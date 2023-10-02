HELLA and MAHLE Divest BHTC Shares to AUO: A New Chapter for HELLA Stocks

MAHLE and HELLA are selling their 50% stake in Behr-Hella Thermocontrol (BHTC) to AUO Corporation.

The total purchase price is based on an enterprise value of €600 million.

The transaction is subject to approval by relevant authorities and is expected to close by mid-2024.

The sale is the result of discussions between MAHLE and HELLA regarding the future of BHTC.

BHTC is a well-positioned company with growth opportunities under new ownership.

BHTC is a leading company in air conditioning control and system solutions, employing around 2,900 people worldwide and generating sales of €619 million in 2022.

