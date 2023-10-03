EAACI International Severe Asthma Forum (ISAF) Hybrid 2023 Advancing Severe Asthma Care
Zurich (ots/PRNewswire) - The Organising Committee of the EAACI International
Severe Asthma Forum (ISAF) is pleased to announce the upcoming ISAF Hybrid 2023
event, scheduled to take place in the historic city of Rome from October 05 to
October 07, 2023. This event will unite global experts and emerging
professionals to address the challenges of severe asthma and enhance patient
care.
"This event is a unique opportunity for professionals in the field of severe
asthma to come together, share insights, and collectively work towards better
outcomes for patients," stated the VP Congresses of EAACI. "We believe that by
combining our diverse knowledge and expertise, we can significantly impact on
the treatment and management of severe asthma."
Through cutting-edge research, interactive sessions, and meaningful
collaborations, ISAF 2023 aspires to advance the severe asthma field and enhance
the well-being of those affected by this condition.
- Diverse Expertise: ISAF Hybrid 2023 will bring together scientists, doctors,
and opinion leaders, fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange.
- Hybrid Experience: Delegates can participate in person or digitally, promoting
worldwide engagement and interaction.
- Patient-Centric Focus: Patient care is a central theme, emphasizing the
event's commitment to improving the lives of severe asthma patients.
- Cutting-Edge Insights: ISAF 2023 will feature plenary talks, workshops, and
sessions highlighting the latest severe asthma research and clinical
advancements.
The Organising Committee of ISAF Hybrid 2023 is excited to welcome participants
to this exceptional scientific event and looks forward to productive discussions
and collaborations that will shape the future of severe asthma management.
Whether attending in person or virtually, ISAF 2023 promises to be an enriching
and engaging experience for all.
Visit https://eaaci.org/events_meetings/isaf-2023/ for registration and program
details.
About EAACI
The European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) is the leading
professional organization in the field of allergy and clinical immunology. EAACI
strives to promote excellence in clinical care, research, education, and
training in the field of allergy and clinical immunology. For more information
about EAACI, please visit https://eaaci.org/
For more information:
For more information, please contact our Marketing and Communications team at
communications@eaaci.org
Contact for Media: Yaozi Moreno; +41 44 285 90 49
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2236467/ISAF_Hybrid.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2236465/EAACI_Logo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2236466/ISAF_Logo.jpg
View original content to download
multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eaaci-international-severe
-asthma-forum-isaf-hybrid-2023-advancing-severe-asthma-care-301944676.html
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/172018/5617118
OTS: European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology
