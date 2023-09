THE MESSIKA HIGH JEWELRY SHOW LIGHTS UP FASHION WEEK

Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - Maison Messika is celebrating its 10th anniversary in

A unique fashion show, under the theme of the 70s with the new High Jewelrycollection, Midnight Sun - a burst of light deep in the heart of the night.The Artistic Director unveiled 140 creations with a resolutely subversivespirit. Yellow diamonds, snow-setting, magnetic wear, pearls, colour contrasts,etc.A celebration of creativity inspired by the extravagance and freedom of thelegendary night spots of the seventies, like Studio 54, the Palace or ChezRégine. Exceptional unique pieces that reveal all the know-how of the MessikaParisian workshops.Once again, the Maison created an event with the exceptional Solar Diva set andits radiant fancy intense yellow diamond, weighing almost 35 carats.This is one of the largest stones ever set since the beginnings of the HighJewelry Maison.Echoing the magnetic sets of the Midnight Sun collection, the clothes weredesigned by designer Nix Lecourt Mansion. Certain exclusive looks, set withdiamonds, were specially co-created with Valérie Messika.Stylist Héléna Tejedor worked alongside the Artistic Director to design uniqueand assertive looks: 30 bold and hypnotic silhouettes, created together toenhance the collection.Some of the most famous fashion models paraded during this extraordinary show:Carla Bruni, Taylor Hill, Grace Elisabeth, Alton Mason, Adut Akech...Ashley Graham presented and shared with everyone, these unique moments broadcastlive on social networks.An exhilarating evening which continued with a performance of Ava Max.Boldness, spirit, freedom and creativity, Maison Messika ignited Fashion Weekwith this third fashion show which once again renewed the genre.