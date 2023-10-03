EAACI International Severe Asthma Forum (ISAF) Hybrid 2023 Advancing Severe Asthma Care

Zurich (ots/PRNewswire) - The Organising Committee of the EAACI International

Severe Asthma Forum (ISAF) is pleased to announce the upcoming ISAF Hybrid 2023

event, scheduled to take place in the historic city of Rome from October 05 to

October 07, 2023. This event will unite global experts and emerging

professionals to address the challenges of severe asthma and enhance patient

care.



"This event is a unique opportunity for professionals in the field of severe

asthma to come together, share insights, and collectively work towards better

outcomes for patients," stated the VP Congresses of EAACI. "We believe that by

combining our diverse knowledge and expertise, we can significantly impact on

the treatment and management of severe asthma."



