1H 2023 figures show potential for year-end break-even publity AG, a real estate company, has shown promising results in the first half of 2023, indicating a potential break-even for the entire year. With a significantly reduced loss compared to the previous year and a strong equity position, publity is …

    Geschrieben von

    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Nachrichten des Autors

    Der Börsen-Tag: Börsengewinner des Tages: MTU Aero Engines, ThyssenKrupp, STO, SMA Solar Technology uvm.
    752 Leser
    Commerzbank beschließt neue Kapitalrückgaberichtlinie - Hier sind die Details!
    228 Leser
    Commerzbank beschließt neue Kapitalrückgaberichtlinie: Mehr Beteiligung der Aktionäre am Erfolg
    208 Leser
    Commerzbank's New Capital Return Policy: Boosting Shareholder Participation for Success
    204 Leser
    flatexDEGIRO AG: BaFin genehmigt erneute Anwendung von Kreditrisikominderungs-techniken für ...
    192 Leser
    exceet Group SCA: Impressive Financial Results for H1 2023
    180 Leser
    Cinven plant öffentliches Erwerbsangebot für SYNLAB AG: Große Neuigkeiten für Investoren!
    132 Leser
    niiio finance group AG: Starke Umsatz- und EBITDA-Steigerung im 1. Halbjahr 2023
    128 Leser
    ADLER Group S.A. Raises EUR 191M with Successful Placement of Senior Secured Notes due 2025
    128 Leser
    MBH Corporation Plc veröffentlicht beeindruckende Geschäftszahlen für H1 2023!
    124 Leser
    Allianz-Aktie mit starkem Wachstum und Aufholpotenzial - Analysten sehen großes Potential für ...
    1812 Leser
    Steuler Fliesengruppe AG verkauft Geschäftsbereiche und schließt Werk in Mühlacker - Abwicklung ...
    1232 Leser
    Neuer CEO bei Bayer: Aktienkurs stagniert trotz Wechsel an der Spitze
    1008 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Positive Entwicklung bei deutschen Indizes: Gewinner und Verlierer des Tages
    916 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Börsenentwicklung im Vergleich: Gewinner und Verlierer bei DAX, MDAX, SDAX, TecDAX, Dow Jones und ...
    768 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Börsenentwicklung: Gewinner und Verlierer - DAX, MDAX, SDAX, TecDAX, Dow Jones und S&P 500 im ...
    756 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Börsengewinner des Tages: MTU Aero Engines, ThyssenKrupp, STO, SMA Solar Technology uvm.
    752 Leser
    Mutares verdoppelt Dividende auf 2,00 Euro je Aktie - Rekord-Exit abgeschlossen!
    728 Leser
    Novartis bestätigt Termin für Börsengang von Sandoz und erzielt wichtigen Forschungserfolg
    668 Leser
    SCHOTT Pharma Börsengang: Aktienpreis bei 27,00 Euro - Jetzt investieren!
    580 Leser
    Tui-Aktie erholt sich im September: Kaufempfehlung lockt Investoren an
    3080 Leser
    Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Aktualisierte Empfehlung und Kursziel - Halten statt Kaufen, Kursziel ...
    2356 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie im freien Fall: Analysten senken Kursziel - droht ein Kurssturz unter 6,00 Euro?
    1844 Leser
    Allianz-Aktie mit starkem Wachstum und Aufholpotenzial - Analysten sehen großes Potential für ...
    1812 Leser
    Tui-Aktie: Barclays erhöht Kursziel auf 690 Pence trotz Bedenken im Reisesektor
    1528 Leser
    Volkswagen-Aktie: Günstige Bewertung und hohe Dividendenrendite - doch die Profitabilität ...
    1404 Leser
    SMARTBROKER+ revolutioniert den Wertpapierhandel: Neue Trading-Plattform mit günstigen Konditionen ...
    1364 Leser
    Steuler Fliesengruppe AG verkauft Geschäftsbereiche und schließt Werk in Mühlacker - Abwicklung ...
    1232 Leser
    Covestro im Fokus: Anleger begeistert von Gesprächen mit Adnoc - Aktie auf Höhenflug!
    1136 Leser
    Siemens Energy erhält Auftrag für 12 Elektrolyseure - Wasserstoff als Zukunftstechnologie
    1076 Leser
    Tui-Aktie erholt sich im September: Kaufempfehlung lockt Investoren an
    3080 Leser
    Volkswagen-Aktie enttäuscht im 2. Quartal 2023 - Warum ein Verkauf dennoch keine gute Idee ist
    2480 Leser
    Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Aktualisierte Empfehlung und Kursziel - Halten statt Kaufen, Kursziel ...
    2356 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie im freien Fall: Analysten senken Kursziel - droht ein Kurssturz unter 6,00 Euro?
    1844 Leser
    Allianz-Aktie mit starkem Wachstum und Aufholpotenzial - Analysten sehen großes Potential für ...
    1812 Leser
    Tui-Aktie: Barclays erhöht Kursziel auf 690 Pence trotz Bedenken im Reisesektor
    1528 Leser
    Newron Pharmaceuticals veröffentlicht Halbjahresergebnisse 2023: Erfolgreiche Studie zu Evenamide ...
    1424 Leser
    Volkswagen-Aktie: Günstige Bewertung und hohe Dividendenrendite - doch die Profitabilität ...
    1404 Leser
    SMARTBROKER+ revolutioniert den Wertpapierhandel: Neue Trading-Plattform mit günstigen Konditionen ...
    1364 Leser
    Österreichischer Unternehmer Stefan Pierer übernimmt Leoni: Rettung für angeschlagenen ...
    1272 Leser