HELLA and MAHLE Divest BHTC Shares to AUO: A New Chapter for HELLA Stocks
In a significant business move, automotive parts manufacturers MAHLE and HELLA are set to divest their 50% share in Behr-Hella Thermocontrol (BHTC) to AUO Corporation, in a deal valued at €600 million.
Foto: creativemariolorek - stock.adobe.com
- MAHLE and HELLA are selling their 50% stake in Behr-Hella Thermocontrol (BHTC) to AUO Corporation.
- The total purchase price is based on an enterprise value of €600 million.
- The transaction is subject to approval by relevant authorities and is expected to close by mid-2024.
- The sale is the result of discussions between MAHLE and HELLA regarding the future of BHTC.
- BHTC is a well-positioned company with growth opportunities under new ownership.
- BHTC is a leading company in air conditioning control and system solutions, employing around 2,900 people worldwide and generating sales of €619 million in 2022.
The next important date, Publication Q3 fiscal year 2023. Press release and analyst/investor call., at HELLA is on 07.11.2023.
The price of HELLA at the time of the news was 69,15EUR and was up +3,29 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 25.908,90PKT (-0,47 %).
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Autor: wO Newsflash| | 41 | 0 |