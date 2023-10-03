    checkAd

    nShift The seven steps to Black-Friday success

    London (ots/PRNewswire) - "Prioritizing convenience" key to Black-Friday success
    Prioritizing convenience at checkout and aligning with customer values can
    increase the chances of Black Friday success, according to a new guide.

    Despite ongoing fears that a greater range of discounts during November and
    December could dent the impact of the day, this year's Black Friday looks set to
    break sales records. But the fact that the day continues to be popular, does not
    mean that retailers and ecommerce companies can assume that they will all
    automatically benefit from it.

    nShift, the global leader in delivery management software, has released a new
    guide that explores how ecommerce and multi-channel retailers can make the most
    of Black Friday. " Delivering Black-Friday success
    (https://nshift.com/delivering-black-friday-success) " explains how most
    mistakes during the big shopping event all tie back to a failure to prepare.
    However, businesses can deliver Black Friday success by:

    1. Increasing conversions at https://nshift.com/solutions/checkout - by
    offering, and clearly badging a range of delivery options, ecommerce
    companies can increase conversions by 20%
    2. Aligning with customer values
    (https://nshift.com/integrations/sustainability) - a staggering 88% of
    consumers claim to be more loyal to a company that gives back to the world
    around them.[1] Retailers can demonstrate shared values by setting up
    specific deliveries that automatically trigger charitable donations
    3. Prioritizing convenience of delivery - offering out-of-home delivery
    alternatives where the customer collects from a parcel shop or locker could
    be far more convenient than home deliveries for many
    4. Keeping customers up to date (https://nshift.com/solutions/track) - some 78%
    of online shoppers will change brands or retailers if they don't receive
    regular updates on the status of their order.[2] Sending shoppers regular and
    relevant updates in their channel of choice can cut WISMO ("where is my
    order") calls by 60%
    5. Remarketing and upselling - incorporating marketing messages into delivery
    updates can help retailers build revenue
    6. Converting returns to exchanges (https://nshift.com/solutions/returns) -a
    digital returns process, with a consumer-friendly interface makes it easier
    to offer people exchange options, which can mean retailers don't lose their
    revenue on returned items
    7. Analyzing, adapting, improving - running a digital delivery process creates a
    wealth of data that is easy to analyze. Ecommerce companies should use this
    to improve marketing, operations and customer-journey personalization

    Sean Sherwin-Smith , Post-Purchase Product Director at nShift , said: "Black
    Friday remains a global shopping bonanza. But retailers can no longer assume
    that they can simply ride the wave of the day's success. By failing to prepare
    adequately, many are making mistakes and missing opportunities.

    "Too often these mistakes do not become apparent until it's too late to fix
    them. But it is never too early to start planning for next year. By focusing on
    the seven principles of Black Friday success, online retailers can build a
    winning customer experience for periods of heightened demand."

    nShift's range of solutions helps retailers scale up during busy delivery
    periods and offer shoppers a better customer experience.

    Read the full guide: " Delivering Black-Friday success - five common mistakes
    and seven principles of success
    (https://nshift.com/delivering-black-friday-success) "

    About nShift

    nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutions
    enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across
    190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by e-commerce,
    retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in London
    and Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway,
    Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Romania.

    [1] https://www.forbes.com/sites/solitairetownsend/2018/11/21/consumers-want-you
    -to-help-them-make-a-difference/

    [2] https://ridewithvia.com/resources/articles/78-of-customers-want-delivery-upd
    ates-on-orders-or-they-will-switch-brands/

    Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1782566/nShift_Logo.jpg

    View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nshift-the-sev
    en-steps-to-black-friday-success-301945753.html

    Contact:

    James.Ellerington@fourteenforty.uk / (+44) 07725 534941

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/161905/5617256
    OTS: nShift



