    HELLA and MAHLE Divest BHTC Shares to AUO: A New Chapter for HELLA Stocks

    In a significant business move, automotive parts manufacturers MAHLE and HELLA are set to divest their 50% share in Behr-Hella Thermocontrol (BHTC) to AUO Corporation, in a deal valued at €600 million.

    Foto: creativemariolorek - stock.adobe.com
    • MAHLE and HELLA are selling their 50% stake in Behr-Hella Thermocontrol (BHTC) to AUO Corporation.
    • The total purchase price is based on an enterprise value of €600 million.
    • The transaction is subject to approval by relevant authorities and is expected to close by mid-2024.
    • The sale is the result of discussions between MAHLE and HELLA regarding the future of BHTC.
    • BHTC is a well-positioned company with growth opportunities under new ownership.
    • BHTC is a leading company in air conditioning control and system solutions, employing around 2,900 people worldwide and generating sales of €619 million in 2022.

    The next important date, Publication Q3 fiscal year 2023. Press release and analyst/investor call., at HELLA is on 07.11.2023.
    The price of HELLA at the time of the news was 69,15EUR and was up +3,29 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 25.908,90PKT (-0,47 %).

