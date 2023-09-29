Neon Equity AG achieves impressive 1st half-year 2023 results with EBT of 5.79 million Euro

NEON EQUITY AG, a company specializing in supporting and advising ESG-compliant businesses, has achieved remarkable success in the first half of 2023. With an impressive EBIT of 1.66 million euros and EBT of 5.79 million euros, the company has expanded its portfolio by investing in action press, EasyMotionSkin, and Elaris. Additionally, NEON EQUITY has established strategic partnerships with YARD ENERGY GROUP, NIO Capital, and PREIPO.com, and has ambitious plans to open offices in Abu Dhabi, London, Miami, and Singapore. With a strong focus on sustainability and innovation, NEON EQUITY is optimistic about its future prospects.

NEON EQUITY AG had a successful 1st half-year in 2023, with an EBIT of 1.66 million euros and EBT of 5.79 million euros.

Net income for the year amounted to 4.97 million euros.

The company focuses on supporting and advising companies with ESG-compliant business models and invests in such companies.

NEON EQUITY expanded its portfolio by investing in action press, EasyMotionSkin, and Elaris.

The company has strategic cooperations with YARD ENERGY GROUP, NIO Capital, and PREIPO.com, and plans to open offices in Abu Dhabi, London, Miami, and Singapore.

NEON EQUITY is optimistic for the remainder of 2023 and beyond, with plans to continue its sustainable strategy and participate in innovative ESG companies.









