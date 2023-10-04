    checkAd

    Enapter AG: High Demand for New AEM Flex 120 Electrolyser Unveiled

    Experiencing a surge in demand for its innovative AEM Flex 120 electrolyser, Enapter AG has swiftly secured 25 orders from across Europe, Asia, and Africa, amassing a substantial order backlog.

    • Enapter AG reports high demand for its new AEM Flex 120 electrolyser, with 25 orders from Europe, Asia, and Africa shortly after product launch.
    • The volume of the orders amounts to approximately 7 million euros.
    • The total backlog of orders for the Enapter Group at the end of the third quarter of 2023 is around EUR 27 million.
    • Enapter aims to achieve positive EBITDA in the medium term from the financial year 2025 with the new product.
    • Enapter continues to seek collaborations with strategic partners, including potential joint projects, joint ventures to license Enapter's technology, and strategic minority investments in Enapter AG.
    • Enapter is an energy technology company that manufactures efficient hydrogen generators or electrolysers, with its patented and proven anion exchange membrane (AEM) technology enabling mass production of cost-effective electrolysers for green hydrogen production.

