    EAACI International Severe Asthma Forum (ISAF) Hybrid 2023 Advancing Severe Asthma Care

    Zurich (ots/PRNewswire) - The Organising Committee of the EAACI International
    Severe Asthma Forum (ISAF) is pleased to announce the upcoming ISAF Hybrid 2023
    event, scheduled to take place in the historic city of Rome from October 05 to
    October 07, 2023. This event will unite global experts and emerging
    professionals to address the challenges of severe asthma and enhance patient
    care.

    "This event is a unique opportunity for professionals in the field of severe
    asthma to come together, share insights, and collectively work towards better
    outcomes for patients," stated the VP Congresses of EAACI. "We believe that by
    combining our diverse knowledge and expertise, we can significantly impact on
    the treatment and management of severe asthma."

    Through cutting-edge research, interactive sessions, and meaningful
    collaborations, ISAF 2023 aspires to advance the severe asthma field and enhance
    the well-being of those affected by this condition.

    - Diverse Expertise: ISAF Hybrid 2023 will bring together scientists, doctors,
    and opinion leaders, fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange.
    - Hybrid Experience: Delegates can participate in person or digitally, promoting
    worldwide engagement and interaction.
    - Patient-Centric Focus: Patient care is a central theme, emphasizing the
    event's commitment to improving the lives of severe asthma patients.
    - Cutting-Edge Insights: ISAF 2023 will feature plenary talks, workshops, and
    sessions highlighting the latest severe asthma research and clinical
    advancements.

    The Organising Committee of ISAF Hybrid 2023 is excited to welcome participants
    to this exceptional scientific event and looks forward to productive discussions
    and collaborations that will shape the future of severe asthma management.
    Whether attending in person or virtually, ISAF 2023 promises to be an enriching
    and engaging experience for all.

    Visit https://eaaci.org/events_meetings/isaf-2023/ for registration and program
    details.

    About EAACI

    The European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) is the leading
    professional organization in the field of allergy and clinical immunology. EAACI
    strives to promote excellence in clinical care, research, education, and
    training in the field of allergy and clinical immunology. For more information
    about EAACI, please visit https://eaaci.org/

    For more information:

    For more information, please contact our Marketing and Communications team at
    communications@eaaci.org
    Contact for Media: Yaozi Moreno; +41 44 285 90 49
    Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2236467/ISAF_Hybrid.jpg
    Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2236465/EAACI_Logo.jpg
    Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2236466/ISAF_Logo.jpg
    View original content to download
    multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eaaci-international-severe
    -asthma-forum-isaf-hybrid-2023-advancing-severe-asthma-care-301944676.html

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/172018/5617118
    OTS: European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology



