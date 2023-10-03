nShift The seven steps to Black-Friday success
London (ots/PRNewswire) - "Prioritizing convenience" key to Black-Friday success
Prioritizing convenience at checkout and aligning with customer values can
increase the chances of Black Friday success, according to a new guide.
Despite ongoing fears that a greater range of discounts during November and
December could dent the impact of the day, this year's Black Friday looks set to
break sales records. But the fact that the day continues to be popular, does not
mean that retailers and ecommerce companies can assume that they will all
automatically benefit from it.
Prioritizing convenience at checkout and aligning with customer values can
increase the chances of Black Friday success, according to a new guide.
Despite ongoing fears that a greater range of discounts during November and
December could dent the impact of the day, this year's Black Friday looks set to
break sales records. But the fact that the day continues to be popular, does not
mean that retailers and ecommerce companies can assume that they will all
automatically benefit from it.
nShift, the global leader in delivery management software, has released a new
guide that explores how ecommerce and multi-channel retailers can make the most
of Black Friday. " Delivering Black-Friday success
(https://nshift.com/delivering-black-friday-success) " explains how most
mistakes during the big shopping event all tie back to a failure to prepare.
However, businesses can deliver Black Friday success by:
1. Increasing conversions at https://nshift.com/solutions/checkout - by
offering, and clearly badging a range of delivery options, ecommerce
companies can increase conversions by 20%
2. Aligning with customer values
(https://nshift.com/integrations/sustainability) - a staggering 88% of
consumers claim to be more loyal to a company that gives back to the world
around them.[1] Retailers can demonstrate shared values by setting up
specific deliveries that automatically trigger charitable donations
3. Prioritizing convenience of delivery - offering out-of-home delivery
alternatives where the customer collects from a parcel shop or locker could
be far more convenient than home deliveries for many
4. Keeping customers up to date (https://nshift.com/solutions/track) - some 78%
of online shoppers will change brands or retailers if they don't receive
regular updates on the status of their order.[2] Sending shoppers regular and
relevant updates in their channel of choice can cut WISMO ("where is my
order") calls by 60%
5. Remarketing and upselling - incorporating marketing messages into delivery
updates can help retailers build revenue
6. Converting returns to exchanges (https://nshift.com/solutions/returns) -a
digital returns process, with a consumer-friendly interface makes it easier
to offer people exchange options, which can mean retailers don't lose their
revenue on returned items
7. Analyzing, adapting, improving - running a digital delivery process creates a
wealth of data that is easy to analyze. Ecommerce companies should use this
to improve marketing, operations and customer-journey personalization
Sean Sherwin-Smith , Post-Purchase Product Director at nShift , said: "Black
Friday remains a global shopping bonanza. But retailers can no longer assume
that they can simply ride the wave of the day's success. By failing to prepare
adequately, many are making mistakes and missing opportunities.
"Too often these mistakes do not become apparent until it's too late to fix
them. But it is never too early to start planning for next year. By focusing on
the seven principles of Black Friday success, online retailers can build a
winning customer experience for periods of heightened demand."
nShift's range of solutions helps retailers scale up during busy delivery
periods and offer shoppers a better customer experience.
Read the full guide: " Delivering Black-Friday success - five common mistakes
and seven principles of success
(https://nshift.com/delivering-black-friday-success) "
About nShift
nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutions
enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across
190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by e-commerce,
retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in London
and Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway,
Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Romania.
[1] https://www.forbes.com/sites/solitairetownsend/2018/11/21/consumers-want-you
-to-help-them-make-a-difference/
[2] https://ridewithvia.com/resources/articles/78-of-customers-want-delivery-upd
ates-on-orders-or-they-will-switch-brands/
