publity AG's 1H 2023 figures show potential for year-end break-even

publity AG, a real estate company, has shown promising results in the first half of 2023, indicating a potential break-even for the entire year. With a significantly reduced loss compared to the previous year and a strong equity position, publity is focusing on its ESG strategy and aims to transform buildings into green spaces. Additionally, they plan to offer "Green Advisory" services to assist customers in converting existing properties to be ESG-compliant.

publity AG's figures for the first half of 2023 indicate that it is on track to break even for the year as a whole.

In the first half of 2023, publity reported a slightly negative result of EUR -1.5 million, compared to a loss of EUR -195 million in 2022.

Revenues for the first half of 2023 amounted to EUR 2.0 million, down from EUR 10.0 million in the same period in 2022.

As of June 30, 2023, publity's equity stood at EUR 370.6 million, with an equity ratio of 76.2%.

publity is focused on its ESG strategy and aims to manage at least 50% ESG-compliant buildings by 2030, increasing to 100% in the long term.

publity plans to transform the Centurion Tower in Frankfurt into a green building and will also offer "Green Advisory" services to customers for the ESG-compliant conversion of existing properties.

The next important date, Publication of semi-annual financial statements, at publity is on 30.09.2023.

The price of publity at the time of the news was 19,025 EUR and was down -1,68 % compared with the previous day.



Intraday

5 Tage

1 Monat

3M

1 Jahr

3J

5J

Max





The next important date, Publication of semi-annual financial statements, at publity is on 30.09.2023.The price of publity at the time of the news was 19,025and was down -1,68compared with the previous day.